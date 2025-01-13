Acknowledgements#

Package / Component

Version

License Type

License Text

aenum

3.1.15

BSD

license

antlr4-python3-runtime

4.9.3

BSD

license

asciitree

0.3.3

MIT

license

audioread

3.0.1

MIT

license

bitsandbytes

0.42.0

MIT

license

cffi

1.16.0

MIT

license

click-option-group

0.5.6

BSD

license

cloudpickle

3.0.0

BSD

license

cmake

3.29.3

Apache and BSD

license, license

colorama

0.4.6

BSD

license

datasets

2.19.1

Apache License

license

decorator

5.1.1

BSD

license

Deprecated

1.2.14

MIT

license

dill

0.3.8

BSD

license

diskcache

5.6.3

Apache License

license

einops

0.8.0

MIT

license

evaluate

0.4.2

Apache 2.0

license

fasteners

0.19

Apache License

license

flashinfer

0.1.4

Apache License

license

gguf

0.9.1

MIT

license

googleapis-common-protos

1.63.2

Apache License

license

h5py

3.10.0

BSD

license

interegular

0.3.3

MIT

license

janus

1.0.0

Apache License

license

joblib

1.4.2

BSD

license

lazy_loader

0.4

BSD

license

librosa

0.10.2.post1

ISC

license

jiter

0.7.0

MIT

license

llvmlite

0.42.0

BSD

license

markdown-it-py

3.0.0

MIT

license

mdurl

0.1.2

MIT

license

mistral-common

1.4.4

Apache 2.0

license

msgspec

0.18.6

BSD

license

multiprocess

0.70.16

BSD

license

NeMo-Export

24.8

Apache License

license

nest-asyncio

1.6.0

BSD

license

numba

0.59.1

BSD

license

numcodecs

0.13.0

MIT

license

nvidia-ml-py

12.550.52

BSD

license

nvtx

0.2.10

Apache 2.0

license

omegaconf

2.3.0

BSD

license

opentelemetry-exporter-otlp-proto-common

1.25.0

Apache License

license

opentelemetry-instrumentation

0.46b0

Apache License

license

opentelemetry-instrumentation-asgi

0.46b0

Apache License

license

opentelemetry-proto

1.25.0

Apache License

license

opentelemetry-semantic-conventions

0.46b0

Apache License

license

opentelemetry-util-http

0.46b0

Apache License

license

outlines

0.0.46

Apache License

license

partial-json-parser

0.2.1.1.post4

MIT

license

platformdirs

4.2.2

MIT

license

pooch

1.8.2

BSD

license

prometheus_client

0.20.0

Apache License

license

pyarrow

16.1.0

Apache License

license

pyarrow-hotfix

0.6

Apache License

license

pycparser

2.22

BSD

license

py-cpuinfo

9.0.0

MIT

license

Pygments

2.18.0

BSD

license

pyzmq

26.0.3

BSD

license

rich

13.7.1

MIT

license

scikit-learn

1.5.1

BSD

license

scipy

1.13.0

BSD

license

setproctitle

1.2.2

BSD

license

soundfile

0.12.1

BSD

license

soxr

0.5.0.post1

LGPLv2+

license

tensorstore

0.1.58

Apache License

license

threadpoolctl

3.5.0

BSD

license

tiktoken

0.6.0

MIT

license

torchprofile

0.0.4

MIT

license

ucf

3.0043

GPL-2

license

wrapt

1.16.0

BSD

license

xformers

0.0.28

BSD

license

xxhash

3.4.1

BSD

license

zarr

2.18.3

MIT

license

Note

For additional acknowledgements, see Acknowledgements v1.2.0.