MONAI Toolkit on NVIDIA Base Command Platform (BCP)

Login to NGC and select the team associated with your BCP access. Once logged in, you should see a Base Command menu on the left sidebar.

Click on the “Jobs” submenu:

Next, you’ll want to click on the “Create Jobs” button at the top right.

This is where you’ll select all the information needed to launch your job. We’ll review an example job, but fill out the information with the relevant data specific to your use case.

First, select “Single Node” or “Multi Node .”In this case, we’re going to use Single Node.

You’ll want to select the Accelerated Computing Environment (ACE) where you’ll be running your instance.

Next step, select the compute you want for the node. If it’s your first time going through the MONAI Toolkit, a single node A100 should be sufficient for running most or all notebooks available.

After you’ve selected your node, you can choose any datasets you’ve previously uploaded. In this example, I’m picking the BraTS21 dataset and setting a mount point of /mount/data .

Next, you’ll want to set the results mountpoint. This will be used to write out any files, or in our case, a log file that we’ll review for information in a following step.

Next, you’ll want to select the Container. In this case, you’ll choose nvidia/clara/monai-toolki and use the latest tag available, in this case 1.1 .

You’ll also want to expose the 8888 Port over HTTPS so that we can access the Jupyter Notebook instance.

Then, you’ll have the option to set a Job Priority and Order. Here, we’ll leave it at the default settings of Normal .

Next, it’s time to give your job a name. Use something that’s helpful to remind you what’s running on this instance. You’ll also see the ngc batch run command filled in with all of the fields from above. You can run this command on the CLI that you setup earlier and run the instance; however, we’re going to launch the instance using the UI.

Finally, you’ll be able to launch your job! At the top of the screen, you’ll find a green “Launch Job” button. Clicking this button will use all the settings you’ve entered in the form to launch an instance with those configurations.

You should now see that your job is queued and can select it to see an overview. This page provides information on the available GPUs, CPU Cores, System Memory, and GPU Memory. You’ll also have a few other tabs to provide information on the instance(s) you started.

If you select the “Status History” tab, you’ll see your job is queued. Before we can access the server, we’ll need to wait until the job is in the “Running” status. This might take a few minutes while the server starts.

Once the server has started, our next step is to retrieve the external URL to access the Jupyter Notebooks.