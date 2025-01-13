In addition to the NVIDIA deployment options, you can also deploy on other platforms:

The NIM on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying AKS.

The NIM on Azure Machine Learning (AzureML) deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying AzureML using Azure CLI and Jupyter Notebook.

The End to End LLM App development with Azure AI Studio, Prompt Flow and NIMs deployment guide provides end-to-end LLM App development with Azure AI Studio, Prompt Flow, and NIMs.

The NIM on AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying on AWS EKS.

The NIM on AWS SageMaker deployment guide provides step-by-step instructions for deploying on AWS SageMaker using Jupyter Notebooks, Python CLI, and the shell.