Models#

The following are the LLMs available as NIM. Select the model name link to view the hardware requirements for each model. Select the Catalog Page link to get additional information about the model.

Model(Hardware Requirements)

Organization

Catalog Page

Versions Supported

LoRA Support

Tool Calling Support

Parallel Tool Calling Support

Gemma 2 9B

Google

Gemma-2-9B-IT

1.4.0

-

-

-

Llama 2 13B Chat

Meta

meta-llama-2-13b-chat

1.2.1

H100, A100, L40S

-

-

Llama 2 70B Chat

Meta

meta-llama-2-70b-chat

1.1.2, 1.1.0

H100, A100

-

-

Llama 3 SQLCoder 8B

Meta

Llama-3-SQLCoder-8B

1.2.3

-

-

-

Llama 3 Swallow 70B Instruct V0.1

Meta

Llama-3-Swallow-70B-Instruct-v0.1

1.2.0, 1.1.2, 1.1.0

-

-

-

Llama 3 Taiwan 70B Instruct

Meta

Llama-3-Taiwan-70B-Instruct

1.2.1, 1.1.2, 1.1.0

-

-

-

Llama 3.1 8B Instruct

Meta

Llama-3.1-8b-instruct

1.3.0

H100, A100, L40S, A10G

Yes

Yes

Llama 3.1 70B Instruct

Meta

Llama-3.1-70b-instruct

1.3.0

-

Yes

Yes

Llama 3.1 405B Instruct

Meta

Llama-3.1-405b-instruct

1.3.0, 1.2.0, 1.1.2, 1.1.0

-

Yes

Yes

Llama 3.1 Nemotron 70B Instruct

Meta

Llama-3.1 Nemotron 70B-Instruct

1.2.3

-

-

-

Llama 3.1 Swallow 8B Instruct v0.1

Meta

Llama-3.1-Swallow-8B-Instruct-v0.1

1.3.0

-

-

-

Llama 3.1 Swallow 70B Instruct v0.1

Meta

Llama-3.1-Swallow-70B-Instruct-v0.1

1.3.0

-

-

-

Mistral 7B Instruct v0.3

Mistral

Mistral-07B-Instruct-v0.3

1.3, 1.1.2, 1.0.0

Hugging Face, NeMo Formats

Yes

Yes

Mistral NeMo 12B Instruct

Mistral

Mistral-Nemo-12B-Instruct

1.1.2, 1.0.0

-

-

-

Mistral NeMo Minitron 8B 8K Instruct

Mistral

Mistral-NeMo-Minitron-8B-instruct

1.2.3

-

-

-

Mixtral 8x7B Instruct v0.1

Mistral

Mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1

1.3.0, 1.2.1, 1.0.0

Hugging Face, NeMo Formats

No

No

Mixtral 8x22B Instruct v0.1

Mistral

Mixtral-8x22B-Instruct-v0.1

1.0.0

-

Yes

Yes

Nemotron 4 340B Instruct

NVIDIA

nemotron-4-340b-instruct

1.2.0, 1.1.2

-

-

-

Nemotron 4 340B Instruct 128K

NVIDIA

nemotron-4-340b-instruct-128k

1.3, 1.2.3

-

-

-

Nemotron 4 340B Reward

NVIDIA

Nemotron-4-340B-Reward

1.2.0, 1.1.2

-

Yes

Yes

Phi 3 Mini 4K Instruct

Microsoft

Phi-3-4K-Instruct

1.2.3

-

-

-

Phind Codellama 34B V2 Instruct

Microsoft

Phind-Codellama-34B-v2-Instruct

1.2.3

-

-

-