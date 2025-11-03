3. Data Structures

Describes DPA msg thread attributes for messaging from the Device to the Host side. Relevant for hostful applications only.

Size of buffer, used for data transfer from FlexIO to HOST MUST be power of two and be at least 2Kb.

Log level of the stream with the ranges between FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_NO_PRINT and FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEBUG. FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_ALWAYS_PRINT cannot be used.

EU affinity for stream management operations creation, modification and destruction Passing a nullified struct will set affinity type to 'NONE'.

The name of the stream.

Select sync mode scheme.

deprecated name for backward compatibility only. Never use it

Tracer print format templates array, last entry must be NULL. Device message format ID is used as index to this array. Every message will be prefixed with timestamp (in micro seconds), sequential number (will show lost messages) and DPA thread ID (to split output from parallel threads)

Transport mode.

Deprecated field. Value will be ignored. flexio_process UAR be used instead.