Updating the Device
To update a device on the machine, use the following command line: (Note: If only PXE rom needs update, please add -f to the command line.)
# mlxfwmanager -u -d <device> -i <existingMFAFile>
Example:
mlxfwmanager -u -d
0000:
09:
00.0 -i fw-ConnectX3-rel-
2.32.
5000.mfa
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #
1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX3
Part Number: MCX354A-FCA_A2-A4
Description: ConnectX-
3 VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE; PCIe3.
0 x8 8GT/s; RoHS R6
PSID: MT_1020120019
PCI Device Name:
0000:
09:
00.0
Port1 GUID: 0002c9000100d051
Port2 MAC: 0002c9000002
Versions: Current Available
FW
2.31.
5050
2.32.
5000
Status: Update required
---------
Found
1 device(s) requiring firmware update.
To update the device online on the machine from website, use the following command line:
mlxfwmanager --online -u -d <device>
Example:
mlxfwmanager --online -u -d
0000:
09:
00.0 -y
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device #
1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX3Pro
Part Number: MCX354A-FCC_Ax
Description: ConnectX-
3 Pro VPI adapter card; dual-port QSFP; FDR IB (56Gb/s) and 40GigE;PCIe3.
0 x8 8GT/s;RoHS R6
PSID: MT_1090111019
PCI Device Name:
0000:
09:
00.0
Port1 GUID: 0002c90300e955e1
Port2 GUID: 0002c90300e955e2
Versions: Current Available
FW
2.32.
5506
2.33.
5000
PXE
3.4.
0460
3.4.
0460
Status: Update required
---------
Found
1 device(s) requiring firmware update...
Device #
1 Release notes:
------------------------
Version
2.33.
5000 contains the following features/bug fixes:
1- Virtual QoS support.
2- RX buffer optimizations
for DSCP mode.
3- SMBUS ARP support.
4- RDMA Retransmission optimization.
5- NVCONFIG: UAR BAR change support.
6- Sideband connectivity improvements (IPMI,NCSI).
For full list of features and bug fixes please see full release notes at:
ConnectX3: http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-FW-2_33_5000-release_notes.pdf
ConnectX3Pro: http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3Pro-FW-2_33_5000-release_notes.pdf
------------------------
Please wait
while downloading MFA(s)
100%
Device #
1: Updating FW ... Done
Restart needed
for updates to take effect.
Downloading Firmware Images and Firmware Update Packages
To download firmware images/firmware update packages, use the following command line:
mlxfwmanager --download <DownloadDir> --download-device <DeviceType> --download-os <OS> --download-type <DownloadType>
To get the list of the supported devices or OSes, use the flag "--get-download-opt OPT"
mlxfwmanager --get-download-opt OS
esxi_6_5_native
esxi_6_native
fbsd10_64
linux
linux_arm64
linux_ppc64
linux_ppc64le
linux_x64
windows
windows_x64
mlxfwmanager --get-download-opt Device
All
Examples:
Downloading Firmware Images/Firmware Update Packages:
mlxfwmanager --download /tmp/DownloadDir --download-device All --download-os All --download-type self_extractor
------ Files To Be Downloaded ------
All :
-----
<Files>:
0 - linux_x64/mlxup
1 - windows/mlxup.exe
2 - esxi_6_native/mlxup
3 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe
4 - linux_ppc64/mlxup
5 - linux_arm64/mlxup
6 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup
7 - linux/mlxup
8 - fbsd10_64/mlxup
9 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup
<Release Notes>:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
1- ConnectX3 (
2.42.
5000): http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
2- ConnectX3Pro (
2.42.
5000): http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectX3-Pro-FW-2_42_5000-release_notes.pdf
3- Connect-IB (
10.16.
1200): http:
//www.mellanox.com/pdf/firmware/ConnectIBFW-10_16_1200-release_notes.pdf
4- ConnectX4 (
12.28.
2008): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX4Firmwarev12282006
5- ConnectX4Lx (
14.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev14301004
6- ConnectX5 (
16.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX5Firmwarev16301004
7- ConnectX6 (
20.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6Firmwarev20301004
8- ConnectX6Dx (
22.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6DxFirmwarev22301004
9- ConnectX6Lx (
26.30.
1004): https:
//docs.mellanox.com/display/ConnectX6LxFirmwarev26301004
10- BlueField (
18.30.
1004): N/A
11- BlueField2 (
24.30.
1004): N/A
Perform Download? [y/N]: y
Please wait
while downloading Files to :
'/tmp/DownloadDir'
0 - linux_x64/mlxup : Done
1 - windows/mlxup.exe : Done
2 - esxi_6_native/mlxup : Done
3 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe : Done
4 - linux_ppc64/mlxup : Done
5 - linux_arm64/mlxup : Done
6 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup : Done
7 - linux/mlxup : Done
8 - fbsd10_64/mlxup : Done
9 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup : Done
Downloading file(s) to :
'/tmp/DownloadDir' is done successfully
Downloading firmware images/firmware update packages using custom key:
mlxfwmanager --download /tmp/DownloadDir --download-device All --download-os All --download-type All --key last_release
------ Files To Be Downloaded ------
All :
-----
<Files>:
0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa
1 - linux_x64/mlxup
2 - windows/mlxup.exe
3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup
4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe
5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup
6 - linux_arm64/mlxup
7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup
8 - linux/mlxup
9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup
10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup
<Release Notes>:
For more details, please refer to the following FW release notes:
Perform Download? [y/N]: y
Please wait
while downloading Files to :
'/tmp/DownloadDir'
0 - Mellanox_Firmware_20210407.mfa : Done
1 - linux_x64/mlxup : Done
2 - windows/mlxup.exe : Done
3 - esxi_6_native/mlxup : Done
4 - windows_x64/mlxup.exe : Done
5 - linux_ppc64/mlxup : Done
6 - linux_arm64/mlxup : Done
7 - linux_ppc64le/mlxup : Done
8 - linux/mlxup : Done
9 - fbsd10_64/mlxup : Done
10 - esxi_6_5_native/mlxup : Done
Downloading file(s) to :
'/tmp/DownloadDir' is done successfully