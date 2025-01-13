NVIDIA NIM for Large Language Models#
- Introduction
- Release Notes
- Release 1.4.0
- Release 1.3.0
- Release 1.2.3
- Release 1.2.1
- Release 1.2.0
- Release 1.1.2
- Release 1.1.1
- Release 1.1.0
- Release 1.0
- Getting Started
- Prerequisites
- Launch NVIDIA NIM for LLMs
- Docker Run Parameters
- Run Inference
- Stopping the container
- Kubernetes Installation
- Serving models from local assets
- Deployment Guide
- Air Gap Deployment
- Multi-node Deployment
- Deploying with Helm
- Prerequisites
- Configuring helm
- Storage
- Multi-node Models
- Enabling Open Telemetry Tracing and Metrics
- Launching NIM in Kubernetes
- Running inference
- Troubleshooting FAQ
- Additional information
- Parameters
- Tutorials
- Configuring a NIM
- Model Profiles
- Benchmarking
- Models
- Support Matrix
- Hardware
- Software
- GPUs
- Supported Models
- Code Llama 13B Instruct
- Code Llama 34B Instruct
- Code Llama 70B Instruct
- Gemma 2 2B
- Gemma 2 9B
- (Meta) Llama 2 7B Chat
- (Meta) Llama 2 13B Chat
- (Meta) Llama 2 70B Chat
- Llama 3 SQLCoder 8B
- Llama 3 Swallow 70B Instruct V0.1
- Llama 3 Taiwan 70B Instruct
- Llama 3.1 8B Base
- Llama 3.1 8B Instruct
- Llama 3.1 70B Instruct
- Llama 3.1 405B Instruct
- Llama 3.1 Nemotron 70B Instruct
- Llama 3.1 Swallow 8B Instruct v0.1
- Llama 3.1 Swallow 70B Instruct v0.1
- Meta Llama 3 8B Instruct
- Meta Llama 3 70B Instruct
- Mistral 7B Instruct V0.3
- Mistral NeMo Minitron 8B 8K Instruct
- Mistral NeMo 12B Instruct
- Mixtral 8x7B Instruct V0.1
- Mixtral 8x22B Instruct V0.1
- Nemotron 4 340B Instruct
- Nemotron 4 340B Instruct 128K
- Nemotron 4 340B Reward
- Phi 3 Mini 4K Instruct
- Phind Codellama 34B V2 Instruct
- Examples with system role
- API Reference
- Function Calling
- Using Reward Models
- Llama Stack API (Experimental)
- Utilities
- Fine-tuned model support
- Observability
- Structured Generation
- Parameter-Efficient Fine-Tuning
- LoRA Setup Overview
- LoRA Adapters
- LoRA Model Directory Structure
- Obtaining LoRA models
- PEFT Environment Variables
- Launch NIM for LLMs with PEFT
- KV Cache Reuse (a.k.a. prefix caching)
- Acknowledgements
- Eula