MFT Bug Fixes in this Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Description
|
3474570
|
Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when two MFT tools were running simultaneously, and while one of them loaded the driver, the second tool, which was not supposed to reload it in this case, failed to discover the Mellanox devices.
|
Keywords: Driver reload
|
Discovered in Version: 4.24.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.25.0
|
3471307
|
Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.
|
Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7
|
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|
Fixed in Release: 4.25.0