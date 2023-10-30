The routing optimization-focused API lets users easily map their problems to familiar data concepts, such as environments, fleets, and tasks. The NVIDIA cuOpt API describes the routing problem (distance matrices and depot and delivery locations), the available resources (vehicle properties, capacity, speed limits, operating hours and costs, maximum run time), and constraints (max and min number of vehicles, time windows, break periods, refueling locations, max travel distance and max operating time).

After the problem is fully described, the API allows a ‘solve()’ call to calculate the optimal solution found in the available time.

Note The solve function returns the solution but may need parsing before being displayed or dispatched to real drivers.

Listed below is a simple example illustrating cuOpt Service Python Thin Client API usage:

Copy Copied! from cuopt_thin_client import CuOptServiceClient cuopt_service_client = CuOptServiceClient( client_id=cuopt_client_id, client_secret=cuopt_client_secret, ) with open(cuopt_problem_data_file_path, "r") as f: cuopt_problem_data = json.load(f) ''' The problem_data_file should contain a JSON with the following details: cost_waypoint_graph_data: Waypoint graph of the Cost Matrix travel_time_waypoint_graph_data: Waypoint graph of the Travel time matrix cost_matrix_data: Cost matrix travel_time_matrix_data: Travel time matrix fleet_data: Fleet information task_data: Task Waypoint graph of solver_config: Solver settings For more details, see https://docs.nvidia.com/cuopt/user-guide/serv_api.html. ''' optimized_routes = cuopt_service_client.get_optimized_routes( cuopt_problem_data)

As noted in the green comment text above, a problem_data is sent to the cuOpt solver in a single JSON file. The following sample JSON below is a template dictionary that includes all possible cuOpt inputs. This dictionary is populated with values of 0, which can be swapped for your input values in your problem. Here you can see what the expected data type is for all of the input parameters. Most values should be lists of integers. However, some are nested lists, strings, boolean values, or dictionaries.

Copy Copied! { "cost_waypoint_graph_data": { "waypoint_graph": { "property1": { "edges": [ 0 ], "offsets": [ 0 ], "weights": [ 0 ] }, "property2": { "edges": [ 0 ], "offsets": [ 0 ], "weights": [ 0 ] } } }, "travel_time_waypoint_graph_data": { "waypoint_graph": { "property1": { "edges": [ 0 ], "offsets": [ 0 ], "weights": [ 0 ] }, "property2": { "edges": [ 0 ], "offsets": [ 0 ], "weights": [ 0 ] } } }, "cost_matrix_data": { "cost_matrix": { "property1": [ [ 0 ] ], "property2": [ [ 0 ] ] } }, "travel_time_matrix_data": { "cost_matrix": { "property1": [ [ 0 ] ], "property2": [ [ 0 ] ] } }, "fleet_data": { "vehicle_locations": [ [ 0 ] ], "vehicle_ids": [ "string" ], "capacities": [ [ 0 ] ], "priorities": [ 0 ], "vehicle_time_windows": [ [ 0 ] ], "vehicle_break_time_windows": [ [ [ 0 ] ] ], "vehicle_break_durations": [ [ 0 ] ], "vehicle_break_locations": [ 0 ], "vehicle_types": [ 0 ], "vehicle_order_match": [ { "vehicle_id": 0, "order_ids": [ 0 ] } ], "skip_first_trips": [ true ], "drop_return_trips": [ true ], "min_vehicles": 0, "vehicle_max_costs": [ 0 ], "vehicle_max_times": [ 0 ], }, "task_data": { "task_locations": [ 0 ], "task_ids": [ "string" ], "demand": [ [ 0 ] ], "pickup_and_delivery_pairs": [ [ 0 ] ], "task_time_windows": [ [ 0 ] ], "service_times": [ 0 ], "priorities": [ 0 ], "prizes": [ 0 ], "order_vehicle_match": [ { "order_id": 0, "vehicle_ids": [ 0 ] } ], "mandatory_task_ids": [ 0 ] }, "solver_config": { "time_limit": 0, "objectives": { "cost": 0, "travel_time": 0, "variance_route_size": 0, "variance_route_service_time": 0 }, "config_file": "string", "verbose_mode": true, "error_logging": true, "drop_infeasible_tasks": false } }