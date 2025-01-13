Examples with system role#

The message object includes a role (system, user or assistant) and the content.

User role : These messages contain requests or comments from the user that the assistant should respond to.

System role : This is optional and helps define the assistant’s behavior. It can be used to provide instructions or set the context for the assistant. You can include multiple system messages in a conversation, and the model will process them in the order they are received.

By default, there are no system messages. Use system messages to provide context or instructions to the model beyond the user’s input.

OpenAI Chat Completion Request with Single User Question#

The Chat Completions endpoint is typically used with chat or instruct tuned models that are designed to be used through a conversational approach. With the Chat Completions endpoint, prompts are sent in the form of messages with roles and contents, giving a natural way to keep track of a multi-turn conversation. To stream the result, set "stream": true .

Here is an example of a Chat Completions endpoint with a single user question. This is ideal for isolated queries where additional context is not needed.

Important Update model name according to your requirements. For example, for a llama-3.1-8b-instruct model, you might use the following command:

curl -X 'POST' \ 'http://0.0.0.0:8000/v1/chat/completions' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "model": "meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct", "messages": [ { "role": "system", "content": "You are a helpful assistant." }, { "role": "user", "content": "Who won the world series in 2020?" } ], "top_p": 1, "n": 1, "max_tokens": 50, "stream": false, "frequency_penalty": 1.0, "stop": ["hello"] }'

Which prints:

{ "id" : "chat-a140c650f12348ad910cd3d1a4b2f551" , "object" : "chat.completion" , "created" :1726092664, "model" : "meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct" , "choices" : [{ "index" :0, "message" : { "role" : "assistant" , "content" : "The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games (4-2). It was the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988." } , "logprobs" :null, "finish_reason" : "stop" , "stop_reason" :null }] , "usage" : { "prompt_tokens" :33, "total_tokens" :72, "completion_tokens" :39 }}

You can also use the OpenAI Python API library.

from openai import OpenAI client = OpenAI ( base_url = "http://0.0.0.0:8000/v1" , api_key = "not-used" ) messages = [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : "You are a helpful assistant" }, { "role" : "user" , "content" : "Who won the world series in 2020?" } ] chat_response = client . chat . completions . create ( model = "meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct" , messages = messages , max_tokens = 50 , stream = False ) assistant_message = chat_response . choices [ 0 ] . message print ( assistant_message )

Which prints: