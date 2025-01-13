Models#
The following are the LLMs available as NIM. Select the model name link to view the hardware requirements for each model. Select the Catalog Page link to get additional information about the model.
|
Model(Hardware Requirements)
|
Organization
|
Catalog Page
|
Versions Supported
|
LoRA Support
|
Tool Calling Support
|
Parallel Tool Calling Support
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Meta
|
|
H100, A100, L40S
|
-
|
-
|
Meta
|
|
H100, A100
|
-
|
-
|
Meta
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Meta
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Meta
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Meta
|
|
H100, A100, L40S, A10G
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Meta
|
|
-
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Meta
|
|
-
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Meta
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Meta
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Meta
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mistral
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Mistral
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mistral
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mistral
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
No
|
No
|
Mistral
|
|
-
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
NVIDIA
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
NVIDIA
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
NVIDIA
|
|
-
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Microsoft
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Microsoft
|
|
-
|
-
|
-