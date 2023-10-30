Additional materials

In addition to vehicle time windows, vehicles may also have break time windows in the middle of their shift. If the time windows represent a driver’s working hours in a day, the break time window may represent their lunch break . The integer representation is consistent with the time windows. Given raw input data is in UTC timestamp, if a vehicle is working a shift of 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, then in a 24-hour period, this is equivalent to [540, 1080]. If the vehicle has a break from 1 pm - 1:30 pm, then the break time window would be [780, 810].

This is represented in a list separate from vehicle time windows. Both vehicle_time_windows and vehicle_break_time_windows are both nested lists. The length of both lists is equivalent to the size of the fleet, and each item in the list is a nested list that represents time windows. Note that in vehicle_time_windows each vehicle must have only one time window, but in vehicle_break_time_windows each vehicle can have multiple time windows (i.e. a driver can have multiple breaks in one shift).

For a fleet of three vehicles, these lists would be:

vehicle_time_windows = [[vehicle1_shift_start, vehicle1_shift_end], [vehicle2_shift_start, vehicle2_shift_end], [vehicle3_shift_start, vehicle3_shift_end] ]

Let’s say that the first driver has 2 breaks in a shift, but the rest of the drivers have only one.

vehicle_break_time_windows = [[[vehicle1_break1_start, vehicle1_break1_start],[vehicle1_break2_start, vehicle1_break2_start]], [vehicle2_break_start, vehicle2_break_start], [vehicle3_break_start, vehicle3_break_start] ].

Additionally, break durations within the break time windows can be specified. For example, a vehicle’s break time is 12pm to 2pm, which can be represented as [720, 840]. Setting break duration to 45 minutes means that the driver can take a 45 minute break sometime in the middle of the indicated break time window. The length of this list is equivalent to the number of vehicles in the fleet.

Note: cuOpt 23.08 release supports only one break window per vehicle although the underlying representation supports multiple break windows per vehicle