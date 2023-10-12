Document Conventions and Related Documents
|
Term
|
Description
|
MFT
|
NVIDIA® Firmware tools
|
MST
|
Software tools and it is the name of the script that starts/stops the driver used by MFT tools
|
mlx
|
Extension of the text firmware file which contains all the firmware content
|
ini
|
Extension of the firmware configuration file which is in INI format and contains card specific configurations.
|
bin
|
Extension of the binary firmware file which is a combination of INI and mlx file
|
MFA
|
Extension of the a firmware file that contains several binary files of firmware for different cards/boards
|
4th Generation ICs/
Group I of ICs
|
Contains the following devices:
|
5th Generation ICs/
Group II of ICs
|
Contains the following devices and newer:
|
Reference Documents and Downloads
|
Location
|
MFT web page
|
https://network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
|
Firmware Release Notes
|
MLNX_OFED
|
WinOF/WinOF-2
|
VMware
|
https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/vmwareesxiasyncdrivers
|
FreeBSD