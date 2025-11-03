2. Modules





2.4.1. operations for DOCA Types

DOCA bitfield introduces bitfield operations on DOCA type that are common for many libraries.

2.4.2. DOCA Buffer

The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory. DOCA Buffer is a thread-unsafe object.

2.4.3. DOCA Buffer Array

The DOCA buffer array represents an array of fixed size doca_bufs (for multiple doca_dev). Can act as a free list or direct access mode.

2.4.4. DOCA Buffer Inventory

The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.

2.4.5. DOCA Buffer Pool

The DOCA Buffer Pool is a pool of doca_buf objects, such that each doca_buf is set with a permanent, fixed size memory buffer, right from creation and till destruction, which allows immediate allocation of doca_buf objects.

Copy Copied! ‎ Basic structure example of a Buffer Pool (after creation): +------------------------------------------+ | memory range | +-----------+ | +--------+ +--------+ +--------+ | | doca_mmap |-----------| | buffer | | buffer | | buffer | | +-----------+ | +--------+ +--------+ ..... +--------+ | | \ \ \ | +------------------------------------------+ \ \ \ \ \ \ +--------------------------------------------+ | | | | | +---------------+ | +----------+ +----------+ +----------+ | | doca_buf_pool |-------| | doca_buf | | doca_buf | | doca_buf | | +---------------+ | +----------+ +----------+ ....+----------+ | +--------------------------------------------+

2.4.6. DOCA Clock

The DOCA Clock is used for exposing low-level timestamp-related functionality including reading timestamps and cross-timestamping.

2.4.7. DOCA Context

DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or tasks that manipulate data.

2.4.8. DOCA Device

The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.

2.4.9. DOCA DPDK Bridge

DOCA API for integration with DPDK.

2.4.10. DOCA Error

DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.

2.4.11. DOCA Graph

DOCA graph facilitates submitting an ordered set of tasks and user callbacks. A graph can contain nodes of the following types:

Context node: A node that points to a context and contains a doca_task for that context. -- A graph must contain at least one context node.

User node: A node that points to a callback supplied by the user and contains a user defined doca_task.

Graph node: A node that points to a graph instance and facilitates building a graph of graphs.

Graph Instance A graph creates a graph instance (or more) Every node in the graph instance is set with corresponding data (task, callback, etc. depending on the type of the node). Node data can be set during runtime, but it is not recommended. Application should instead change the task content.

Usage:

Create a graph by adding nodes and setting dependencies. -- Cyclic graph is not permitted.

Create graph instance (or more).

Set nodes data to every graph instance.

Submit graph instances

Call progress one when applicable.

Notes

Any node failure shall fail the graph progress. However, the graph progress shall complete only when all in flight nodes are completed (new nodes shall not be submitted).

A graph instance shall not fail if a context is overloaded (it will continue running once the context is free).

Copy Copied! ‎ Graph example (diamond graph): +-------------+ | Node A | +-------------+ | +---------------+---------------+ | | +-------------+ +-------------+ | Node B | | Node C | +-------------+ +-------------+ | | +---------------+---------------+ | +-------------+ | Node D | +-------------+

Graph implementation example: This example builds a graph with 2 nodes, creates an instance and submits it to a progress engine. node1 -> node2 The example is focused on the graph API. It does not include progress engine, contexts creation etc. or error handling.

Create the graph and connect it to a progress engine. struct doca_graph *my_graph; doca_graph_create(pe, &my_graph); doca_graph_set_conf(my_graph, graph_completion_cb, graph_error_cb, log_num_instances);

Create the nodes struct doca_graph_node *node1, node2; doca_graph_node_create_from_ctx(my_graph, ctx1, &node1); doca_graph_node_create_from_ctx(my_graph, ctx2, &node2);

Set dependency (node1 -> node2) doca_graph_add_dependency(my_graph, node1, node2);

Start the graph doca_graph_start(my_graph);

Create a graph instance and set nodes data struct doca_graph_instance *my_graph_instance doca_graph_instance_create(my_graph, &my_graph_instance); doca_graph_instance_set_ctx_node_data(my_graph_instance, node1, &node_1_task); doca_graph_instance_set_ctx_node_data(my_graph_instance, node2, &node_2_task);

Submit the graph instance to the progress engine doca_graph_instance_submit(my_graph_instance);

Call progress one to tick the progress engine until graph is completed (graph instance completed callback will be invoked). doca_pe_progress(pe);

Resubmit instance Set tasks parameters if required. doca_graph_instance_submit(my_graph_instance);

2.4.12. DOCA Memory Map

The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.

2.4.13. DOCA MMAP advise

DOCA MMAP advise DOCA MMAP advise is a context that facilitates invalidating cache.

2.4.14. DOCA Progress Engine

2.4.15. DOCA RDMA Bridge

DOCA RDMA bridge.

2.4.16. DOCA Sync Event

DOCA Sync Event DOCA Sync Event is a software synchronization mechanism of parallel execution across the CPU, DPU, DPA, GPU and a remote node. It is an abstraction around 64-bit value which can be updated, read, and waited upon from any of these units to achieve synchronization between executions on them.

2.4.17. DOCA Types

DOCA Types introduces types that are common for many libraries.

Defines

Typedefs

typedef int doca_event_handle_t

Defines

#define doca_event_invalid_handle -1 Represents invalid handle value

Typedefs

typedef int doca_event_handle_t 'fd' for blocking with epoll/select/poll, event type will be "read ready"

2.4.18. DOCA uar

The DOCA UAR represents a user mapped memory

2.4.19. DOCA umem

The DOCA UMEM represents a user mapped memory