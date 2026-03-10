Is this page helpful?

Quickstart Guide#

Please refer to this guide as you fine-tune your large language model with RTX Virtual Workstation.

Prerequisites#

Before you get started, go through the following to acquire the necessary software and hardware components.

Required Software#

Warning

Important

Don’t have an NVIDIA vGPU license yet? Request a free 90-day evaluation license

Required Hardware#

NVIDIA vGPU Certified Systems are equipped with NVIDIA L40S, L40, and L4. View the list of NVIDIA vGPU Certified Servers.

Fine-tuning in this deployment guide (4-bit quantization with Llama-3-8B-instruct)#

  • Minimum requirements: 16 vCPU, 24 GB system memory, 120 GB storage, 16Q Profile

  • Recommended: 32 vGPU, 128 GB system memory, 120 GB storage, 16Q Profile

For more detailed information on supported models, quantization bits, and hardware requirements, you can reference the Llamafactory project on GitHub.