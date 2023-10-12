On This Page
These are the release notes for NVIDIA® Firmware Tools (MFT). MFT supports the following operating systems: Linux, Windows, VMware ESXi and FreeBSD. Please see the supported platform table for further details.
The tools functionality is identical in all operating systems unless otherwise noted.
Revision
Date
Description
4.25.0
August 7, 2023
Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Bug Fixes, MFT Known Issues and Changes and New Features.