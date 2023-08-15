Performance Benchmarks

The subsequent section presents the benchmarking outcomes of the Auto3DSeg algorithms concerning computational efficiency. Dataset TotalSegmentator has been selected for demonstration purposes, as it is among the largest publicly available 3D medical image datasets, containing over 1,000 CT images and their corresponding 104 foreground classes of segmentation annotations. This dataset features substantial variations in field-of-view and organ/bone shapes.

To ensure equitable comparisons, we adhere to the original methodology employed in TotalSegmentator, dividing the 104 foreground classes into five segments and utilizing one segment, comprised of 17 foreground classes, for model training source. We have provided numerical results for each fold in a 5-fold cross-validation of three algorithms: DiNTS, 3D SegResNet, and SwinUNETR. It is important to note that, for this particular dataset, 2D SegResNet is not employed in the model training process due to the data spacing distribution and the internal algorithm selection logic we utilize. The GPU utilization and memory usage are assessed utilizing the widely recognized DCGM library.

The following table provides a comparison of the three algorithms when used with an 80GB A100 GPU and varying GPU counts ranging from 1 to 32: