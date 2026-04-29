NVIDIA Network Operator Government Ready

An OpenShift Container Platform cluster installed in FIPS mode. Refer to the OpenShift FIPS Installation Guide for detailed instructions on installing OpenShift Container Platform in FIPS mode. Note To enable FIPS mode for your OpenShift cluster, you must run the installation program from a RHEL 9 computer that is configured to operate in FIPS mode. Use a FIPS-capable version of the installation program and set fips: true in the install-config.yaml file before cluster deployment.

Before proceeding with the Network Operator configuration, verify that your OpenShift cluster is running in FIPS mode.

You can check FIPS mode by running the following command on any node:

Copy Copied! $ oc debug node/<node-name> -- chroot /host cat /proc/sys/crypto/fips_enabled

The output should be 1 if FIPS mode is enabled.

All nodes should report 1 when checking /proc/sys/crypto/fips_enabled .

For OpenShift Container Platform, follow the standard OpenShift Operator installation process using the OpenShift Catalog or OC CLI.

Refer to the NVIDIA Network Operator Deployment Guide with OpenShift for detailed instructions on installing the operator via:

OpenShift Web Console (OperatorHub)

OpenShift OC CLI

Add a Docker registry secret for downloading the Network Operator government-ready artifacts from NVIDIA NGC:

Copy Copied! $ oc create secret -n nvidia-network-operator docker-registry ngc-secret \ --docker-server=nvcr.io \ --docker-username='$oauthtoken' \ --docker-password=<ngc-api-key>

Replace <ngc-api-key> with your NGC API key.

For OpenShift deployments, create or update the NicClusterPolicy to use the government-ready FIPS images.

Note The following example demonstrates how to configure the government-ready components that require NGC access (STIG-FIPS variants not available in the public registry). This example should be adapted to your specific environment. You can add other components as needed from the standard Network Operator configuration.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: ofedDriver: image: doca-driver-stig-fips repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: doca3.3.0-26.01-1.0.0.0-4 imagePullSecrets: - ngc-secret spectrumXOperator: image: spectrum-x-operator-stig-fips repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v26.1.1-stig-fips-rhel imagePullSecrets: - ngc-secret nicConfigurationOperator: operator: image: nic-configuration-operator-stig-fips repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v26.1.1-stig-fips-rhel imagePullSecrets: - ngc-secret configurationDaemon: image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon-stig-fips repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v26.1.1-stig-fips-rhel imagePullSecrets: - ngc-secret nicFirmwareStorage: create: true pvcName: nic-fw-storage-pvc storageClassName: nic-fw-storage-class availableStorageSize: 1Gi logLevel: info