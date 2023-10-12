mlxcableimgen - Cable Firmware Image Wrapper Generation Tool

The specifications of a compatible cable hardware must be passed to the tool to create the image wrapper.

mlxcableimgen Synopsis

Copy Copied! mlxcableimgen -d <OUI> -p <vendor pn> -r <vendor rev> -w <vendor hw major> -m <vendor fw major> -n <vendor fw minor> -b <vendor fw build> -i <fw image> [-j <vendor data>] -o <output path> generate_image

Where: