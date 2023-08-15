Toolkit Navigation

MONAI Label is an open-source platform for medical data labeling and learning. It offers advanced active learning strategies that enable users to create annotated datasets and develop AI annotation models for clinical evaluation. Sample apps covering various medical imaging modalities are provided, and the platform supports multiple viewer tools and datastore platforms.

Ready to start your journey with MONAI Label? Choose the modality that makes the most sense for your project and explore the sample apps provided. With the MONAI Toolkit, creating high-quality labeled datasets for medical AI applications has never been easier.