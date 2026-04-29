[TECH PREVIEW] NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC Configuration

Copy Copied!

swplb: 2: - name: Number of PFs value: 2 dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf valueType: int - name: Number of Planes value: 0 mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1" - name: LAG Resource Allocation value: 0 mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION" # CX8-specific parameters - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1 value: "0..3" alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2 value: "4..7" alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255 value: "8..15" alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes deviceId: "1023" # BF3-specific parameters - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1 value: "0..1" alternativeValue: "[0,1]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2 value: "2..3" alternativeValue: "[2,3]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255 value: "4..15" alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" 4: - name: Number of PFs value: 4 dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf valueType: int - name: Number of Planes value: 0 mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1" - name: LAG Resource Allocation value: 0 mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION" # CX8-specific parameters - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1 value: "0..1" alternativeValue: "[0,1]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2 value: "2..3" alternativeValue: "[2,3]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 3 value: "4..5" alternativeValue: "[4,5]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 4 value: "6..7" alternativeValue: "[6,7]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255 value: "8..15" alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes deviceId: "1023" # BF3-specific parameters - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1 value: "0..0" alternativeValue: "[0]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2 value: "1..1" alternativeValue: "[1]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 3 value: "2..2" alternativeValue: "[2]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=3]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 4 value: "3..3" alternativeValue: "[3]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=4]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255 value: "4..15" alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" hwplb: 2: - name: Number of PFs value: 2 dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf valueType: int - name: Number of Planes value: 2 mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1" - name: LAG Resource Allocation value: 1 mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION" # CX8-specific parameters - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1 value: "0..7" alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255 value: "8..15" alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes deviceId: "1023" 4: - name: Number of PFs value: 4 dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf valueType: int - name: Number of Planes value: 4 mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1" - name: LAG Resource Allocation value: 1 mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION" # CX8-specific parameters - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1 value: "0..7" alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255 value: "8..15" alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes deviceId: "1023" uniplane: 2: - name: Number of PFs value: 2 dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf valueType: int - name: Number of Planes P1 value: 0 mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1" - name: Number of Planes P2 value: 0 mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P2" - name: LAG Resource Allocation value: 0 mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION" # CX8-specific parameters - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1 value: "0..3" alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2 value: "4..7" alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes deviceId: "1023" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255 value: "8..15" alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes deviceId: "1023" # BF3-specific parameters - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1 value: "0..1" alternativeValue: "[0,1]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2 value: "2..3" alternativeValue: "[2,3]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255 value: "4..15" alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]" valueType: string dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes deviceId: "a2dc" nvConfig: - name: Ethernet mode value: 2 mlxconfig: "LINK_TYPE_P1" - name: Enable SR-IOV value: 1 mlxconfig: "SRIOV_EN" - name: Set NUM_OF_VFS value: 1 mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_VFS" - name: NIC mode value: NIC dmsPath: /nvidia/mode/config/mode valueType: string deviceId: "a2dc" - name: RoCE Adaptive Routing value: true dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing valueType: bool - name: Programmable Congestion Control value: true dmsPath: /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable valueType: bool - name: RoCE TX Scheduling Locality Mode value: TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode valueType: string - name: RoCE CC Steering Ext value: ENABLED dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/cc-steering-ext valueType: string # swplb/uniplane/none-specific settings (via DMS) - name: CNP DSCP value: 0 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp valueType: int multiplane: swplb - name: CNP DSCP value: 0 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp valueType: int multiplane: uniplane - name: CNP DSCP value: 0 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp valueType: int multiplane: none - name: CNP DSCP mode value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode valueType: string multiplane: swplb - name: CNP DSCP mode value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode valueType: string multiplane: uniplane - name: CNP DSCP mode value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode valueType: string multiplane: none - name: RoCE Multipath DSCP value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp valueType: string alternativeValue: "unknown" ignoreError: true multiplane: swplb - name: RoCE Multipath DSCP value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp valueType: string alternativeValue: "unknown" ignoreError: true multiplane: uniplane - name: RoCE Multipath DSCP value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp valueType: string alternativeValue: "unknown" ignoreError: true multiplane: none # hwplb-specific settings (via mlxconfig) - name: CNP DSCP value: 48 mlxconfig: "ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_P1" multiplane: hwplb - name: CNP DSCP mode value: 1 mlxconfig: "ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_MODE_P1" multiplane: hwplb - name: Flex Parser Profile value: 10 mlxconfig: "FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE" multiplane: hwplb - name: Disable RDE value: 1 mlxconfig: "RDE_DISABLE" multiplane: hwplb - name: VF LOG BAR size value: 5 mlxconfig: "VF_LOG_BAR_SIZE" multiplane: hwplb runtimeConfig: roce: - name: Trust value: dscp dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode valueType: string alternativeValue: QOS_TRUST_MODE_DSCP - name: PFC value: "00010000" dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/pfc valueType: string # TODO: figure out if NIC operator or RDMA cni needs to set the tos # - name: Type of Service # value: 96 # dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tos # valueType: int adaptiveRouting: - name: Enable CC per plane value: true dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/cc-per-plane valueType: bool multiplane: hwplb - name: Adaptive Retransmission value: true dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission valueType: bool - name: Tx Window value: true dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window valueType: bool - name: Slow Restart value: false dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart valueType: bool - name: Slow Restart Idle value: false dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle valueType: bool # Workaround: CC Probe MP mode is not configurable via DMS. # It is set via mlxreg in the nic-configuration-operator instead. # Remove this workaround once the parameter is added to DMS. # - name: CC Probe MP mode # value: true # dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/cc-probe-mp-mode # valueType: bool # multiplane: hwplb - name: Adaptive Routing Force value: true dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force valueType: bool congestionControl: - name: Congestion Control on RP points value: true dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/rp_enabled # priority[id=0..7] valueType: bool alternativeValue: "1" - name: Congestion Control on NP points value: true dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/np_enabled # priority[id=0..7] valueType: bool alternativeValue: "1" - name: Congestion Control value: true dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/enabled valueType: bool - name: Congestion Control with Counters value: true dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/counter_enable valueType: bool - name: DCQCN value: false dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=15]/config/enabled valueType: bool # Bandwidth configuration for different cases - name: Bandwidth value: 400 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value valueType: int deviceId: "1023" breakout: 2 - name: Bandwidth value: 200 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value valueType: int deviceId: "1023" breakout: 4 - name: Bandwidth value: 200 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value valueType: int deviceId: "a2dc" breakout: 2 - name: Bandwidth value: 100 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value valueType: int deviceId: "a2dc" breakout: 4 - name: Responsiveness Alpha Factor value: 6553 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=1]/config/value valueType: int - name: Maximum Decrease Factor value: 63570 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=2]/config/value valueType: int - name: Maximum Increase Factor value: 69468 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=3]/config/value valueType: int - name: Additive Increase Step Size value: 96 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=4]/config/value valueType: int - name: High Additive Increase Step Size value: 1700 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=5]/config/value valueType: int - name: High Additive Increase Interval Period value: 2000000 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=6]/config/value valueType: int - name: ZTR_CC_CONGESTION_DELAY_THRESHOLD value: 13000 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=7]/config/value valueType: int - name: Maximum Queuing Delay value: 250000 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=8]/config/value valueType: int - name: Rate on First Congestion value: 524288 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=9]/config/value valueType: int - name: Delay Only value: 0 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=10]/config/value valueType: int - name: CNP Validity value: 1 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=11]/config/value valueType: int - name: Transmit Rate Decrement Step value: 1 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=12]/config/value valueType: int - name: Fixed Transmission Rate value: 0 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=13]/config/value valueType: int - name: Fast Scheduling Factor value: 2097152 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=14]/config/value valueType: int - name: Topology Awareness value: 1 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=15]/config/value valueType: int - name: Advanced Features value: 1 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=16]/config/value valueType: int - name: Troubleshooting Capabilities value: 0 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=17]/config/value valueType: int - name: CC_FIXED_CWND value: 0 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=18]/config/value valueType: int - name: Enable CC Plane Failure Detection value: 1 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=19]/config/value valueType: int - name: CC Plane Failure Threshold value: 3 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=20]/config/value valueType: int - name: CC Plane Recovery Threshold value: 1 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=21]/config/value valueType: int interPacketGap: pureL3: - name: Inter Packet Gap for no overlay value: 25 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap valueType: int l3EVPN: - name: Inter Packet Gap for L3 EVPN overlay value: 33 dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap valueType: int docaCCVersion: 3.3.0 useSoftwareCCAlgorithm: true