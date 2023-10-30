Data Requirements

NVIDIA cuOpt works directly with fleet source data files (for example, .csv). The schema of the fleet data contains information that cuOpt Server API can query. The following sections describe the cuOpt-supported features for Fleet data.

Each vehicle in the input fleet must have a start and end location. These locations must be included in the cost matrices or waypoint graphs. In many use cases, these start and end locations are depots or distribution centers, so vehicles depart their assigned depot in the morning, fulfill all their assigned tasks, and then return to the depot at the end of the work day. The start and end locations differ (e.g., a vehicle departs from Depot 1 in the morning but returns to Depot two at night).

Time windows represent the operating time of the vehicles. There is a one-time window per vehicle. This data is represented as an integer or float. Raw data may include Universal Time Stamp (UTC) date/time format or string format, which must be converted to a floating value. (Example: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm converted to minutes in a 24-hour period starting at 12:00 am would be [540, 1080]). All time/cost units provided to the cuOpt solver should be in the same unit. If the travel time cost matrix includes the travel time between locations in minutes, the time windows must also be integer representations of minutes.

In addition to vehicle time windows, vehicles may also have break time windows. If the time windows represent a driver’s working hours in a day, the break time window may represent their lunch break in the middle of the day. The integer representation is consistent with the time windows. If raw input data is in UTC timestamp, if a vehicle is working a shift of 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, then in a 24-hour period, this is equivalent to [540, 1080]. If the vehicle has a break from 1 pm - 1:30 pm, then the break time window would be [780, 810].

Priorities of each vehicle such that vehicles with lower values have a higher priority. Vehicles with higher priority will get dispatched before a vehicle with lower priority. The cuOpt solver, by default, tries to minimize the number of vehicles used in a solution, so not all vehicles available in the fleet may be used in the solution. With vehicle priority, it is possible to indicate which vehicles should be prioritized when selecting vehicles to be included in the solution. For example, a vehicle with assigned priority number 1 is more likely to be dispatched than a vehicle with assigned priority number 2.

This is the slack time for vehicles in the fleet, which is the budget to let vehicles wait at locations up to a user-defined time allotment. By default, vehicles can wait an infinite amount of time. This is an upper bound for wait time per location (including depot), and the integer representation should be the same unit as the time windows. This can be used to account for vehicle driver needs, such as bathroom breaks, and still meet the given constraints.

By dropping the first or last trip, the solver does not take into account the vehicles’ trip from their depots to their first stop or the trip from their last stop back to the depots. With these parameters, the route includes only travel costs between task locations. In cases where drivers may start their shift from their home location instead of an assigned depot, the trip to and from the depot is unnecessary.

In a Vehicle Routing Problem, customers may have a fleet composed of different vehicles, such as trucks and motorbikes. Each vehicle type will likely have different constraints, such as travel time, time windows, start and end locations, and carrying capacity. Therefore, users can provide cuOpt multiple input matrices (one travel time matrix per vehicle type). Capacity values are indicated in the capacity input array, where the index of the array corresponds to each vehicle in the fleet.

By default, cuOpt tries to minimize the number of vehicles used in the solution. If a given input fleet has 20 vehicles available, but only ten are needed to fulfill all tasks, then the cuOpt solution will include only ten vehicles. However, it is possible to indicate how many vehicles we want to be used in the solution. This allows us to enforce that all vehicles available in the problem are used in the solution.

Vehicles may have a constraint for the maximum distance each vehicle can travel or the maximum time a vehicle can operate, such that even if a vehicle has a time window of 9 am to 9 pm, a driver may be available to work for those 12 hours, we can add a constraint that a work day must not exceed 8 of those 12 hours.