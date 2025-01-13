Deploying with Helm#

NIMs are intended to be run on a system with NVIDIA GPUs, with the type and number of GPUs depending on the model. To use helm, you must have a Kubernetes cluster with appropriate GPU nodes and the GPU Operator installed.

For requirements, including the type and number of GPUs, see Support Matrix.

Prerequisites# If you haven’t set up your NGC API key and do not know exactly which NIM you want to download and deploy, see the information in Getting Started. Once you have set your NGC API key, go to the NGC Catalog and select the nim-llm helm chart to pick a version. In most cases, you should select the latest version. Use the following command to download the helm chart: helm fetch https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nim/charts/nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz " --username=\$oauthtoken --password= $NGC_API_KEY This downloads the chart as a file to your local machine.

Configuring helm# The following helm options are the most important options to configure to deploy a NIM using Kubernetes: image.repository – The container/NIM to deploy

image.tag – The version of that container/NIM

Storage options, based on the environment and cluster in use

model.ngcAPISecret and imagePullSecrets to communicate with NGC

resources – Use this option when a model requires more than the default of one GPU. See support matrix for details about the GPUs to request to meet the GPU memory requirements of the model on the available hardware.

env – Which is an array of environment variables presented to the container, if advanced configuration is needed Note: Do not set the following environment variables using the env value. Instead, use the indicated helm options: Environment Variable Helm Value NIM_CACHE_PATH model.nimCache NGC_API_KEY model.ngcAPISecret NIM_SERVER_PORT model.openaiPort NIM_JSONL_LOGGING model.jsonLogging NIM_LOG_LEVEL model.logLevel In these cases, set the helm values directly instead of relying on the environment variable values. You can add other environment variables to the env section of a values file.

To adapt the chart’s deployment behavior to your cluster’s needs, refer to the helm chart’s README, which lists and describes the configuration options. This README is available on the helm command line, but the output is bare markdown. Output it to a file and open with a markdown renderer or use a command line tool such as glow to render in the terminal. The following helm command displays the chart README and renders it in the terminal using glow : helm show readme nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz | glow -p - To examine all default values, run the following command: helm show values nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz Minimal example# This example requires that you have already established certain Kubernetes secrets in the deployment namespace to work before proceeding. The rest of this document will assume the default namespace. To download the NIM container image, you must set an image pull secret, which is ngc-secret in the following example. To download model engines or weights from NGC, the chart requires a generic secret that has an NGC API key as a value stored in a key named NGC_API_KEY . The following example creates these two values: kubectl create secret docker-registry ngc-secret --docker-server = nvcr.io --docker-username = '$oauthtoken' --docker-password = $NGC_API_KEY kubectl create secret generic ngc-api --from-literal = NGC_API_KEY = $NGC_API_KEY Create the file custom-values.yaml with the following entries. These values will work in most clusters after the secrets are created above. image : repository : "nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama3-8b-instruct" # container location tag : 1.0.3 # NIM version you want to deploy model : ngcAPISecret : ngc-api # name of a secret in the cluster that includes a key named NGC_API_KEY and is an NGC API key persistence : enabled : true imagePullSecrets : - name : ngc-secret # name of a secret used to pull nvcr.io images, see https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/configure-pod-container/pull-image-private-registry/ You can adapt the previous configuration to deploy any model, such as llama3-70b-instruct , by adjusting to the model’s requirements and size. For example: image : repository : "nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama3-70b-instruct" # container location -- changed for the different model tag : 1.0.3 model : ngcAPISecret : ngc-api persistence : enabled : true size : 220Gi # the model files will be quite large resources : limits : nvidia.com/gpu : 4 # much more GPU memory is required imagePullSecrets : - name : ngc-secret Refer to the Support Matrix section to determine whether your hardware is sufficient to run this NIM.

Storage# Running out of storage space is always a concern when setting up NIMs, and downloading models can delay scaling in a cluster. Models can be quite large, and a cluster operator can quickly fill disk space when downloading them. Be sure to mount some type of persistent storage for the model cache on your pod. You have the following mutually-exclusive options when storing objects outside of the default of an emptyDir : Persistent Volume Claims (enabled with persistence.enabled ) Used when persistence.accessMode is set to “ReadWriteMany” where several pods can share one PVC. If statefulSet.enabled is set to false (default is true ), this will create a PVC with a deployment, but if the access mode is not ReadWriteMany , such as with an NFS provisioner, scaling beyond one pod will likely fail.

Persistent Volume Claim templates (enabled with persistence.enabled and leaving statefulSet.enabled as default) Useful for scaling using a strategy of scaling up the StatefulSet to download the model to each PVC created for a maximum replicas desired, and then scaling down again, leaving those PVCs in place to allow fast scaling up.

Direct NFS (enabled with nfs.enabled ) Kubernetes does not allow setting of mount options on direct NFS, so some special cluster setup may be required.

hostPath (enabled with hostPath.enabled ) Know the security implications of using hostPath and understand that this will also tie pods to one node.



Multi-node Models# Note Requires NIM version 1.1.0+ and helm chart version 1.1.2+. Also, multi-node deployment of NIM 1.3+ requires helm chart 1.3 while multi-node NIM version before than 1.3 requires helm chart version 1.1.2. Two options exist for deploying multi-node NIMs on Kubernetes: LeaderWorkerSets and MPI Jobs using the MPI Operator. LeaderWorkerSet# Note Requires Kubernetes version >1.26 LeaderWorkerSet (LWS) deployments are the recommended method for deploying Multi-Node models with NIM. To enable LWS deployments, see the installation instructions in the LWS documentation. The helm chart defaults to LWS for multi-node deployment. With LWS deployments, you will see Leader and Worker pods that coordinate together to run your multi-node models. LWS deployments support manual scaling and auto scaling, where the entire set of pods are treated as a single replica. However, there are some limitations to scaling when using LWS deployments. If scaling manually ( autoscaling is not enabled), you cannot scale above the initial number of replicas set in the helm chart. Use the following example values file to deploy the Llama 3.1 405B model using this method. Refer to the Support Matrix section to determine whether your hardware is sufficient to run this model. image : # Adjust to the actual location of the image and version you want repository : nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama-3.1-405b-instruct tag : 1.0.3 imagePullSecrets : - name : ngc-secret model : name : meta/llama-3_1-405b-instruct ngcAPISecret : ngc-api # NVIDIA recommends using an NFS-style read-write-many storage class. # All nodes will need to mount the storage. In this example, we assume a storage class exists name "nfs". persistence : enabled : true size : 1000Gi accessMode : ReadWriteMany storageClass : nfs annotations : helm.sh/resource-policy : "keep" # This should match `multiNode.gpusPerNode` resources : limits : nvidia.com/gpu : 8 multiNode : enabled : true workers : 2 gpusPerNode : 8 # Downloading the model will take quite a long time. Give it as much time as ends up being needed. startupProbe : failureThreshold : 1500 MPI Job# MPI Jobs using the MPI Operator are an alternative deployment option for clusters that don’t support LeaderWorkerSet (Kubernetes version less than v1.27). To enable MPI Jobs, install the MPI operator. This is a custom-values.yaml file example that disables LeaderWorkerSets and launches an MPI Job: image : # Adjust to the actual location of the image and version you want repository : nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama-3.1-405b-instruct tag : 1.0.3 imagePullSecrets : - name : ngc-secret model : name : meta/llama-3_1-405b-instruct ngcAPISecret : ngc-api # NVIDIA recommends using an NFS-style read-write-many storage class. # All nodes will need to mount the storage. In this example, we assume a storage class exists name "nfs". persistence : enabled : true size : 1000Gi accessMode : ReadWriteMany storageClass : nfs annotations : helm.sh/resource-policy : "keep" # This should match `multiNode.gpusPerNode` resources : limits : nvidia.com/gpu : 8 multiNode : enabled : true leaderWorkerSet : enabled : False workers : 2 gpusPerNode : 8 # Downloading the model will take quite a long time. Give it as much time as ends up being needed. startupProbe : failureThreshold : 1500 For MPI Jobs, you will see a launcher pod and one or more worker pods deployed for your model. The launcher pod does not require any GPUs, and deployment logs will be available through the launcher pod. When deploying with MPI Jobs you can set a number of replicas, however dynamic scaling is not supported without redeploying the helm chart. MPI Jobs also do not automatically restart, so if any pod in the multi-node set fails, the job must be manually uninstalled and reinstalled to start it back up.

Enabling Open Telemetry Tracing and Metrics# env : - name : NIM_ENABLE_OTEL value : "1" - name : NIM_OTEL_SERVICE_NAME value : <name of the service> - name : NIM_OTEL_TRACES_EXPORTER value : otlp - name : NIM_OTEL_METRICS_EXPORTER value : otlp - name : HOST_IP valueFrom : fieldRef : fieldPath : status.hostIP - name : NIM_OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT value : "http://$(HOST_IP):4318" NVIDIA recommends that during the installation of OpenTelemetry collectors in Kubernetes, you set these environment variables in a custom values.yaml file to enable trace and metrics collection through OpenTelemetry. This version requires that you configure the collector to run using the host ports and install it as a DaemonSet. If you use a different configuration when installing the collector, set the NIM_OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT variable to the correct ingestion URL. Refer to Environment Variables for detailed explanations of environment variables.

Launching NIM in Kubernetes# You are now ready to launch the chart. helm install my-nim nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz -f path/to/your/custom-values.yaml Wait for the pod to reach “Ready” status.

Running inference# In the previous example the OpenAI compatible API endpoint is exposed on port 8000 through the Kubernetes service of the default type with no ingress, since authentication is not handled by the NIM itself. The following commands assume the Llama 3 8B Instruct model was deployed. Adjust the “model” value in the request JSON body to use a different model. Use the following command to port-forward the service to your local machine to test inference. kubectl port-forward service/my-nim-nim-llm 8000 :http-openai Then try a request: curl -X 'POST' \ 'http://localhost:8000/v1/chat/completions' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "messages": [ { "content": "You are a polite and respectful chatbot helping people plan a vacation.", "role": "system" }, { "content": "What should I do for a 4 day vacation in Spain?", "role": "user" } ], "model": "meta/llama3-8b-instruct", "max_tokens": 16, "top_p": 1, "n": 1, "stream": false, "stop": "

", "frequency_penalty": 0.0 }'

Troubleshooting FAQ# Q: What should I do if my pod is stuck in a “Pending” state? A: Try running kubectl describe pod <pod name> , and check the Events section to see what the scheduler is waiting for. Node taints that may need to be tolerated, insufficient GPUs, and storage mount issues are all common reasons. Q: I tried to scale or upgrade a deployment using statefulset.enabled: false and persistence.enabled: true . Why are pods never starting? A: To scale or upgrade without using StatefulSet PVC templates, which is not very efficient in either time or storage, you must use a ReadWriteMany storage class so that it can be mounted on separate nodes, manually cloned ReadOnlyMany volumes or something like direct NFS storage. Without persistence, every starting pod must download its model to an emptyDir volume. A ReadWriteMany storage class such NFS PVC provisioner or CephFS provisioner is ideal. Q: One of the last log messages was about, “Preparing model workspace. This step might download additional files to run the model.” Why did it fail during that? A: It is likely that the model weights had not finished downloading, but Kubernetes hit a threshold of failures for startup probes. Try increasing startupProbe.failureThreshold . This is especially likely with large models or very slow network connections.

Additional information# The helm chart’s internal README includes the following parameters. NVIDIA recommends that you use the chart version within the downloaded README as it has the most correct and up to date version of these parameters for that chart version.