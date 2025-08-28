Cable Installation

All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.

To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the relevant port LED will turn on.

To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.

For a list of Supported Cables and Transceivers, please see the interconnect product specifications page.

For full cabling guidelines, please see NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQs Application Note.

For more information about port LEDs, refer to Port LEDs.

Warning Do not force the cable into the cage with more than 40 newtons / 9.0 pounds / 4kg force. Greater insertion force may cause damage to the cable or to the cage.

QSFP Cable Orientation

The 100GbE ports in the SN3420 systems can be split to four (or less) 50GbE ports, using an NVIDIA splitter cable. See "SN3420 Splitting Options” below.

The 200GbE ports in the SN3700 systems can be split to two 100GbE ports, or to four (or less) 50GbE ports, using an NVIDIA splitter cable. See "SN3700 Splitting Options” below.

The 100GbE ports in the SN3700C systems can be split to two 50GbE ports, or to four (or less) 25GbE ports, using an NVIDIA splitter cable. See "SN3700C Splitting Options” below.

The 100GbE ports in the SN3750-SX systems can be split to to two 100GbE ports, or to four (or less) 50GbE ports, using an NVIDIA splitter cable . See "SN3750-SX Splitting Options” below.

The 200GbE ports in the SN3750-SX systems can be split to two 100GbE ports, or to four (or less) 50GbE ports, using an NVIDIA splitter cable. See "SN3750-SX Splitting Options” below.

When using this feature, you should log into the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) CLI and configure the individual ports to be ‘split-2’ or ‘split-4’. For further information on NVIDIA’s cable, visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/interconnect/.

If you are using 4x10G direct attach copper cables or active optical cables, edit the /etc/cumulus/ports.conf to enable support for these cables, then restart the switchd service using the sudo systemctl restart switchd command. For more details, see Switch Port Attributes in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

Examples of Splitter (Breakout or Fanout) Cables

Ports 49-60 can be split to either two QSFP28 ports or four SFP28 ports. None of the ports are blocked.

All ports can be split to either 2 QSFP56 ports or 4 SFP56 ports. None of the ports are blocked.

All ports can be split to either 2 QSFP28 ports or 4 SFP28 ports. None of the ports are blocked.

SN3750-SX Splitting Options

All ports can be split to 2 QSFP28 ports or 4 SFP28 ports. None of the ports are blocked.