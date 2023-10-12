Changes and New Features

Rev. 4.25.0

General Added MFT package for WinPE running on Arm64 (aarch64) processors. All

Added Sha256 signature to MFT RPM packages in order to allow installation on FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) enabled systems. All

mlxconfig Added --read_only as a new flag to the mlxconfig tool. When a query with this flag is enabled, the user is able to see read_only paramters. These parameters are marked with 'RO' in the query. All

mlxfwreset Added support for DGX H100 device reset. All DGX H100 devices reset requests are handled by the mlxfwreset tool. When one of the DGX H100 devices is provided, the tool proceeds to reset all the devices accordingly. As the final step in the reset process, a reboot command is executed, resulting in a reboot of the entire setup. All

mlxlink Added SNR (signal-noise ratio) for the media and host sides of active\optical NDR modules. All

mlxdpa mlxdpa was added the ability to create and sign containers for the addition and removal of certificates. All