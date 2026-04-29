Network Operator API reference v1alpha1
Packages:
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the configuration.net v1alpha1 API group
Resource Types:
ConfigurationTemplateSpec
(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplateSpec, NicDeviceConfigurationSpec)
ConfigurationTemplateSpec is a set of configurations for the NICs
Field
Description
|
numVfs
int
|Number of VFs to be configured
|
linkType
LinkTypeEnum
|LinkType to be configured, Ethernet|Infiniband
|
pciPerformanceOptimized
PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec
|PCI performance optimization settings
|
roceOptimized
RoceOptimizedSpec
|RoCE optimization settings
|
gpuDirectOptimized
GpuDirectOptimizedSpec
|GPU Direct optimization settings
|
spectrumXOptimized
SpectrumXOptimizedSpec
|Spectrum-X optimization settings. Works only with linkType==Ethernet && numVfs==0. Other optimizations must be skipped or disabled. RawNvConfig must be empty.
|
rawNvConfig
[]NvConfigParam
|List of arbitrary nv config parameters
FirmwareTemplateSpec
(Appears on: NicDeviceSpec, NicFirmwareTemplateSpec)
FirmwareTemplateSpec specifies a FW update policy for a given FW source ref
Field
Description
|
nicFirmwareSourceRef
string
|NicFirmwareSourceRef refers to existing NicFirmwareSource CR on where to get the FW from
|
updatePolicy
string
|UpdatePolicy indicates whether the operator needs to validate installed FW or upgrade it
GpuDirectOptimizedSpec
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
GpuDirectOptimizedSpec specifies GPU Direct optimization settings
Field
Description
|
enabled
bool
|Optimize GPU Direct
|
env
string
|GPU direct environment, e.g. Baremetal
LinkTypeEnum (
string
alias)
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
LinkTypeEnum described the link type (Ethernet / Infiniband)
NicConfigurationTemplate
NicConfigurationTemplate is the Schema for the nicconfigurationtemplates API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.ObjectMeta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicConfigurationTemplateSpec
|Defines the desired state of NICs
|
status
NicTemplateStatus
|Defines the observed state of NicConfigurationTemplate
NicConfigurationTemplateSpec
(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplate)
NicConfigurationTemplateSpec defines the desired state of NicConfigurationTemplate
Field
Description
|
nodeSelector
map[string]string
|NodeSelector contains labels required on the node. When empty, the template will be applied to matching devices on all nodes.
|
nicSelector
NicSelectorSpec
|NIC selector configuration
|
resetToDefault
bool
|(Optional) ResetToDefault specifies whether node agent needs to perform a reset flow The following operations will be performed: * Nvconfig reset of all non-volatile configurations - Mstconfig -d reset for each PF - Mstconfig -d set ADVANCED_PCI_SETTINGS=1 * Node reboot - Applies new NIC NV config - Will undo any runtime configuration previously performed for the device/driver
|
template
ConfigurationTemplateSpec
|Configuration template to be applied to matching devices
NicDevice
NicDevice is the Schema for the nicdevices API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.ObjectMeta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicDeviceSpec
|
status
NicDeviceStatus
NicDeviceConfigurationSpec
(Appears on: NicDeviceSpec)
NicDeviceConfigurationSpec contains desired configuration of the NIC
Field
Description
|
resetToDefault
bool
|ResetToDefault specifies whether node agent needs to perform a reset flow. The following operations will be performed: * Nvconfig reset of all non-volatile configurations - Mstconfig -d reset for each PF - Mstconfig -d set ADVANCED_PCI_SETTINGS=1 * Node reboot - Applies new NIC NV config - Will undo any runtime configuration previously performed for the device/driver
|
template
ConfigurationTemplateSpec
|Configuration template applied from the NicConfigurationTemplate CR
NicDeviceInterfaceNameSpec
(Appears on: NicDeviceSpec)
Field
Description
|
nicIndex
int
|NicIndex is the index of the NIC in the flattened list of NICs based on the Template
|
railIndex
int
|RailIndex is the index of the rail where the given NIC belongs to based on the Template
|
planeIndices
[]int
|PlaneIndices is the indices of the planes for the given NIC based on the Template
|
rdmaDevicePrefix
string
|— Parameters from the NicInterfaceNameTemplate CR — RdmaDevicePrefix specifies the prefix for the rdma device name
|
netDevicePrefix
string
|NetDevicePrefix specifies the prefix for the net device name
NicDevicePortSpec
(Appears on: NicDeviceStatus)
NicDevicePortSpec describes the ports of the NIC
Field
Description
|
pci
string
|PCI is a PCI address of the port, e.g. 0000:3b:00.0
|
networkInterface
string
|NetworkInterface is the name of the network interface for this port, e.g. eth1
|
rdmaInterface
string
|RdmaInterface is the name of the rdma interface for this port, e.g. mlx5_1
NicDeviceSpec
(Appears on: NicDevice)
NicDeviceSpec defines the desired state of NicDevice
Field
Description
|
configuration
NicDeviceConfigurationSpec
|Configuration specifies the configuration requested by NicConfigurationTemplate
|
firmware
FirmwareTemplateSpec
|Firmware specifies the fw upgrade policy requested by NicFirmwareTemplate
|
interfaceNameTemplate
NicDeviceInterfaceNameSpec
|InterfaceNameTemplate specifies the interface name template to be applied to the NIC
NicDeviceStatus
(Appears on: NicDevice)
NicDeviceStatus defines the observed state of NicDevice
Field
Description
|
node
string
|Node where the device is located
|
type
string
|Type of device, e.g. ConnectX7
|
serialNumber
string
|Serial number of the device, e.g. MT2116X09299
|
partNumber
string
|Part number of the device, e.g. MCX713106AEHEA_QP1
|
psid
string
|Product Serial ID of the device, e.g. MT_0000000221
|
firmwareVersion
string
|Firmware version currently installed on the device, e.g. 22.31.1014
|
dpu
bool
|DPU indicates if the device is a BlueField in DPU mode
|
modelName
string
|ModelName is the model name of the device, e.g. ConnectX-6 or BlueField-3
|
superNIC
bool
|SuperNIC indicates if the device is a SuperNIC
|
ports
[]NicDevicePortSpec
|List of ports for the device
|
conditions
[]Kubernetes
meta/v1.Condition
|List of conditions observed for the device
NicFirmwareSource
NicFirmwareSource is the Schema for the nicfirmwaresources API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.ObjectMeta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicFirmwareSourceSpec
|
status
NicFirmwareSourceStatus
NicFirmwareSourceSpec
(Appears on: NicFirmwareSource)
NicFirmwareSourceSpec represents a list of url sources for FW
Field
Description
|
binUrlSources
[]string
|(Optional) BinUrlSources represents a list of url sources for ConnectX Firmware
|
bfbUrlSource
string
|(Optional) BFBUrlSource represents a url source for BlueField Bundle
|
docaSpcXCCUrlSource
string
|(Optional) DocaSpcXCCUrlSource represents a url source for DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for ubuntu 22.04 Will be removed in the future, once Doca SPC-X CC algorithm will be publicly available
NicFirmwareSourceStatus
(Appears on: NicFirmwareSource)
NicFirmwareSourceStatus represents the status of the FW from given sources, e.g. version available for PSIDs
Field
Description
|
state
string
|State represents the firmware processing state
|
reason
string
|Reason shows an error message if occurred
|
binaryVersions
map[string][]string
|Versions is a map of available FW binaries versions to PSIDs a PSID should have only a single FW version available for it
|
bfbVersions
map[string]string
|BFBVersions represents the FW versions available in the provided BFB bundle
|
docaSpcXCCVersion
string
|DocaSpcXCCVersion represents the FW versions available in the provided DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for ubuntu 22.04
NicFirmwareTemplate
NicFirmwareTemplate is the Schema for the nicfirmwaretemplates API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.ObjectMeta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicFirmwareTemplateSpec
|
status
NicTemplateStatus
NicFirmwareTemplateSpec
(Appears on: NicFirmwareTemplate)
NicFirmwareTemplateSpec defines the FW templates and node/nic selectors for it
Field
Description
|
nodeSelector
map[string]string
|NodeSelector contains labels required on the node. When empty, the template will be applied to matching devices on all nodes.
|
nicSelector
NicSelectorSpec
|NIC selector configuration
|
template
FirmwareTemplateSpec
|Firmware update template
NicInterfaceNameTemplate
NicInterfaceNameTemplate is the Schema for the nicinterfacenametemplates API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.ObjectMeta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicInterfaceNameTemplateSpec
|
status
NicInterfaceNameTemplateStatus
NicInterfaceNameTemplateSpec
(Appears on: NicInterfaceNameTemplate)
NicInterfaceNameTemplateSpec defines the desired state of NicInterfaceNameTemplate
Field
Description
|
nodeSelector
map[string]string
|NodeSelector contains labels required on the node. When empty, the template will be applied to matching devices on all nodes.
|
pfsPerNic
int
|PfsPerNic specifies the number of PFs per NIC Used to calculate the number of planes per NIC
|
rdmaDevicePrefix
string
|RdmaDevicePrefix specifies the prefix for the rdma device name %nic_id%, %plane_id% and %rail_id% placeholders can be used to construct the device name %nic_id% is the index of the NIC in the flattened list of NICs %plane_id% is the index of the plane of the specific NIC %rail_id% is the index of the rail where the given NIC belongs to
|
netDevicePrefix
string
|NetDevicePrefix specifies the prefix for the net device name %nic_id%, %plane_id% and %rail_id% placeholders can be used to construct the device name %nic_id% is the index of the NIC in the flattened list of NICs %plane_id% is the index of the plane of the specific NIC %rail_id% is the index of the rail where the given NIC belongs to
|
railPciAddresses
[]string
|RailPciAddresses defines the PCI address to rail mapping and order The first dimension is the rail index, the second dimension is the PCI addresses of the NICs in the rail. The PCI addresses must be sorted in the order of the rails. Example: [[“0000:1a:00.0”, “0000:2a:00.0”], [“0000:3a:00.0”, “0000:4a:00.0”]] specifies 2 rails with 2 NICs each.
NicInterfaceNameTemplateStatus
(Appears on: NicInterfaceNameTemplate)
NicInterfaceNameTemplateStatus defines the observed state of NicInterfaceNameTemplate
NicSelectorSpec
(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplateSpec, NicFirmwareTemplateSpec)
NicSelectorSpec is a desired configuration for NICs
Field
Description
|
nicType
string
|Type of the NIC to be selected, e.g. 101d,1015,a2d6 etc.
|
pciAddresses
[]string
|Array of PCI addresses to be selected, e.g. “0000:03:00.0”
|
serialNumbers
[]string
|Serial numbers of the NICs to be selected, e.g. MT2116X09299
NicTemplateStatus
(Appears on: NicConfigurationTemplate, NicFirmwareTemplate)
NicTemplateStatus defines the observed state of NicConfigurationTemplate and NicFirmwareTemplate
Field
Description
|
nicDevices
[]string
|NicDevice CRs matching this configuration / firmware template
NvConfigParam
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
Field
Description
|
name
string
|Name of the arbitrary nvconfig parameter
|
value
string
|Value of the arbitrary nvconfig parameter
PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
PciPerformanceOptimizedSpec specifies PCI performance optimization settings
Field
Description
|
enabled
bool
|Specifies whether to enable PCI performance optimization
|
maxAccOutRead
int
|Specifies the PCIe Max Accumulative Outstanding read bytes
|
maxReadRequest
int
|Specifies the size of a single PCI read request in bytes
QosSpec
(Appears on: RoceOptimizedSpec)
QosSpec specifies Quality of Service settings
Field
Description
|
trust
string
|Trust mode for QoS settings, e.g. trust-dscp
|
pfc
string
|Priority-based Flow Control configuration, e.g. “0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0”
|
tos
int
|8-bit value for type of service
RoceOptimizedSpec
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
RoceOptimizedSpec specifies RoCE optimization settings
Field
Description
|
enabled
bool
|Optimize RoCE
|
qos
QosSpec
|Quality of Service settings
SpectrumXOptimizedSpec
(Appears on: ConfigurationTemplateSpec)
SpectrumXOptimizedSpec enables Spectrum-X specific optimizations
Field
Description
|
enabled
bool
|Optimize Spectrum X
|
version
string
|Version of the Spectrum-X architecture to optimize for
|
overlay
string
|(Optional) Overlay mode to be configured Can be “l3” or “none”
|
multiplaneMode
string
|(Optional) Multiplane mode to be configured Can be “none”, “swplb”, “hwplb”, or “uniplane”
|
numberOfPlanes
int
|(Optional) Number of planes to be configured