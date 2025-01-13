Deploying with Helm#
NIMs are intended to be run on a system with NVIDIA GPUs, with the type and number of GPUs depending on the model. To use helm, you must have a Kubernetes cluster with appropriate GPU nodes and the GPU Operator installed.
For requirements, including the type and number of GPUs, see Support Matrix.
Prerequisites#
If you haven’t set up your NGC API key and do not know exactly which NIM you want to download and deploy, see the information in Getting Started.
Once you have set your NGC API key, go to the NGC Catalog and select the nim-llm helm chart to pick a version. In most cases, you should select the latest version.
Use the following command to download the helm chart:
helm fetch https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nim/charts/nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz" --username=\$oauthtoken --password=$NGC_API_KEY
This downloads the chart as a file to your local machine.
Configuring helm#
The following helm options are the most important options to configure to deploy a NIM using Kubernetes:
image.repository– The container/NIM to deploy
image.tag– The version of that container/NIM
Storage options, based on the environment and cluster in use
model.ngcAPISecretand
imagePullSecretsto communicate with NGC
resources– Use this option when a model requires more than the default of one GPU. See support matrix for details about the GPUs to request to meet the GPU memory requirements of the model on the available hardware.
env– Which is an array of environment variables presented to the container, if advanced configuration is needed
Note: Do not set the following environment variables using the
envvalue. Instead, use the indicated helm options:
Environment Variable
Helm Value
NIM_CACHE_PATH
model.nimCache
NGC_API_KEY
model.ngcAPISecret
NIM_SERVER_PORT
model.openaiPort
NIM_JSONL_LOGGING
model.jsonLogging
NIM_LOG_LEVEL
model.logLevel
In these cases, set the helm values directly instead of relying on the environment variable values. You can add other environment variables to the
envsection of a values file.
-
To adapt the chart’s deployment behavior to your cluster’s needs, refer to the helm chart’s README, which lists and describes the configuration options. This README is available on the helm command line, but the output is bare markdown. Output it to a file and open with a markdown renderer or use a command line tool such as glow to render in the terminal.
The following helm command displays the chart README and renders it in the terminal using
glow:
helm show readme nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz | glow -p -
To examine all default values, run the following command:
helm show values nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz
Minimal example#
This example requires that you have already established certain Kubernetes secrets in the deployment namespace to work before proceeding. The rest of this document will assume the default namespace.
To download the NIM container image, you must set an image pull secret, which is
ngc-secret in the following example. To download model engines or weights from NGC, the chart requires a generic secret that has an NGC API key as a value stored in a key named
NGC_API_KEY. The following example creates these two values:
kubectl create secret docker-registry ngc-secret --docker-server=nvcr.io --docker-username='$oauthtoken' --docker-password=$NGC_API_KEY
kubectl create secret generic ngc-api --from-literal=NGC_API_KEY=$NGC_API_KEY
Create the file custom-values.yaml with the following entries. These values will work in most clusters after the secrets are created above.
image:
repository: "nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama3-8b-instruct" # container location
tag: 1.0.3 # NIM version you want to deploy
model:
ngcAPISecret: ngc-api # name of a secret in the cluster that includes a key named NGC_API_KEY and is an NGC API key
persistence:
enabled: true
imagePullSecrets:
- name: ngc-secret # name of a secret used to pull nvcr.io images, see https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/configure-pod-container/pull-image-private-registry/
You can adapt the previous configuration to deploy any model, such as
llama3-70b-instruct, by adjusting to the model’s requirements and size. For example:
image:
repository: "nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama3-70b-instruct" # container location -- changed for the different model
tag: 1.0.3
model:
ngcAPISecret: ngc-api
persistence:
enabled: true
size: 220Gi # the model files will be quite large
resources:
limits:
nvidia.com/gpu: 4 # much more GPU memory is required
imagePullSecrets:
- name: ngc-secret
Refer to the Support Matrix section to determine whether your hardware is sufficient to run this NIM.
Storage#
Running out of storage space is always a concern when setting up NIMs, and downloading models can delay scaling in a cluster. Models can be quite large, and a cluster operator can quickly fill disk space when downloading them. Be sure to mount some type of persistent storage for the model cache on your pod. You have the following mutually-exclusive options when storing objects outside of the default of an
emptyDir:
Persistent Volume Claims (enabled with
persistence.enabled)
Used when
persistence.accessModeis set to “ReadWriteMany” where several pods can share one PVC.
If
statefulSet.enabledis set to
false(default is
true), this will create a PVC with a deployment, but if the access mode is not
ReadWriteMany, such as with an NFS provisioner, scaling beyond one pod will likely fail.
-
Persistent Volume Claim templates (enabled with
persistence.enabledand leaving
statefulSet.enabledas default)
Useful for scaling using a strategy of scaling up the StatefulSet to download the model to each PVC created for a maximum replicas desired, and then scaling down again, leaving those PVCs in place to allow fast scaling up.
-
Direct NFS (enabled with
nfs.enabled)
Kubernetes does not allow setting of mount options on direct NFS, so some special cluster setup may be required.
-
hostPath (enabled with
hostPath.enabled)
Know the security implications of using hostPath and understand that this will also tie pods to one node.
-
Multi-node Models#
Note
Requires NIM version 1.1.0+ and helm chart version 1.1.2+. Also, multi-node deployment of NIM 1.3+ requires helm chart 1.3 while multi-node NIM version before than 1.3 requires helm chart version 1.1.2.
Two options exist for deploying multi-node NIMs on Kubernetes: LeaderWorkerSets and MPI Jobs using the MPI Operator.
LeaderWorkerSet#
Note
Requires Kubernetes version >1.26
LeaderWorkerSet (LWS) deployments are the recommended method for deploying Multi-Node models with NIM. To enable LWS deployments, see the installation instructions in the LWS documentation. The helm chart defaults to LWS for multi-node deployment.
With LWS deployments, you will see
Leader and
Worker pods that coordinate together to run your multi-node models.
LWS deployments support manual scaling and auto scaling, where the entire set of pods are treated as a single replica. However, there are some limitations to scaling when using LWS deployments. If scaling manually (
autoscaling is not enabled), you cannot scale above the initial number of replicas set in the helm chart.
Use the following example values file to deploy the Llama 3.1 405B model using this method. Refer to the Support Matrix section to determine whether your hardware is sufficient to run this model.
image:
# Adjust to the actual location of the image and version you want
repository: nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama-3.1-405b-instruct
tag: 1.0.3
imagePullSecrets:
- name: ngc-secret
model:
name: meta/llama-3_1-405b-instruct
ngcAPISecret: ngc-api
# NVIDIA recommends using an NFS-style read-write-many storage class.
# All nodes will need to mount the storage. In this example, we assume a storage class exists name "nfs".
persistence:
enabled: true
size: 1000Gi
accessMode: ReadWriteMany
storageClass: nfs
annotations:
helm.sh/resource-policy: "keep"
# This should match `multiNode.gpusPerNode`
resources:
limits:
nvidia.com/gpu: 8
multiNode:
enabled: true
workers: 2
gpusPerNode: 8
# Downloading the model will take quite a long time. Give it as much time as ends up being needed.
startupProbe:
failureThreshold: 1500
MPI Job#
MPI Jobs using the MPI Operator are an alternative deployment option for clusters that don’t support LeaderWorkerSet (Kubernetes version less than v1.27). To enable MPI Jobs, install the MPI operator. This is a
custom-values.yaml file example that disables
LeaderWorkerSets and launches an MPI Job:
image:
# Adjust to the actual location of the image and version you want
repository: nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama-3.1-405b-instruct
tag: 1.0.3
imagePullSecrets:
- name: ngc-secret
model:
name: meta/llama-3_1-405b-instruct
ngcAPISecret: ngc-api
# NVIDIA recommends using an NFS-style read-write-many storage class.
# All nodes will need to mount the storage. In this example, we assume a storage class exists name "nfs".
persistence:
enabled: true
size: 1000Gi
accessMode: ReadWriteMany
storageClass: nfs
annotations:
helm.sh/resource-policy: "keep"
# This should match `multiNode.gpusPerNode`
resources:
limits:
nvidia.com/gpu: 8
multiNode:
enabled: true
leaderWorkerSet:
enabled: False
workers: 2
gpusPerNode: 8
# Downloading the model will take quite a long time. Give it as much time as ends up being needed.
startupProbe:
failureThreshold: 1500
For MPI Jobs, you will see a
launcher pod and one or more
worker pods deployed for your model. The
launcher pod does not require any GPUs, and deployment logs will be available through the
launcher pod.
When deploying with MPI Jobs you can set a number of replicas, however dynamic scaling is not supported without redeploying the helm chart. MPI Jobs also do not automatically restart, so if any pod in the multi-node set fails, the job must be manually uninstalled and reinstalled to start it back up.
Enabling Open Telemetry Tracing and Metrics#
env:
- name: NIM_ENABLE_OTEL
value: "1"
- name: NIM_OTEL_SERVICE_NAME
value: <name of the service>
- name: NIM_OTEL_TRACES_EXPORTER
value: otlp
- name: NIM_OTEL_METRICS_EXPORTER
value: otlp
- name: HOST_IP
valueFrom:
fieldRef:
fieldPath: status.hostIP
- name: NIM_OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT
value: "http://$(HOST_IP):4318"
NVIDIA recommends that during the installation of OpenTelemetry collectors in Kubernetes, you set these environment variables in a custom
values.yaml file to enable trace and metrics collection through OpenTelemetry. This version requires that you configure the collector to run using the host ports and install it as a DaemonSet. If you use a different configuration when installing the collector, set the NIM_OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT variable to the correct ingestion URL.
Refer to Environment Variables for detailed explanations of environment variables.
Launching NIM in Kubernetes#
You are now ready to launch the chart.
helm install my-nim nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz -f path/to/your/custom-values.yaml
Wait for the pod to reach “Ready” status.
Running inference#
In the previous example the OpenAI compatible API endpoint is exposed on port 8000 through the Kubernetes service of the default type with no ingress, since authentication is not handled by the NIM itself. The following commands assume the Llama 3 8B Instruct model was deployed. Adjust the “model” value in the request JSON body to use a different model.
Use the following command to port-forward the service to your local machine to test inference.
kubectl port-forward service/my-nim-nim-llm 8000:http-openai
Then try a request:
curl -X 'POST' \
'http://localhost:8000/v1/chat/completions' \
-H 'accept: application/json' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"messages": [
{
"content": "You are a polite and respectful chatbot helping people plan a vacation.",
"role": "system"
},
{
"content": "What should I do for a 4 day vacation in Spain?",
"role": "user"
}
],
"model": "meta/llama3-8b-instruct",
"max_tokens": 16,
"top_p": 1,
"n": 1,
"stream": false,
"stop": "\n",
"frequency_penalty": 0.0
}'
Troubleshooting FAQ#
Q: What should I do if my pod is stuck in a “Pending” state?
A: Try running
kubectl describe pod <pod name>, and check the
Events section to see what the scheduler is waiting for. Node taints that may need to be tolerated, insufficient GPUs, and storage mount issues are all common reasons.
Q: I tried to scale or upgrade a deployment using
statefulset.enabled: false and
persistence.enabled: true. Why are pods never starting?
A: To scale or upgrade without using
StatefulSet PVC templates, which is not very efficient in either time or storage, you must use a
ReadWriteMany storage class so that it can be mounted on separate nodes, manually cloned
ReadOnlyMany volumes or something like direct NFS storage. Without persistence, every starting pod must download its model to an
emptyDir volume. A
ReadWriteMany storage class such NFS PVC provisioner or CephFS provisioner is ideal.
Q: One of the last log messages was about, “Preparing model workspace. This step might download additional files to run the model.” Why did it fail during that?
A: It is likely that the model weights had not finished downloading, but Kubernetes hit a threshold of failures for startup probes. Try increasing
startupProbe.failureThreshold. This is especially likely with large models or very slow network connections.
Additional information#
The helm chart’s internal README includes the following parameters. NVIDIA recommends that you use the chart version within the downloaded README as it has the most correct and up to date version of these parameters for that chart version.
Parameters#
Deployment parameters#
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
[default: {}] Affinity settings for deployment.
|
|
|
Sets privilege and access control settings for container (Only affects the main container, not pod-level).
|
|
|
Overrides command line options sent to the NIM with the array listed here.
|
|
|
Overrides command line arguments of the NIM container with the array listed here.
|
|
|
Adds arbitrary environment variables to the main container.
|
|
|
Adds arbitrary additional volumes to the deployment set definition.
|
|
|
Adds volume mounts to the main container from
|
|
|
Specifies the NIM-LLM Image to deploy.
|
|
|
Specifies the image tag or version.
|
|
|
Sets the image pull policy.
|
|
|
Specifies a list of secret names that are needed for the main container and any init containers.
|
|
Specifies model init containers, if needed.
|
|
Legacy containers only. Instantiate and configure an NGC init container. It should either have NGC CLI pre-installed or
|
|
|
Fully specify any additional init containers your use case requires.
|
|
|
Specifies health check port. – for use with
|
|
|
Sets node selectors for the NIM – for example
|
|
|
Sets additional annotations on the main deployment pods.
|
|
|
Specifies security context settings for pod.
|
|
Specify user UID for pod.
|
|
|
Specify group ID for pod.
|
|
|
Specify file system owner group id.
|
|
|
Specify static replica count for deployment.
|
|
|
Specify resources limits and requests for the running service.
|
|
Specify number of GPUs to present to the running service.
|
|
|
Specifies whether a service account should be created.
|
|
|
Sets annotations to be added to the service account.
|
|
|
Specifies the name of the service account to use. If it is not set and create is
|
|
|
Enables
|
|
|
Specify tolerations for pod assignment. Allows the scheduler to schedule pods with matching taints.
Autoscaling parameters#
Values used for creating a
Horizontal Pod Autoscaler. If autoscaling is not enabled, the rest are ignored.
NVIDIA recommends usage of the custom metrics API, commonly implemented with the prometheus-adapter.
Standard metrics of CPU and memory are of limited use in scaling NIM.
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
Enables horizontal pod autoscaler.
|
|
|
Specify minimum replicas for autoscaling.
|
|
|
Specify maximum replicas for autoscaling.
|
|
|
Array of metrics for autoscaling.
|
Ingress parameters#
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
Enables ingress.
|
|
|
Specify class name for Ingress.
|
|
|
Specify additional annotations for ingress.
|
|
|
Specify list of hosts each containing lists of paths.
|
|
Specify name of host.
|
|
|
Specify ingress path.
|
|
|
Specify path type.
|
|
|
Specify service type. It can be can be
|
|
|
Specify list of pairs of TLS
|
Probe parameters#
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
Enables `livenessProbe``.
|
|
|
|
|
|
`LivenessProbe`` script command to use (unsupported at this time).
|
|
|
`LivenessProbe`` endpoint path.
|
|
|
Initial delay seconds for
|
|
|
Timeout seconds for
|
|
|
Period seconds for
|
|
|
Success threshold for
|
|
|
Failure threshold for
|
|
|
Enables
|
|
|
Readiness Endpoint Path.
|
|
|
Initial delay seconds for
|
|
|
Timeout seconds for
|
|
|
Period seconds for
|
|
|
Success threshold for
|
|
|
Failure threshold for
|
|
|
Enables
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial delay seconds for
|
|
|
Timeout seconds for
|
|
|
Period seconds for
|
|
|
Success threshold for
|
|
|
Failure threshold for
|
Metrics parameters#
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
Opens the metrics port for the triton inference server on port 8002.
|
|
Enables metrics endpoint – for
|
|
|
Options for
|
|
Enables
|
|
|
Specify additional labels for ServiceMonitor.
|
Models parameters#
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
Path to mount writeable storage or pre-filled model cache for the NIM.
|
|
|
Specifies the name of the model in the API (usually, the name of the NIM). This is mostly used for helm tests and is usually otherwise optional. This must match the name from /v1/models to allow
|
|
|
Name of pre-existing secret with a key named
|
|
|
NGC API key literal to use as the API secret and image pull secret when set.
|
|
|
Specifies the Open AI API Port.
|
|
|
Specifies extra labels to be added on deployed pods.
|
|
|
Turn JSON lines logging on or off. Defaults to true.
|
|
|
Log level of NIM service. Possible values of the variable are TRACE, DEBUG, INFO, WARNING, ERROR, CRITICAL.
|
Deprecated and Legacy Model parameters#
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
Set
|
|
|
(deprecated) Specify GPU requirements for the model.
|
|
|
(deprecated) Specify path within the model volume to mount if not the root – default works with
|
|
|
(deprecated) Specify location of unpacked model.
|
Storage parameters#
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
Specify settings to modify the path
|
|
Enables the use of persistent volumes.
|
|
|
Specifies an existing persistent volume claim. If using
|
|
|
Specifies the persistent volume storage class. If set to
|
|
|
Specify
|
|
|
Specifies persistent volume claim retention policy when deleted. Only used with Stateful Set volume templates.
|
|
|
Specifies persistent volume claim retention policy when scaled. Only used with Stateful Set volume templates.
|
|
|
Specifies the size of the persistent volume claim (for example 40Gi).
|
|
|
Adds annotations to the persistent volume claim.
|
|
|
Configures model cache on local disk on the nodes using
|
|
Enable
|
|
|
Specifies path on the node used as a
|
|
|
Configures the model cache to sit on shared direct-mounted NFS. NOTE: you cannot set mount options using direct NFS mount to pods without a node-intalled nfsmount.conf. An NFS-based
|
|
Enables direct pod NFS mount.
|
|
|
Specify path on NFS server to mount.
|
|
|
Specify NFS server address.
|
|
|
Set to true to mount as read-only.
|
Service parameters#
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
Specifies the service type for the deployment.
|
|
|
Overrides the default service name
|
|
|
Specifies Open AI Port for the service.
|
|
|
Specify additional annotations to be added to service.
|
|
|
Specifies additional labels to be added to service.
|
Multi-node parameters#
Large models that must span multiple nodes do not work on plain Kubernetes with the GPU Operator alone at this time.
Optimized TensorRT profiles, when selected automatically or by environment variable, require either
LeaderWorkerSets or the [MPI Operator]](https://github.com/kubeflow/mpi-operator)’s
MPIJobs to be installed.
Since
MPIJob is a batch-type resource that is not designed with service stability and reliability in mind, you should use LeaderWorkerSets if your cluster version allows it.
Only optimized profiles are supported for multi-node deployment at this time.
|
Name
|
Description
|
Value
|
|
Enables multi-node deployments.
|
|
|
Sets the number of seconds to wait for worker nodes to come up before failing.
|
|
|
Number of GPUs that will be presented to each pod. In most cases, this should match
|
|
|
Specifies how many worker pods per multi-node replica to launch.
|
|
|
NVIDIA recommends you use
|
|
|
Sets the SSH private key for MPI to an existing secret. Otherwise, the Helm chart generates a key randomly during installation.
|
|
|
Annotations only applied to workers for
|
|
|
Resources section to apply only to the launcher pods in
|
|
|
Enables optimized multi-node deployments (currently the only option supported).
|