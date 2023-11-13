Introduction

Before diving into this, it is key to understand the two types of memories—global memory and shared memory. cudaMalloc always allocates global memory that resides on the GPU. The contents of global memory are visible to all the threads running in each kernel that is any thread can read and write to any location of the global memory. In contrast, shared memory is memory shared between the threads within a block and is not visible to all threads. For instance, the shared memory of the A100 GPUs capacity per SM is 164 KB, with 108 SMs on the chip. Each SM has an isolated shared memory and can only communicate by copying to global memory. Global memory is limited by the total memory available to the GPU, for instance, an A100 GPU (40 GB) offers 40 GB of device memory. Shared memory is like a local cache shared among the threads of a block, magnitudes faster to access than global memory and limited in capacity.

While in general cuOpt memory usage is problem size dependent, it is equally important to note that cuOpt memory usage is very sensitive to the constraints specified. The global memory usage is determined by the size of the input distance and cost matrices while the longest route in terms of number of nodes on the route determines the peak shared memory usage. As an approximate estimate, a 10,000 locations CVRPTW test case with challenging constraints can execute on a single A100 GPU (40 GB) without any out-of-memory issue. However, for even larger problem sizes.