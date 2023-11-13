Key Concepts and Best Practices

The environment description for a routing optimization problem outlines the cost of transitioning from one location to another. This cost could signify time, distance, monetary value, or any other user-determined metric, provided it maintains consistency within the environment’s description. cuOpt’s goal is to minimize the total accumulated costs, using this environment description as a progress measure. There are two methods of representing your environment to cuOpt. A brief explanation for each method, and the situations they’re used in, are outlined below:

Cost Matrix: A cost matrix is a square matrix illustrating the cost incurred when moving between all pairs of locations. It is typically used when the primary focus is the cost between targeted locations such as orders, jobs, or vehicle positions. This approach is popular in applications that use mapping services. An example of a simple cost matrix involving three locations could be as follows: { "cost_matrix_data": { "cost_matrix": { "0": [ [0,1,1], [1,0,1], [1,1,0] ] } } } In this example, the cost of travel between any pair of (different) locations is one, and the cost from a location to itself is 0. This example is symmetric, and the cost from a location to itself is 0. While these conditions are prevalent, they are not mandatory.

Waypoint Graph: A waypoint graph is a weighted, directed graph where the weights symbolize cost. Unlike the cost matrix, this graph often represents more than just target locations, including intermediate decision points along a route (locations merely passed through). This method is commonly used for custom environments and indoor spaces such as warehouses and factories, where the cost between target locations is dynamic or not easily quantifiable. A basic waypoint graph with four nodes is illustrated below: { "cost_waypoint_graph_data":{ "waypoint_graph": { "0": { "offsets": [0, 1, 2, 5, 6], "edges": [2, 2, 0, 1, 3, 2], "weights": [2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2] } } }

Graphs intended for input into cuOpt are shown in Compressed Sparse Row (CSR) format for efficiency. The translation from a more conventional (and human-readable) graph format, such as a weighted edge list, to CSR can be accomplished quickly, as depicted below: graph = { 0:{ "edges":[2], "weights":[2]}, 1:{ "edges":[2], "weights":[2]}, 2:{ "edges":[0, 1, 3], "weights":[2, 2, 2]}, 3:{ "edges":[2], "weights":[2]} } def convert_to_csr(graph): num_nodes = len(graph) offsets = [] edges = [] weights = [] cur_offset = 0 for node in range(num_nodes): offsets.append(cur_offset) cur_offset += len(graph[node]["edges"]) edges = edges + graph[node]["edges"] weights = weights + graph[node]["weights"] offsets.append(cur_offset) return offsets, edges, weights offsets, edges, weights = convert_to_csr(graph) print(f"offsets ={offsets}") print(f"edges ={edges}") print(f"weights ={weights}")



The task description for a routing optimization problem details the objectives that must be fulfilled within an environment. For instance, in the context of last-mile delivery, this could involve the delivery locations, the demand quantity at each location, and the specific times for delivery. For service technician routing, this might include the service locations, the skills required for a particular service call, and the time frame for that service. While the only mandatory element in task data is the locations, it’s often accompanied by one or more demand dimensions. A simple example is provided below:

{ "task_data": { "task_locations": [0,1,2], "demand": [[1, 1, 1]] } }



The above task data represents three tasks, each with a demand quantity 1, located at positions 0, 1, and 2. When using a cost matrix to describe the environment, these locations correspond to row (or column) indices in the cost matrix. However, when you use a waypoint graph to describe the environment, these locations represent indices in the offsets array.

Important Points

Each demand dimension’s length must align with the length of the task_locations array.

It’s possible to assign multiple demand dimensions representing various products or service skills and their quantities. Crucially, the count of demand dimensions should correspond to the number of capacity dimensions for each vehicle (discussed further below).

The fleet description for a routing optimization problem determines the vehicles available to carry out tasks within the environment. In the context of intra-logistics within a warehouse, this could represent the number of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), their carrying capacities, and their initial and final locations. In terms of last-mile delivery, this could represent the number of delivery vehicles and their cargo capacities. The only required data for the fleet is each vehicle’s start and end locations, although this is often paired with one or more capacity dimensions. Here’s a simple example:

{ "fleet_data": { "vehicle_locations": [ [0,1], [0,1] ], "capacities": [[2,2]] } }



The above fleet data indicates two vehicles, both starting their route at location 0 and ending at location 1. Each vehicle has a capacity of 2. In the context of a cost matrix description of the environment, these vehicle locations correspond to row (or column) indices in the cost matrix. Conversely, when using a waypoint graph for describing the environment, these locations represent indices in the offsets array.

Important Points