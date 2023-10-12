mlxdpa – DPA Applications Sign Tool

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.25.0
The mlxdpa tool allows the user to sign DPA applications, which are given to the tool as part of a Host ELF file. In addition, mlxdpa allows the user to add or remove certificates from the DPA device. This is done by creating certificate containers and signing them.

The tool generates the signatures using a provided private key PEM file.

Tool Requirements:

  • Supported operating systems: Linux

  • Supported platforms: x86-64, arm64

mlxdpa Synopsis

# mlxdpa --host_elf <ELF file> --cert_chain <certificate chain> --private_key <key .pem file> --output_file <output file path> sign_dpa_apps

Where:

-e|--host_elf

Path to the Host ELF file containing DPA applications

-c|--cert_chain

Path to a certificate chain file to embed in the crypto data

-p|--private_key

Path to a private key PEM file for signature generation

-o|--output_file

Path to output signed Host ELF

-h|--help

Show help message

-v|--version

Show tool version

Creating a Certificate Container

Container for adding a certificate:

mlxdpa --cert_container_type add -c <.DER formatted certificate> -o <output path> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> create_cert_container

Container for removing a certificate:

mlxdpa --cert_container_type remove [--cert_uuid <uuid of the certificate for removal>] [--remove_all_certs] -o <output path> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> create_cert_container

Signing a Certificate Container

Container for adding a certificate:

mlxdpa --cert_container <container> -p <private key pem file> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --cert_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> -o <output path> sign_cert_container

Container for removing a certificate:

mlxdpa --cert_container <container> -p <private key pem file> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> -o <output path> sign_cert_container

Where:

--cert_container

Path to a certificate container to sign

--cert_container_type <Add/Remove>

Type of a certificate container to create

-c|--certificate

Path to a .DER formatted certificate

--keypair_uuid

Key-pair UUID of the private key used for signing

--cert_uuid

Time base UUID generated right before signing

--remove_all_certs

Remove all CA Certificates, provide with the sign_cert_remove command

--life_cycle_priority <Nvidia, OEM, User>

Life-cycle priority of a requested certificate container

-o|--output_file

Path to an output file

-p|--private_key

Path to a private key PEM file for signature generation
