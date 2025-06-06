Clara Parabricks v4.5.1
Software Tools
The following tools are available in the NVIDIA Parabricks software. Click on a tool name for tool-specific options.
The Parabricks somatic (Somatic Variant Caller), germline (GATK Germline Pipeline) and deepvariant_germline tools are collections of several other individual tools that are commonly used together, all wrapped up as a single tool. For example, the deepvariant_germline takes FASTA and FASTQ files as input and produces a VCF and BAM file as output. Internally, it runs BWA mem alignment, performs coordinate sorting, marks duplicates, and then runs DeepVariant.
|Tool
|Details
|applybqsr
|Apply BQSR report to a BAM file and generate a new BAM file
|bam2fq
|Convert a BAM file to FASTQ
|bammetrics
|Collect WGS Metrics on a BAM file
|bamsort
|Sort a BAM file
|bqsr
|Collect BQSR report on a BAM file
|collectmultiplemetrics
|Collect multiple classes of metrics on a BAM file
|dbsnp
|Annotate variants based on a dbsnp
|deepsomatic
|Run GPU-DeepSomatic for calling somatic variants
|deepvariant
|Run GPU-DeepVariant for calling germline variants
|deepvariant_germline
|Run the germline pipeline from FASTQ to VCF using a deep neural network analysis
|fq2bam (BWA-MEM + GATK)
|Run bwa mem, co-ordinate sorting, marking duplicates, and Base Quality Score Recalibration
|fq2bam_meth
|Run GPU-accelerated bwa-meth compatible alignment, co-ordinate sorting, marking duplicates, and Base Quality Score Recalibration
|genotypegvcf
|Convert a GVCF to VCF
|germline (GATK Germline Pipeline)
|Run the germline pipeline from FASTQ to VCF
|giraffe (vg giraffe + GATK)
|Run GPU-accelerated VG-giraffe compatible pangenome alignment and co-ordinate sorting
|haplotypecaller
|Run GPU-HaplotypeCaller for calling germline variants
|indexgvcf
|Index a GVCF file
|markdup
|Identifies duplicate reads
|minimap2 (Beta)
|Align long read sequences against a large reference database to convert FASTQ to BAM/CRAM
|mutectcaller
|Run GPU-Mutect2 for tumor-normal analysis
|ont_germline
|Run the germline pipeline from FASTQ/BAM to VCF by aligning long read ONT sequences with minimap2 and using a deep neural network analysis
|pacbio_germline
|Run the germline pipeline from FASTQ/BAM to VCF by aligning long read sequences with minimap2 and using a deep neural network analysis
|postpon
|Generate the final VCF output of doing mutect pon
|prepon
|Build an index for PON file, which is the prerequisite to performing mutect pon
|rna_fq2bam
|Run RNA-seq data through the fq2bam pipeline
|somatic (Somatic Variant Caller)
|Run the somatic pipeline from FASTQ to VCF
|starfusion
|Identify candidate fusion transcripts supported by Illumina reads
