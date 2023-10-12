Secure Host feature is supported for all NVIDIA® network adapters (listed in Group 1 and group 2). For group 1 network adapters, the user is required to generate and burn a firmware image that supports the feature (see “Generating/Burning a Firmware Supporting Secure Host” below).

For Group 2 network adapters, the feature is supported on firmware version 1x.22.1002 or newer.

Make sure you have INI and mlx files suitable for the device. Add cr_protection_en=true under [HCA] section in the INI file. Generate an image using mlxburn, for example run: Copy Copied! # mlxburn -fw ./fw- 4099 -rel.mlx -conf ./secure_host.ini -wrimage fw- 4099 .secure.bin Burn the image on the device using flint: Copy Copied! # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 -i fw- 4099 .secure.bin b For changes to take effect, reboot is required.

To set the key, run:

Copy Copied! # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 set_key 22062011 Setting the HW Key - OK Restoring signature - OK

Warning A driver restart is required to activate the new key.



