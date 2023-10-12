Updating Firmware Using ethtool/devlink and .mfa2 File
In order to flash the firmware on the device using ethtool, you need to prepare a .mfa2 firmware file using the mlxarchive tool - see mlxarchive – Binary Files Compression Tool. Note that mlxarchive requires installing MFT with --oem option.
To perform firmware upgrade using ethtool/devlink, follow the steps below:
Run the mlxarchive tool to generate the .mfa2 file (the following example assumes MFA2 v1.1.1).
# mlxarchive -v
1.1.
1--bins-dir <source binaries directory> --out-file /lib/firmware/<file_name>.mfa2
Obtain the interface name of the adapter for which you wish to update firmware. For example, you can use ifconfig -a.
# ifconfig -a ... p5p1: flags=
4099<UP,BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu
1500ether ec:0d:9a:
48:af:2a txqueuelen
1000(Ethernet) RX packets
0bytes
0(
0.0B) RX errors
0dropped
0overruns
0frame
0TX packets
0bytes
0(
0.0B) TX errors
0dropped
0overruns
0carrier
0collisions
0p5p2: flags=
4099<UP,BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu
1500ether ec:0d:9a:
48:af:2b txqueuelen
1000(Ethernet) RX packets
0bytes
0(
0.0B) RX errors
0dropped
0overruns
0frame
0TX packets
0bytes
0(
0.0B) TX errors
0dropped
0overruns
0carrier
0collisions
0...
Burn the firmware using the .mfa2 image with ethtool/devlink. Please use the .mfa2 file path relative to /lib/firmware.
ethtool command:
# ethtool -f <
interfacename> <file_name>.mfa2
devlink command:
$ devlink dev flash <dev> file <file_name>.mfa2
Query the adapter to verify that the new firmware version has been loaded following.
# mst start # mst status -v MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded PCI devices: ------------ DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA ConnectX5(rev:
0) /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0.
1
05:
00.1mlx5_3 net-p5p2
0ConnectX5(rev:
0) /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0
05:
00.0mlx5_2 net-p5p1
0... # # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 q Image type: FS4FW Version:
16.25.
1042FW Version(Running):
16.25.
1020FW Release Date:
30.4.
2019Product Version:
16.25.
1020Rom Info: type=UEFI version=
14.18.
19cpu=AMD64 type=PXE version=
3.5.
701cpu=AMD64 Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: ec0d9a030048af2a
4Base MAC: ec0d9a48af2a
4Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000080 Security Attributes: N/A
For the firmware update to take effect, you need to either reboot the server or run:
# mlxfwreset -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 -y r
Validate the firmware update by a query.
Using mst:
# mst start # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 q Image type: FS4 FW Version:
16.25.
1042FW Release Date:
15.5.
2019Product Version:
16.25.
1042Rom Info: type=UEFI version=
14.18.
19cpu=AMD64 type=PXE version=
3.5.
701cpu=AMD64 Description: UID GuidsNumber Base GUID: ec0d9a030048af2a
4Base MAC: ec0d9a48af2a
4Image VSD: N/A Device VSD: N/A PSID: MT_0000000080 Security Attributes: N/A #
Using devlink:
$ devlink dev info <dev> pci/
0000:
05:
00.0: driver mlx5_core versions: fixed: fw.psid MT_0000000080 running: fw.version
16.23.
1000stored: fw.version
16.25.
1042