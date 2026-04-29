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[TECH PREVIEW] NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC Configuration

NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator offers NVIDIA Spectrum-X-specific NIC configuration for different versions of the Reference Architecture (RA1.3, RA2.0, and RA2.1). RA2.1 introduces multiplane mode support for enhanced network performance with multiple data planes.

Note

Currently, only ConnectX-8 (device ID 1023) and BlueField-3 SuperNIC (device ID a2dc) devices are supported for Spectrum-X configuration. Hardware Packet Load Balancing (hwplb) multiplane mode is only supported on ConnectX-8.

Install and Configure the NIC Configuration Operator

To install the operator and for more information on the CRDs, see NIC Firmware Configuration and Configuration Details.

Provision the DOCA SPC-X CC Algorithm Package

Note

For Spectrum-X RA2.1 and later, the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm package is included in the operator image and does not need to be deployed separately. For RA2.0 and earlier, the package must be deployed manually using the example below.

To enable the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm on NIC devices, the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for ubuntu 22.04 is required. This configuration step will be removed in the future, once the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm is publicly available. To access the package, contact your NVIDIA CPM. The package should be available in the cluster and then its URL should be provided in the packageUrlSource field of the SpectrumXOperator CR.

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apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-configuration
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  # should point to the URL of the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for Ubuntu 22.04
  docaSpcXCCUrlSource: "https://example.com/doca-spcx-cc_3.1.0105-1_amd64.deb"

Firmware Upgrade

If the firmware on the devices needs to be updated, extend the NicFirmwareSource CR with fields for ConnectX and BlueField firmware. Make sure to use the correct firmware for your devices.

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apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-configuration
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  # should point to the URL of the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for Ubuntu 22.04
  docaSpcXCCUrlSource: "https://example.com/doca-spcx-cc_3.1.0105-1_amd64.deb"
  # a list of firmware binaries zip archives from the Mellanox website, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
  binUrlSources:
    - https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/firmware/fw-ConnectX8-rel-40_46_3048-900-9X85E-00NX-MC0_Ax-UEFI-14.39.14-FlexBoot-3.8.100.signed.bin.zip
  # a URL to the BlueField Bundle (BFB) file, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
  bfbUrlSource:
    - https://example.com/bf-fwbundle-3.1.0-77_25.07-prod.bfb

Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR:

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apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareTemplate
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-configuration
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  nicSelector:
    nicType: "a2dc" # BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Can also be "1023" for ConnectX-8
  template:
    nicFirmwareSourceRef: spectrum-x-configuration
    updatePolicy: Update

Enable SPC-X Optimizations for Devices

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apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-configuration
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  nodeSelector:
      feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
  nicSelector:
      nicType: a2dc # BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Can also be "1023" for ConnectX-8
  template:
      numVfs: 1
      linkType: Ethernet
      spectrumXOptimized:
          enabled: true
          version: "RA2.0" # For Reference Architecture v1.3, use "RA1.3" value for this field.
          overlay: "none" # For L3 overlay, use "l3" value for this field.

RA2.1 configuration with multiplane support

Reference Architecture 2.1 introduces multiplane mode support, allowing NICs to be configured with multiple data planes for enhanced network performance.

Note

It is recommended to perform a NIC configuration reset before applying or switching between multiplane configurations to ensure a clean and consistent initial state. See Reset NIC Configuration to Default for details.

To enable multiplane support, set spectrumXOptimized.version to RA2.1 and configure the multiplaneMode and numberOfPlanes fields.

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apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-multiplane-configuration
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  nodeSelector:
      feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
  nicSelector:
      nicType: "1023" # ConnectX-8. Use "a2dc" for BlueField-3 SuperNIC (hwplb not supported on BF3)
  template:
      numVfs: 1
      linkType: Ethernet
      spectrumXOptimized:
          enabled: true
          version: "RA2.1"
          overlay: "none"
          multiplaneMode: "hwplb" # Hardware Packet Load Balancing, ConnectX-8 only
          numberOfPlanes: 4

Multiplane modes

The following multiplane modes are available with RA2.1:

Mode

Description

Supported NICs

Planes

none Single plane mode (no multiplane). This is the default. ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC 1
swplb Software Packet Load Balancing. The NIC port is split into multiple PFs, each assigned to a separate data plane. ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC 2, 4
hwplb Hardware Packet Load Balancing. Uses hardware LAG resource allocation and NIC-level plane configuration for load balancing across planes. ConnectX-8 only 2, 4
uniplane Uniplane mode. Each port is configured as a separate plane without plane-level load balancing. ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC 2
Note

Multiplane modes (swplb, hwplb, uniplane) are only supported with RA2.1. For RA1.3 and RA2.0, multiplaneMode must be none and numberOfPlanes must be 1.

NIC type constraints

NIC Type

Device ID

Supported Multiplane Modes

ConnectX-8 1023 none, swplb, hwplb, uniplane
BlueField-3 SuperNIC a2dc none, swplb, uniplane
Warning

The hwplb multiplane mode is only supported on ConnectX-8 (device ID 1023). Attempting to configure hwplb on a BlueField-3 SuperNIC will be rejected by the API validation.

Configure custom interface names

The NicInterfaceNameTemplate CRD allows you to define custom naming patterns for RDMA and network device interfaces on Spectrum-X NICs. This is useful in multiplane and multi-rail deployments where predictable interface naming is required.

The operator deploys udev rules to the host to rename network and RDMA interfaces according to the specified naming template.

The template uses the following placeholders for device name construction:

  • %nic_id%: The index of the NIC in the flattened list of NICs

  • %plane_id%: The index of the plane of the specific NIC

  • %rail_id%: The index of the rail where the given NIC belongs to

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apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicInterfaceNameTemplate
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-interface-names
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  # Number of PFs per NIC, used to calculate the number of planes per NIC
  pfsPerNic: 2
  # Template for RDMA device names. Placeholders: %nic_id%, %plane_id%, %rail_id%
  rdmaDevicePrefix: "rdma_%nic_id%_%plane_id%_%rail_id%"
  # Template for net device names. Placeholders: %nic_id%, %plane_id%, %rail_id%
  netDevicePrefix: "net_%nic_id%_%plane_id%_%rail_id%"
  # PCI address to rail mapping. First dimension is rail index, second is NIC PCI addresses in the rail
  railPciAddresses:
    - ["0000:1a:00.0", "0000:2a:00.0"]
    - ["0000:3a:00.0", "0000:4a:00.0"]

The railPciAddresses field defines the PCI address to rail mapping. The first dimension is the rail index and the second dimension is the list of PCI addresses of the NICs in that rail.

Generated udev rules

The operator generates udev rules based on the template and writes them to the host. The rules are written to two separate files.

Example generated udev rules for net devices (/etc/udev/rules.d/10-nic-net-interface-naming.rules):

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# Auto-generated by nic-configuration-operator
# Do not edit manually

SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.0", NAME="net_0_0_0"
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.1", NAME="net_0_1_0"
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.0", NAME="net_1_0_1"
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.1", NAME="net_1_1_1"

Example generated udev rules for RDMA devices (/etc/udev/rules.d/10-nic-rdma-interface-naming.rules):

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# Auto-generated by nic-configuration-operator
# Do not edit manually

ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.0", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_0_0_0"
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.1", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_0_1_0"
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.0", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_1_0_1"
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.1", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_1_1_1"

Validation rules

The following validation rules are enforced by the API:

  • Spectrum-X optimizations can only be enabled when linkType is Ethernet and numVfs is 1.

  • Spectrum-X optimizations can only be enabled for ConnectX-8 (nicType: 1023) or BlueField-3 SuperNIC (nicType: a2dc).

  • When Spectrum-X optimizations are enabled, roceOptimized must not be enabled (RoCE settings are included in the Spectrum-X configuration).

  • When Spectrum-X optimizations are enabled, rawNvConfig must be empty.

  • When multiplaneMode is none, numberOfPlanes must be 1.

  • When multiplaneMode is not none, numberOfPlanes must not be 1.

  • When version is RA1.3 or RA2.0, multiplaneMode must be none and numberOfPlanes must be 1.

  • The hwplb multiplane mode can only be enabled for ConnectX-8 (nicType: 1023).

Configuration Details

The Spectrum-X configuration parameters depend on the Reference Architecture version. The operator applies the following NVConfig and runtime parameters based on the selected version.

When spectrumXOptimized.enabled == true and spectrumXOptimized.version == “RA2.1” the following configuration parameters are applied:

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  swplb:
    2:
      - name: Number of PFs
        value: 2
        dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
        valueType: int
      - name: Number of Planes
        value: 0
        mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
      - name: LAG Resource Allocation
        value: 0
        mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
      # CX8-specific parameters 
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
        value: "0..3"
        alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
        value: "4..7"
        alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
        value: "8..15"
        alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      # BF3-specific parameters 
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
        value: "0..1"
        alternativeValue: "[0,1]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
        value: "2..3"
        alternativeValue: "[2,3]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
        value: "4..15"
        alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
    4:
      - name: Number of PFs
        value: 4
        dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
        valueType: int
      - name: Number of Planes
        value: 0
        mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
      - name: LAG Resource Allocation
        value: 0
        mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
      # CX8-specific parameters 
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
        value: "0..1"
        alternativeValue: "[0,1]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
        value: "2..3"
        alternativeValue: "[2,3]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 3
        value: "4..5"
        alternativeValue: "[4,5]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 4
        value: "6..7"
        alternativeValue: "[6,7]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"  
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
        value: "8..15"
        alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      # BF3-specific parameters 
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
        value: "0..0"
        alternativeValue: "[0]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
        value: "1..1"
        alternativeValue: "[1]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 3
        value: "2..2"
        alternativeValue: "[2]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=3]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 4
        value: "3..3"
        alternativeValue: "[3]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=4]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
        value: "4..15"
        alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
  hwplb:
    2:
      - name: Number of PFs
        value: 2
        dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
        valueType: int
      - name: Number of Planes
        value: 2
        mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
      - name: LAG Resource Allocation
        value: 1
        mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
      # CX8-specific parameters 
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
        value: "0..7"
        alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
        value: "8..15"
        alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
    4:
      - name: Number of PFs
        value: 4
        dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
        valueType: int
      - name: Number of Planes
        value: 4
        mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
      - name: LAG Resource Allocation
        value: 1
        mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
      # CX8-specific parameters 
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
        value: "0..7"
        alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
        value: "8..15"
        alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes  
        deviceId: "1023" 
  uniplane:
    2:
      - name: Number of PFs
        value: 2
        dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
        valueType: int
      - name: Number of Planes P1
        value: 0
        mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
      - name: Number of Planes P2
        value: 0
        mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P2"
      - name: LAG Resource Allocation
        value: 0
        mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
      # CX8-specific parameters 
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
        value: "0..3"
        alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
        value: "4..7"
        alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
        value: "8..15"
        alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
        deviceId: "1023"
      # BF3-specific parameters 
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
        value: "0..1"
        alternativeValue: "[0,1]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
        value: "2..3"
        alternativeValue: "[2,3]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
      - name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
        value: "4..15"
        alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
        valueType: string
        dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
        deviceId: "a2dc"
nvConfig:
  - name: Ethernet mode
    value: 2
    mlxconfig: "LINK_TYPE_P1"
  - name: Enable SR-IOV
    value: 1
    mlxconfig: "SRIOV_EN"
  - name: Set NUM_OF_VFS
    value: 1
    mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_VFS"
  - name: NIC mode
    value: NIC
    dmsPath: /nvidia/mode/config/mode
    valueType: string
    deviceId: "a2dc"
  - name: RoCE Adaptive Routing
    value: true
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing
    valueType: bool
  - name: Programmable Congestion Control
    value: true
    dmsPath: /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable
    valueType: bool
  - name: RoCE TX Scheduling Locality Mode
    value: TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode
    valueType: string
  - name: RoCE CC Steering Ext
    value: ENABLED
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/cc-steering-ext
    valueType: string
  # swplb/uniplane/none-specific settings (via DMS)
  - name: CNP DSCP
    value: 0
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
    valueType: int
    multiplane: swplb
  - name: CNP DSCP
    value: 0
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
    valueType: int
    multiplane: uniplane
  - name: CNP DSCP
    value: 0
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
    valueType: int
    multiplane: none
  - name: CNP DSCP mode
    value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
    valueType: string
    multiplane: swplb
  - name: CNP DSCP mode
    value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
    valueType: string
    multiplane: uniplane
  - name: CNP DSCP mode
    value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
    valueType: string
    multiplane: none
  - name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
    value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
    valueType: string
    alternativeValue: "unknown"
    ignoreError: true
    multiplane: swplb
  - name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
    value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
    valueType: string
    alternativeValue: "unknown"
    ignoreError: true
    multiplane: uniplane
  - name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
    value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
    valueType: string
    alternativeValue: "unknown"
    ignoreError: true
    multiplane: none
  # hwplb-specific settings (via mlxconfig)
  - name: CNP DSCP
    value: 48
    mlxconfig: "ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_P1"
    multiplane: hwplb
  - name: CNP DSCP mode
    value: 1
    mlxconfig: "ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_MODE_P1"
    multiplane: hwplb
  - name: Flex Parser Profile
    value: 10
    mlxconfig: "FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE"
    multiplane: hwplb
  - name: Disable RDE
    value: 1
    mlxconfig: "RDE_DISABLE"
    multiplane: hwplb
  - name: VF LOG BAR size
    value: 5
    mlxconfig: "VF_LOG_BAR_SIZE"
    multiplane: hwplb
runtimeConfig:
  roce:
    - name: Trust
      value: dscp
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode
      valueType: string
      alternativeValue: QOS_TRUST_MODE_DSCP
    - name: PFC
      value: "00010000"
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/pfc
      valueType: string
    # TODO: figure out if NIC operator or RDMA cni needs to set the tos
    # - name: Type of Service
    # value: 96
    # dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tos
    # valueType: int
  adaptiveRouting:
    - name: Enable CC per plane
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/cc-per-plane
      valueType: bool
      multiplane: hwplb
    - name: Adaptive Retransmission
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission
      valueType: bool
    - name: Tx Window
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window
      valueType: bool
    - name: Slow Restart
      value: false
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart
      valueType: bool
    - name: Slow Restart Idle
      value: false
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle
      valueType: bool
    # Workaround: CC Probe MP mode is not configurable via DMS.
    # It is set via mlxreg in the nic-configuration-operator instead.
    # Remove this workaround once the parameter is added to DMS.
    # - name: CC Probe MP mode
    # value: true
    # dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/cc-probe-mp-mode
    # valueType: bool
    # multiplane: hwplb
    - name: Adaptive Routing Force
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force
      valueType: bool
  congestionControl:
    - name: Congestion Control on RP points
      value: true
      dmsPath:  /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/rp_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
      valueType: bool
      alternativeValue: "1"
    - name:  Congestion Control on NP points
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/np_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
      valueType: bool
      alternativeValue: "1"
    - name: Congestion Control  
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/enabled
      valueType: bool
    - name: Congestion Control with Counters
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/counter_enable
      valueType: bool
    - name: DCQCN
      value: false
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=15]/config/enabled
      valueType: bool
    # Bandwidth configuration for different cases
    - name: Bandwidth
      value: 400
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
      valueType: int
      deviceId: "1023"
      breakout: 2
    - name: Bandwidth
      value: 200
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
      valueType: int
      deviceId: "1023"
      breakout: 4
    - name: Bandwidth
      value: 200
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
      valueType: int
      deviceId: "a2dc"
      breakout: 2
    - name: Bandwidth
      value: 100
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
      valueType: int
      deviceId: "a2dc"
      breakout: 4
    - name: Responsiveness Alpha Factor
      value: 6553
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=1]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Maximum Decrease Factor
      value: 63570
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=2]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Maximum Increase Factor
      value: 69468
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=3]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Additive Increase Step Size
      value: 96
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=4]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: High Additive Increase Step Size
      value: 1700
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=5]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: High Additive Increase Interval Period
      value: 2000000
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=6]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: ZTR_CC_CONGESTION_DELAY_THRESHOLD
      value: 13000
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=7]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Maximum Queuing Delay
      value: 250000
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=8]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Rate on First Congestion
      value: 524288
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=9]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Delay Only
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=10]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: CNP Validity
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=11]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Transmit Rate Decrement Step
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=12]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Fixed Transmission Rate
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=13]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Fast Scheduling Factor
      value: 2097152
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=14]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Topology Awareness
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=15]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Advanced Features
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=16]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Troubleshooting Capabilities
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=17]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: CC_FIXED_CWND
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=18]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Enable CC Plane Failure Detection
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=19]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: CC Plane Failure Threshold
      value: 3
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=20]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: CC Plane Recovery Threshold
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=21]/config/value
      valueType: int
  interPacketGap:
    pureL3:
      - name: Inter Packet Gap for no overlay
        value: 25
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
        valueType: int
    l3EVPN:
      - name: Inter Packet Gap for L3 EVPN overlay
        value: 33
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
        valueType: int
docaCCVersion: 3.3.0
useSoftwareCCAlgorithm: true

When spectrumXOptimized.enabled == true and spectrumXOptimized.version == “RA2.0” the following configuration parameters are applied:

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  - name: Ethernet mode
    value: 2
    mlxconfig: "LINK_TYPE_P1"
  - name: Enable SR-IOV
    value: 1
    mlxconfig: "SRIOV_EN"
  - name: Set NUM_OF_VFS
    value: 1
    mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_VFS"
  - name: NIC mode
    value: NIC
    dmsPath: /nvidia/mode/config/mode
    valueType: string
    deviceId: "a2dc"
  - name: RoCE Adaptive Routing
    value: true
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing
    valueType: bool
  - name: Programmable Congestion Control
    value: true
    dmsPath: /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable
    valueType: bool
  - name: RoCE TX Scheduling Locality Mode
    value: TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode
    valueType: string
  - name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
    value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
    valueType: string
  - name: CNP DSCP
    value: 0
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
    valueType: int
  - name: CNP DSCP mode
    value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
    valueType: string
  - name: RoCE CC Steering Ext
    value: ENABLED
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/cc-steering-ext
    valueType: string
runtimeConfig:
  roce:
    - name: Trust
      value: dscp
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode
      valueType: string
      alternativeValue: QOS_TRUST_MODE_DSCP
    - name: PFC
      value: "00010000"
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/pfc
      valueType: string
    # TODO: figure out if NIC operator or RDMA cni needs to set the tos
    # - name: Type of Service
    # value: 96
    # dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tos
    # valueType: int
  adaptiveRouting:
    - name: Adaptive Retransmission
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission
      valueType: bool
    - name: Tx Window
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window
      valueType: bool
    - name: Slow Restart
      value: false
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart
      valueType: bool
    - name: Slow Restart Idle
      value: false
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle
      valueType: bool
    - name: Adaptive Routing Force
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force
      valueType: bool
  congestionControl:
    - name: Congestion Control on RP points
      value: true
      dmsPath:  /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/rp_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
      valueType: bool
      alternativeValue: "1"
    - name:  Congestion Control on NP points
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/np_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
      valueType: bool
      alternativeValue: "1"
    - name: Congestion Control  
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/enabled
      valueType: bool
    - name: Congestion Control with Counters
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/counter_enable
      valueType: bool
    - name: DCQCN
      value: false
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=15]/config/enabled
      valueType: bool
    - name: Bandwidth
      value: 400
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Responsiveness Alpha Factor
      value: 6553
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=1]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Maximum Decrease Factor
      value: 63570
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=2]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Maximum Increase Factor
      value: 69468
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=3]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Additive Increase Step Size
      value: 36
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=4]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: High Additive Increase Step Size
      value: 1200
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=5]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: High Additive Increase Interval Period
      value: 7000000
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=6]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Base Round Trip Time
      value: 15000
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=7]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Maximum Queuing Delay
      value: 250000
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=8]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Rate on First Congestion
      value: 524288
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=9]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Delay Only
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=10]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: CNP Validity
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=11]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Transmit Rate Decrement Step
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=12]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Fixed Transmission Rate
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=13]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Fast Scheduling Factor
      value: 2097152
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=14]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Topology Awareness
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=15]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Advanced Features
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=16]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Troubleshooting Capabilities
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=17]/config/value
      valueType: int
  interPacketGap:
    pureL3:
      - name: Inter Packet Gap for no overlay
        value: 25
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
        valueType: int
      - name: Shut down interface 
        value: false
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
        valueType: bool
      - name: Bring up interface to apply IPG settings 
        value: false
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
        valueType: bool
    l3EVPN:
      - name: Inter Packet Gap for L3 EVPN overlay
        value: 33
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
        valueType: int
      - name: Shut down interface 
        value: false
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
        valueType: bool
      - name: Bring up interface to apply IPG settings 
        value: false
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
        valueType: bool
docaCCVersion: 3.1.0
useSoftwareCCAlgorithm: true

When spectrumXOptimized.enabled == true and spectrumXOptimized.version == “RA1.3” the following configuration parameters are applied:

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  - name: Ethernet mode
    value: 2
    mlxconfig: "LINK_TYPE_P1"
  - name: Enable SR-IOV
    value: 1
    mlxconfig: "SRIOV_EN"
  - name: Set NUM_OF_VFS
    value: 1
    mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_VFS"
  - name: NIC mode
    value: NIC
    dmsPath: /nvidia/mode/config/mode
    valueType: string
    deviceId: "a2dc"
  - name: RoCE Adaptive Routing
    value: true
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing
    valueType: bool
  - name: Programmable Congestion Control
    value: true
    dmsPath: /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable
    valueType: bool
  - name: RoCE TX Scheduling Locality Mode
    value: TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode
    valueType: string
  - name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
    value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
    valueType: string
  - name: CNP DSCP
    value: 0
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
    valueType: int
  - name: CNP DSCP mode
    value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
    dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
    valueType: string
  - name: RoCE CC Steering Ext
    value: ENABLED
    dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/cc-steering-ext
    valueType: string
runtimeConfig:
  roce:
    - name: Trust
      value: dscp
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode
      valueType: string
      alternativeValue: QOS_TRUST_MODE_DSCP
    - name: PFC
      value: "00010000"
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/pfc
      valueType: string
    # TODO: figure out if NIC operator or RDMA cni needs to set the tos
    # - name: Type of Service
    # value: 96
    # dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tos
    # valueType: int
  adaptiveRouting:
    - name: Adaptive Retransmission
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission
      valueType: bool
    - name: Tx Window
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window
      valueType: bool
    - name: Slow Restart
      value: false
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart
      valueType: bool
    - name: Slow Restart Idle
      value: false
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle
      valueType: bool
    - name: Adaptive Routing Force
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force
      valueType: bool
  congestionControl:
    - name: Congestion Control on RP points
      value: true
      dmsPath:  /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/rp_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
      valueType: bool
      alternativeValue: "1"
    - name:  Congestion Control on NP points
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/np_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
      valueType: bool
      alternativeValue: "1"
    - name: Congestion Control  
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/enabled
      valueType: bool
    - name: Congestion Control with Counters
      value: true
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/counter_enable
      valueType: bool
    - name: DCQCN
      value: false
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=15]/config/enabled
      valueType: bool
    - name: Bandwidth
      value: 400
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Responsiveness Alpha Factor
      value: 6553
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=1]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Maximum Decrease Factor
      value: 63570
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=2]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Maximum Increase Factor
      value: 69468
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=3]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Additive Increase Step Size
      value: 36
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=4]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: High Additive Increase Step Size
      value: 1200
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=5]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: High Additive Increase Interval Period
      value: 7000000
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=6]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Base Round Trip Time
      value: 15000
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=7]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Maximum Queuing Delay
      value: 250000
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=8]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Rate on First Congestion
      value: 524288
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=9]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Delay Only
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=10]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: CNP Validity
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=11]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Transmit Rate Decrement Step
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=12]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Fixed Transmission Rate
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=13]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Fast Scheduling Factor
      value: 2097152
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=14]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Topology Awareness
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=15]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Advanced Features
      value: 1
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=16]/config/value
      valueType: int
    - name: Troubleshooting Capabilities
      value: 0
      dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=17]/config/value
      valueType: int
  interPacketGap:
    pureL3:
      - name: Inter Packet Gap for no overlay
        value: 25
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
        valueType: int
      - name: Shut down interface 
        value: false
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
        valueType: bool
      - name: Bring up interface to apply IPG settings 
        value: false
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
        valueType: bool
    l3EVPN:
      - name: Inter Packet Gap for L3 EVPN overlay
        value: 33
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
        valueType: int
      - name: Shut down interface 
        value: false
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
        valueType: bool
      - name: Bring up interface to apply IPG settings 
        value: false
        dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
        valueType: bool
docaCCVersion: 3.1.0
useSoftwareCCAlgorithm: true

Previous Configuration Details
Next Network Operator API reference v1alpha1
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