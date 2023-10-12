General Information

The following is a list of the available tools in the package, together with a brief description of each tool. The tools apply to single switch systems or adapter cards.

The MFT tools do not provide cluster wide functionality.

Category Tool Description Operating System MST Service mst Lists the available mst devices

Start/stop the register access driver for Linux and VMware ESXi OSs. All Firmware Update and Configuration mlxburn This tool provides the following functions: Generating a standard or customized firmware image for burning in .bin format

Burning an image to the Flash attached to an HCA or switch device

Querying the firmware version loaded on a device

Displaying the Vital Product Data (VPD) of a network adapter All flint This tool burns a firmware binary image or an expansion ROM image to the Flash of a network adapter/ switch device. It includes query functions to the burnt firmware image and to the binary image file. All mlxconfig Allows the user to change some of the device configurations without having to create and burn a new firmware. All mlxfwmanager The mlxfwmanager is a firmware update and query utility. It provides a simple 'single click' firmware update functionality. Note: The same tool with embedded firmware binaries is released separately and is named mlxup. All mlxarchive The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards. Linux Windows FreeBSD mlxphyburn A tool for burning externally managed PHY Linux mlx_fpga A tool for burning and debugging devices with FPGA. It allows the user to burn their own hardware code on an FPGA integrated with HCA board. It also provides the user with read/write registers in the QDR memory of the FPGA. Linux cpldupdate A tool for programing on board CPLDs for NVIDIA devices for the OEM packages only. Linux Debug and Diagnostics Utilities itrace Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of a ConnectX-3 adapter cards. All fwtrace Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of 5th generation devices Linux Windows FreeBSD mlxtrace Dumps trace messages generated by the device hardware. All mlxdump Dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file can be used by the Support team for hardware troubleshooting. All mlxmcg Displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device. Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications. All wqdump Dumps the current QP contexts and Work Queues of ConnectX family network adapter cards and Connect-IB adapter cards. All i2c Generates an i2c transaction using an mtusb usb to i2c adapter or using the device internal i2c compatible master Linux Windows FreeBSD mlxi2c Scans the i2c bus Routes the i2c bus of an externally managed InfiniscaleIV/SwitchX system to connect to the switch silicon. Linux Windows mget_temp Reads the hardware temperature from NVIDIA devices internal sensors and prints the reading in Celsius degrees. All pckt_drop Corrupts the next transmitted packet from the ConnectX family network adapter cards and Connect-IB adapter cards. All mlxuptime Prints NVIDIA devices' up time and measured/configured core clock frequency All mlxfwreset Loads the firmware after firmware update on ISFU capable devices. (5th generation devices) Linux Windows FreeBSD mlxmdio Reads/writes MDIO registers (Clause 45) on boards with externally managed PHY All mlxreg Exposes supported access registers, and allows users to obtain information regarding the registers fields and attributes, and to set and get data with specific register. All mstdump Dumps device internal configuration data. All mcra Reads/writes a single word from/to a device configuration register space All mlxcables Reads/writes NVIDIA cable registers and queries the cables info All mlxlink Displays and configures port related data at the physical layer. All mlxvpd Reads PCI device VPD All mlxprivhost Enables the user to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC. Linux resourcedump Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware. Linux Windows resourceparse Parses and prints data segments content. Linux Windows stedump A packet simulator for host NIC steering solutions. Linux

Detailed installation instructions along with complete descriptions of the various tools in the package can be found in the Firmware Tools User Manual.