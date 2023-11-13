The optimizer first tries to find feasible solutions that may be sub-optimal and then tries to optimize these feasible solutions. If the problem is tightly constrained, it is possible that the solver may not find initial feasible solutions. If this happens, the solver will try to make the solution feasible during the improvement phase. If the solver cannot make the solution feasible, it will return the best and closest feasible solution that could be found along with a message describing which constraints were violated. If it is known that a problem has feasible solutions but the solver is not finding them, it may be because the time limit is too short. Running the solver for a longer duration will improve the chance of finding a feasible solution. Another option is to relax the constraints or provide more vehicles to get a feasible solution.