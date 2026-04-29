On This Page
- Use of NIC Configuration Operator together with SR-IOV Network Operator
- Install the NIC Configuration Operator and observe NIC devices in the cluster
- Update NIC Firmware using the NIC Configuration Operator
- Configure NIC Firmware using the NIC Configuration Operator
- Reset NIC Configuration to Default
- Configure custom interface names (NicInterfaceNameTemplate)
NIC Firmware Configuration
NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator provides Kubernetes API (Custom Resource Definition) to allow Firmware update and configuration on NVIDIA NICs in a coordinated manner. It deploys a configuration daemon on each of the desired nodes to configure NVIDIA NICs there. NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator uses Maintenance Operator to prepare a node for maintenance before the actual configuration.
NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator does not support FW reset flow for DPU mode. Check limitations.
NVIDIA Networking NIC Configuration Operator doesn’t support Socket Direct Adapters.
For more information about the CRD API, refer to CRD API Reference.
NIC Configuration Operator can be used together with SR-IOV Network Operator to configure SR-IOV VFs on NVIDIA NICs. In this scenario, NIC Configuration Operator takes on the NIC FW Configuration, while SR-IOV Network Operator configures the SR-IOV VFs.
There are two requirements for the SR-IOV Network Operator to work together with NIC Configuration Operator:
NodeSelector for the SR-IOV Config Daemon should include the
network.nvidia.com/operator.nic-configuration.wait: "false"label. It’s managed by the NIC Configuration Operator and ensures that the SR-IOV Config Daemon is not started before the NIC Configuration is complete and ready.
When the SR-IOV Network Operator is deployed via the Network Operator Helm chart, the Node Selector should be configured via the Network Operator Helm chart values.
values.yaml:
nfd:
enabled: true
maintenanceOperator:
enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
enabled: true
sriov-network-operator:
sriovOperatorConfig:
configDaemonNodeSelector:
beta.kubernetes.io/os: "linux"
network.nvidia.com/operator.mofed.wait: "false"
# Enable when using together with NIC Configuration Operator to wait until
# all required FW parameters are successfully applied before configuring SR-IOV
network.nvidia.com/operator.nic-configuration.wait: "false"
mellanoxplugin should be disabled in the SriovOperatorConfig CR.
kubectl patch sriovoperatorconfigs.sriovnetwork.openshift.io -n nvidia-network-operator default --patch '{ "spec": { "disablePlugins": ["mellanox"]} }' --type='merge'
SR-IOV Network Operator can work together with the NIC Configuration Operator only in
daemon configuration mode.
systemd configuration mode is not supported with this scenario.
To perform Firmware validation and update on NIC devices, NIC Configuration Operator requires a persistent storage set up in the cluster.
To set up a persistent NFS storage in the cluster, the example from the CSI NFS Driver repository might be used.
After deploying the NFS server and NFS CSI driver, the storage class should become available in the cluster. The name of the storage class should then be passed when configuring the NIC Configuration Operator.
To disable the Firmware upgrade and validation logic, do not define the
nicFirmwareStorage section in the NicClusterPolicy CR.
On some DGX servers, the configuration update is not successfully applied after the warm reboot. In this case, it is recommended to explicitly reset the NIC’s Firmware before the reboot and after updating its non-volatile configuration. This can be achieved by specifying the
FW_RESET_AFTER_CONFIG_UPDATE environment variable in the NicClusterPolicy CR. Please see the commented section in the example below.
First install the Network Operator helm chart with the Maintenance Operator enabled and deploy a NIC Cluster Policy CRD with NIC Configuration Operator and DOCA-OFED Driver enabled:
values.yaml:
maintenanceOperator:
enabled: true
nicclusterpolicy.yaml:
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
nicConfigurationOperator:
operator:
image: nic-configuration-operator
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
configurationDaemon:
image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.1.1
# Uncomment to explicitely reset the NIC's Firmware before the reboot and after updating its non-volatile configuration.
# Might be required on DGX servers where configuration update is not successfully applied after the warm reboot.
# env:
# - name: "FW_RESET_AFTER_CONFIG_UPDATE"
# value: "true"
nicFirmwareStorage:
create: true
pvcName: nic-fw-storage-pvc
# Name of the storage class is provided by the user
storageClassName: nfs-csi
availableStorageSize: 1Gi
ofedDriver:
image: doca-driver
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: doca3.3.0-26.01-1.0.0.0-0
forcePrecompiled: false
imagePullSecrets: []
terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 300
startupProbe:
initialDelaySeconds: 10
periodSeconds: 20
livenessProbe:
initialDelaySeconds: 30
periodSeconds: 30
readinessProbe:
initialDelaySeconds: 10
periodSeconds: 30
upgradePolicy:
autoUpgrade: true
maxParallelUpgrades: 1
safeLoad: false
drain:
enable: true
force: true
podSelector: ""
timeoutSeconds: 300
deleteEmptyDir: true
Observe the NicDevice CRs detected in the cluster. The name of the CR is composed from the node name, NIC type and its serial number:
> kubectl get nicdevices -n nvidia-network-operator
NAME AGE
node1-1015-mt1627x08307 1m
node1-101d-mt1952x03330 1m
node2-1015-mt1627x08305 1m
node2-101d-mt1952x03327 1m
Discover more information about a specific device:
kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o yaml
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicDevice
metadata:
creationTimestamp: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
generation: 1
name: node1-101d-mt1952x03327
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
ownerReferences:
- apiVersion: v1
kind: Node
name: node1
uid: 25c4f4e2-f7ba-4ba9-9a87-8056313ffc79
resourceVersion: "1177095"
uid: ac6763bf-67c6-4af5-81f8-1aad5da929bf
spec: {}
status:
conditions:
- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
status: "False"
reason: DeviceFirmwareSpecEmpty
message: Device firmware spec is empty, cannot update or validate firmware
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:04Z"
- type: ConfigUpdateInProgress
status: "False"
reason: DeviceConfigSpecEmpty
message: Device configuration spec is empty, cannot update configuration
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
firmwareVersion: 22.39.1015
node: cloud-dev-41
partNumber: mcx623106ac-cdat
ports:
- networkInterface: enp3s0f0np0
pci: "0000:03:00.0"
rdmaInterface: mlx5_0
- networkInterface: enp3s0f1np1
pci: "0000:03:00.1"
rdmaInterface: mlx5_1
psid: mt_0000000436
serialNumber: mt1952x03327
type: 101d
Configure and apply the NICFirmwareSource CR
Deploy the NICFirmwareSource CR:
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
name: connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036
namespace: network-operator
finalizers:
- configuration.net.nvidia.com/nic-configuration-operator
spec:
# a list of firmware binaries from mlnx website if they are zipped try to unzip before placing
binUrlSources:
- https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/firmware/fw-ConnectX6Dx-rel-22_44_1036-MCX623106AC-CDA_Ax-UEFI-14.37.14-FlexBoot-3.7.500.signed.bin.zip
The ConnectX firmware binaries can be downloaded from the NVIDIA Networking Firmware Downloads page. The URLs of the firmware binaries from the website can be directly provided in the binUrlSources field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.
BlueField Bundle (BFB) can be downloaded from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page. The file should first be made available in the cluster and then its URL should be provided in the bfbUrlSource field of the NicFirmwareSource CR.
Observe the NICFirmwareSource status:
> kubectl get nicfirmwaresource -n nvidia-network-operator connectx6-dx-firmware-22-44-1036 -o yaml
...
status:
state: Success
versions:
22.44.1036:
- mt_0000000436
Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR
Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR:
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareTemplate
metadata:
name: connectx6dx-config
namespace: network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
kubernetes.io/hostname: cloud-dev-41
nicSelector:
nicType: "101d"
template:
nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
updatePolicy: Update
Spec of the NicDevice CR is updated in accordance with the NICFirmwareTemplate and NicConfigurationTemplate CRs matching the device
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.spec}' | yq -P
template:
firmware:
nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
updatePolicy: Update
Status conditions of the NicDevice CR reflect the status of the firmware update and indicate any errors that might occur during the process
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P
- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
status: "False"
reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
message: Firmware matches the requested version
observedGeneration: 4
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:42:23Z"
NIC Firmware Mismatch Notification
NIC Configuration Operator updates status conditions of the NicDevice CR to set FirmwareConfigMatch condition based on a current NIC firmware:
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P
- type: FirmwareConfigMatch
status: "True"
reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
message: Device firmware '20.42.1000' matches to recommended version '20.42.1000'
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:10Z"
FirmwareConfigMatch condition status is set to Unknown if DOCA-OFED Driver is not installed otherwise it notifies if current NIC firmware is recommended or not recommended by DOCA-OFED Driver. E.g.:
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P
- type: FirmwareConfigMatch
status: "True"
reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
message: Device firmware '20.42.1000' matches to recommended version '20.42.1000'
lastTransitionTime: "2024-11-08T09:19:41Z"
Configure and apply the NicConfigurationTemplate CR
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
name: connectx6dx-config
namespace: network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
nicSelector:
# nicType selector is mandatory the rest are optional. Only a single type can be specified.
nicType: 101b
pciAddresses:
- "0000:03:00.0"
- “0000:04:00.0”
serialNumbers:
- "MT2116X09299"
resetToDefault: false # if set, template is ignored, device configuration should reset
template:
numVfs: 2
linkType: Ethernet
pciPerformanceOptimized:
enabled: true
# default values for maxAccOutRead and maxReadRequest listed below, can be omitted
maxAccOutRead: 44
maxReadRequest: 4096
roceOptimized:
enabled: true
# default values for qos listed below, can be omitted
qos:
trust: dscp
pfc: "0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0"
gpuDirectOptimized:
enabled: true
env: Baremetal
rawNvConfig:
- name: THIS_IS_A_SPECIAL_NVCONFIG_PARAM
value: "55"
- name: SOME_ADVANCED_NVCONFIG_PARAM
value: "true"
It’s not possible to apply more than one template of each kind (NICFirmwareTemplate or NICConfigurationTemplate) to a single device. In this case, no template will be applied and an error event will be emitted for the corresponding NicDevice CR.
For detailed information about firmware parameters and configuration settings, refer to Configuration Details.
Spec of the NicDevice CR is updated in accordance with the NICFirmwareTemplate and NicConfigurationTemplate CRs matching the device
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.spec}' | yq -P
template:
firmware:
nicFirmwareSourceRef: connectx6dx-firmware-22-44-1036
updatePolicy: Update
configuration:
numVfs: 2
linkType: Ethernet
pciPerformanceOptimized:
enabled: true
roceOptimized:
enabled: true
qos:
trust: dscp
pfc: "0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0"
gpuDirectOptimized:
enabled: true
env: Baremetal
Observe the status of the configuration update
Status conditions of the NicDevice CR reflect the status of the configuration update and indicate any errors that might occur during the process
> kubectl get nicdevice -n nvidia-network-operator node1-101d-mt1952x03327 -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}' | yq -P
- type: FirmwareUpdateInProgress
status: "False"
reason: DeviceFirmwareConfigMatch
message: Firmware matches the requested version
observedGeneration: 4
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:42:23Z"
- type: ConfigUpdateInProgress
status: "True"
reason: UpdateStarted
message: ""
lastTransitionTime: "2024-09-21T08:43:08Z"
If both Firmware update and configuration are applied to a single device, the firmware update should be performed first. The configuration update will be applied after the firmware update is completed.
The NIC Configuration Operator supports resetting NIC non-volatile configuration to factory defaults using the
resetToDefault field in the
NicConfigurationTemplate CR. When enabled, the operator performs the following operations:
Resets all non-volatile configurations (
mstconfig -d <device> resetfor each PF)
Sets
ADVANCED_PCI_SETTINGS=1
Reboots the node to apply the new NIC NV configuration and undo any runtime configuration previously performed for the device or driver
A configuration reset triggers a node reboot. Ensure that workloads are drained or that the Maintenance Operator is configured to handle the node maintenance automatically.
To reset the NIC configuration, create a
NicConfigurationTemplate CR with
resetToDefault: true:
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
name: reset-nic-config
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nicSelector:
nicType: "1023"
resetToDefault: true
template:
numVfs: 0
linkType: Ethernet
When
resetToDefault is set to
true, the
template section is ignored. The device configuration is reset to factory defaults regardless of the template contents.
After the reset is complete and the node has rebooted, you can remove the reset CR and apply the desired configuration template.
The
NicInterfaceNameTemplate CRD allows you to define custom naming patterns for RDMA and network device interfaces on NVIDIA NICs. This is useful in Spectrum-X multiplane and multi-rail deployments where predictable interface naming is required.
The operator deploys udev rules to the host to rename network and RDMA interfaces according to the specified naming template. The template uses placeholders (
%nic_id%,
%plane_id%,
%rail_id%) to construct device names based on the NIC topology.
For full details on NicInterfaceNameTemplate configuration, including multiplane modes and example udev rules, refer to Spectrum-X Configuration.