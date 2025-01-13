Llama Stack API (Experimental)#

Warning Support for the Llama Stack API in NIMs is experimental!

The Llama Stack API is a comprehensive set of interfaces developed by Meta for ML developers building on top of Llama foundation models. This API aims to standardize interactions with Llama models, simplifying the developer experience and fostering innovation across the Llama ecosystem. The Llama Stack encompasses various components of the model lifecycle, including inference, fine-tuning, evaluations, and synthetic data generation.

With the Llama Stack API, developers can easily integrate Llama models into their applications, leverage tool-calling capabilities, and build sophisticated AI systems. This documentation provides an overview of how to use the Python bindings for the Llama Stack API, focusing on chat completions and tool use.

For the full API documentation and source code, please visit the Llama Stack GitHub repository.

Installation# To get started with the Llama Stack API, you’ll need to install the necessary packages. You can do this using pip: pip install llama-toolchain llama-models llama-agentic-system These packages provide the core functionality for working with the Llama Stack API.

Common Components# The following example stores common components in the file inference.py . This file contains the InferenceClient class and utility functions that are used across different examples. Here’s the content of inference.py : import json from typing import Union , Generator import requests from llama_toolchain.inference.api import ( ChatCompletionRequest , ChatCompletionResponse , ChatCompletionResponseStreamChunk ) class InferenceClient : def __init__ ( self , base_url : str ): self . base_url = base_url def chat_completion ( self , request : ChatCompletionRequest ) -> Generator [ Union [ ChatCompletionResponse , ChatCompletionResponseStreamChunk ], None , None ]: url = f " { self . base_url } /inference/chat_completion" payload = json . loads ( request . json ()) response = requests . post ( url , json = payload , headers = { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, stream = request . stream ) if response . status_code != 200 : raise Exception ( f "Error: HTTP { response . status_code } { response . text } " ) if request . stream : for line in response . iter_lines (): if line : line = line . decode ( 'utf-8' ) if line . startswith ( 'data: ' ): data = json . loads ( line [ 6 :]) yield ChatCompletionResponseStreamChunk ( ** data ) else : response_data = response . json () # Handle potential None values in tool_calls if 'completion_message' in response_data and 'tool_calls' in response_data [ 'completion_message' ]: tool_calls = response_data [ 'completion_message' ][ 'tool_calls' ] if tool_calls is not None : for tool_call in tool_calls : if 'arguments' in tool_call and tool_call [ 'arguments' ] is None : tool_call [ 'arguments' ] = '' # Replace None with empty string yield ChatCompletionResponse ( ** response_data ) def process_chat_completion ( response : Union [ ChatCompletionResponse , ChatCompletionResponseStreamChunk ]): if isinstance ( response , ChatCompletionResponse ): print ( "Response content:" , response . completion_message . content ) if response . completion_message . tool_calls : print ( "Tool calls:" ) for tool_call in response . completion_message . tool_calls : print ( f " Tool: { tool_call . tool_name } " ) print ( f " Arguments: { tool_call . arguments } " ) elif isinstance ( response , ChatCompletionResponseStreamChunk ): print ( response . event . delta , end = '' , flush = True ) if response . event . stop_reason : print ( f "

Stop reason: { response . event . stop_reason } " )

Basic Usage# Use these common components in the following basic usage example: from inference import InferenceClient , process_chat_completion from llama_toolchain.inference.api import ChatCompletionRequest , UserMessage from llama_models.llama3.api.datatypes import SamplingParams def chat (): client = InferenceClient ( "http://0.0.0.0:8000/experimental/ls" ) message = UserMessage ( content = "Explain the concept of recursion in programming." ) request = ChatCompletionRequest ( model = "meta/llama-3.1-70b-instruct" , messages = [ message ], stream = False , sampling_params = SamplingParams ( max_tokens = 1024 ) ) for response in client . chat_completion ( request ): process_chat_completion ( response ) if __name__ == "__main__" : chat ()

Streaming Responses# For streaming responses, use the same structure: from inference import InferenceClient , process_chat_completion from llama_toolchain.inference.api import ChatCompletionRequest , UserMessage from llama_models.llama3.api.datatypes import SamplingParams def stream_chat (): client = InferenceClient ( "http://0.0.0.0:8000/experimental/ls" ) message = UserMessage ( content = "Write a short story about a time-traveling scientist." ) request = ChatCompletionRequest ( model = "meta/llama-3.1-70b-instruct" , messages = [ message ], stream = True , sampling_params = SamplingParams ( max_tokens = 1024 ) ) for response in client . chat_completion ( request ): process_chat_completion ( response ) if __name__ == "__main__" : stream_chat ()