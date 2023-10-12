Managing an Expansion ROM Image

To burn an Expansion ROM image, run the following command:

# flint -d <mst device> brom <image name>.mrom

The “brom” command installs the ROM image on the flash device or replaces an already existing one.

Example:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 brom example.mrom

Current ROM info on flash: N/A New ROM info: type=PXE version=3.5.305 cpu=AMD64

Burning ROM image - OK

Restoring signature - OK

#

To read an expansion ROM image to a file, run the following command:

# flint -d <mst device> rrom <image name>.rom

Example:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 rromexample.mrom

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 q

Image type: FS2

FW Version: 2.42.5000

FW Release Date: 4.5.2017

Rom Info: type=PXE version=3.5.305 cpu=AMD64

Device ID: 4099 Description: Node Port1 Port2 Sys image

GUIDs: f45214030001b8a0 f45214030001b8a1 f45214030001b8a2 f45214030001b8a3

MACs: f4521401b8a1 f4521401b8a2

VSD:

PSID: MT_1090120019

#

To remove the expansion ROM, run the following command:

# flint -d <mst device> drom

Examples:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 drom

Removing ROM image - OK

Restoring signature - OK