NicClusterPolicy Custom Resource Example
The following NIC Cluster Policy example contains all the sub-components that NVIDA Network Operator can deploy. This example should serve as a reference, it is not recommended to apply it as is to your cluster.
NOTE: Edit the example to contain only the required components for the target environment.
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
ofedDriver:
image: doca-driver
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: doca3.3.0-26.01-1.0.0.0-0
upgradePolicy:
autoUpgrade: true
drain:
deleteEmptyDir: true
enable: true
force: true
timeoutSeconds: 300
maxParallelUpgrades: 1
startupProbe:
initialDelaySeconds: 10
periodSeconds: 10
livenessProbe:
initialDelaySeconds: 30
periodSeconds: 30
readinessProbe:
initialDelaySeconds: 10
periodSeconds: 30
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
image: k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
# The config below directly propagates to k8s-rdma-shared-device-plugin configuration.
# Replace 'devices' with your (RDMA capable) netdevice name.
config: |
{
"configList": [
{
"resourceName": "rdma_shared_device_a",
"rdmaHcaMax": 63,
"selectors": {
"vendors": ["15b3"],
"deviceIDs": ["101b"]
}
}
]
}
sriovDevicePlugin:
image: sriov-network-device-plugin
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
config: |
{
"resourceList": [
{
"resourcePrefix": "nvidia.com",
"resourceName": "hostdev",
"selectors": {
"vendors": ["15b3"],
"isRdma": true
}
}
]
}
secondaryNetwork:
cniPlugins:
image: plugins
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
ipoib:
image: ipoib-cni
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
multus:
image: multus-cni
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
nvIpam:
image: nvidia-k8s-ipam
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
enableWebhook: false
ibKubernetes:
image: ib-kubernetes
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart: "02:00:00:00:00:00:00:00"
pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd: "02:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF"
ufmSecret: ufm-secret
nicFeatureDiscovery:
image: nic-feature-discovery
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
docaTelemetryService:
image: doca_telemetry
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca
version: 1.23.4-doca3.2.0-host
spectrumXOperator:
image: spectrum-x-operator
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
nicConfigurationOperator:
operator:
image: nic-configuration-operator
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
configurationDaemon:
image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
nicFirmwareStorage:
create: true
pvcName: nic-fw-storage-pvc
storageClassName: nic-fw-storage-class
availableStorageSize: 1Gi
logLevel: info