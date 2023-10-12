On This Page
Troubleshooting
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
Adapter is no longer identified by the operating system after firmware upgrade
|
Happens due to burning the wrong firmware on the adapter, firmware corruption or adapter's hardware failure.
|
Power cycle the server. If the issue persists, extract the adapter and contact Support
|
Server is booting in loop/not completing boot after performing adapter firmware upgrade
|
Happens due to burning the wrong firmware on the adapter, firmware corruption or adapter's hardware failure.
|
Extract the adapter and contact Support
|
Some of the 5th generation (Group II) devices are represented with only one mst device (dev/mst/mt4113_pciconfx) in the output of mst status
|
For 5th generation (Group II) devices, there is only one method available for accessing the hardware. For example, Connect-IB device is represented bydev/mst/mt4113_pciconfx mst device
|
When querying a 5th generation (Group II) device, use the conf mst device (for example: dev/mst/mt4113_pciconfx)
|
Enabling hardware access after configuring new secure host key, fails
|
The new configuration of the secure host key was not loaded by the driver
|
Restart the driver before enabling the hardware access again
|
MFT tools fail on PCI device with the following errors:
|
Tools PCI semaphore might be locked due to unexpected process shutdown.
|
Run the following command:
# mcra -c <mst_pci_device>
*Supported on MFT-4.4.0 and newer versions.
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
Server not booting after enabling SRIOV with high number of VFs
|
Setting number of VFs larger than what the Hardware and Software can support may cause the system to cease working
|
To solve this issue:
|
When Querying for current configuration on ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3Pro, some of the parameters are shown as “N/A”
|
The current firmware on the device does not support showing the device's default configuration
|
Update to the latest firmware
|
After resetting configuration using the tool on 5th generation (Group II) devices, the configuration's value does not change
|
Firmware loads the default configuration only upon reboot
|
Reboot the server
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
Unable to install the tool package on ESXi platform and the following message is printed on the screen:
Got no data from process
|
Insufficient privileges
|
Note: an additional reboot will be required after completing the installation
|
Unable to install kernel-mft in Linux due to compilation error that contains the following message:
'error: conflicting types for 'compat_sigset_t''
|
CONFIG_COMPAT might not be enabled in the kernel configuration.
|
Set the CONFIG_COMPAT to “y” in the kernel .config file, and rebuild the kernel.
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
The following message is printed on screen when performing firmware update:
An update is needed for the flash layout.
The operation is not failsafe and terminating the process is not allowed.
|
A flash alignment operation is required.
|
Approve the alignment, avoid process interrupt.
|
Firmware update fails with the following message:
-E- Burning FS4 image failed: Bad parameter
Note: This is a rare scenario.
|
Firmware compatibility issue.
|
Re-run the burn command with --no_fw_ctrl flag.
|
The following message is printed on screen when performing firmware update:
Shifting between different image partition sizes requires current image to be re-programmed on the flash.
Once the operation is done, reload FW and run the command again
Note: This is a rare scenario.
|
Firmware compatibility issue.
|
Re-load firmware and re-run the burn command.
|
The following message is printed on screen when trying to query/burn a Connect-IB device:
-E- Cannot open Device: /dev/mst/mt4113_pciconf0. B14 Operation not permitted MFE_CMDIF_GO_BIT_BUSY
|
Using an outdated firmware version with the Connect-IB adapter.
|
For example:
flint -d /dev/mst/mt4113_pciconf0 -ocr q
|
The following message is reported on screen when trying to remove the expansion ROM using the 'drom' option:
-E- Remove ROM failed: The device FW contains common FW/ROM Product Version - The ROM cannot be removed separately.B9
|
Updating only the EXP_ROM (FlexBoot) for recent firmware images which requires adding the 'allow_rom_change' option.
|
Allow “-allow_rom_change” option to the “flint” command.
For example:
flint -d <mst_device> - allow_rom_change drom
|
Burning command fails and the following message is printed on screen:
-E- Can not open 06:00.0: Can not obtain Flash semaphore (63). You can run "flint -clear_semaphore
- d <device>" to force semaphore unlock. See help for details.
|
Semaphore can be locked for any of the following reasons:
|
If no other process is taking place at the same time run the following command: flint -d <device> -- clear_semaphore
OR
Reboot the machine.
|
Burning tool fails with the following message:
–E– Unsupported binary version (2.0) please update to latest MFT package.
|
The binary version is incompatible with the burning tool.
|
Update MFT to the latest package.
|
mlxburn tool fails to generate a firmware image and displays the following message:
–E– Unsupported MLX file version (2.0) please update to latest MFT package.
|
The MLX file version is incompatible with the image generation tool (mlxburn).
|
Update MFT to the latest package.
|
mlxburn tool fails to generate a firmware image and displays the following message
-E- Perl Error: Image generation tool uses mic (tool) version 1.5.0 that is not supported for creating a bin file for this FW version. FW requires mic version 2.0.0 or above. Please update MFT package.
|
The MLX file version is incompatible with the image generation tool (mlxburn).
|
Update MFT to the latest package.
|
Burning tool fails with an error mentioning Firmware time stamping e.g
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: Stamped FW version missmatch: 12.16.0212 differs from 12.16.0230
|
The device was set with a timestamp for a different firmware version than the one being burnt or the image is stamped with an older timestamp
|
Either set a newer timestamp on the image than there is on the device, or reset the timestamp completely. flint -d <device> ts reset flint -i <image> ts reset
|
Burning the image on Controlled FW (default update method: fw_ctrl in 'flint -d <device> query full' output), fails with:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: The Digest in the signature is wrong.
|
The image was changed without calculating the new digest on it with 'flint -i <img.bin> sign'.
|
Run 'flint -i <img.bin> sign', and retry.
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
Changing device setting such as ROM/ GUIDS using the relevant flint commands result in failure with the following error:
-E- <Operation> failed: Unsupported operation under Secure FW
|
Secure Firmware does not allow changes to the device data unless burning new Secure Firmware image.
|
N/A
|
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: The component is not signed.
|
The image is not signed with an RSA authentication.
|
Contact Support to receive a signed firmware image.
|
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: Rejected authentication.
|
The image authentication is rejected.
|
Contact Support to receive a signed firmware image.
|
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: Component is not applicable.
|
The image does not match the device (Wrong ID).
|
Contact Support to receive the firmware image for the device.
|
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: The FW image is not secured.
|
The image is not secured and is not accepted by the device.
|
Contact Support to receive a signed firmware image.
|
Burning tool fails with the following error:
-E- Burning FS3 image failed: There is no Debug Token installed.
|
The debug firmware was burnt before the debug token was installed on the device.
|
Install the debug token using mlxconfig and then re-burn the firmware.
|
Burning firmware on a secure device fails with one of the following messages:
|
The image was not secured in a the proper way.
|
Ask for a secure image with the right keys that match the device.
|
Secure Firmware fails when using flint brom and drom commands.
|
flint brom and drom commands are not supported.
|
N/A
|
mlxdump and wqdump debug utilities do not work in Secure Firmware
|
A customer support token was not applied.
|
N/A
|
When the CR space is in read only mode, the tracers may demonstrate an unexpected behavior.
|
A writing permission is required for them to work properly.
|
N/A
|
Applying token on the device fails with one of the following messages:
|
The token was not generated or signed in the proper way.
|
Refer to the section Create Tokens for Secure Firmware and NV LifeCycle to learn how to generate and sign tokens.
|
Burning the firmware using the “--use_dev_rom” flag has no effect and the ROM is replaced with the one on the image.
|
Controlled firmware does not support changing boot image component.
|
Use “--no_fw_ctrl”.