2. Modules

FlexIO SDK host API for DPA programs. Mostly used for DPA resource management and invocation of DPA programs.

Callback function to pack the arguments for a function. This function is called internally from the FlexIO runtime upon user making a call (e.g., flexio_process_call). It packs the arguments for a user function into the argument buffer provided in `argbuf`. The argument list can be arbitrarily long and is represented by `ap`. The correct usage of this function requires the caller to initialize the list using `va_start`.

DPA Tracer user callback type definition. ctx - value, given by user as a context for this callback reps - pointer to array of TP reports cnt - amount of elements it the array from the previous argument return value - positive - amount of processed elements from the array (constantly null will cause deadlock) negative - error case. Caused error message printing on the console

Extract symbol data from ELF binary associated with DPA application.

Parameters app - App that created before. symbol_name - Symbol name for which data should be retrieved for. symbol_data - Buffer to copy into it the data associated with symbol. sym_data_size - Input is the size of the buffer for data associated with symbol. Output is the size of the actual data that was copied. Set to zero if symbol was not found in ELF. Returns flexio status value. Description This function extracts data associated with the input symbol from the DPA application ELF. The type of the data is unknown to the FlexIO, and should be defined by the user. No data is copied if symbol is not found in ELF or size in ELF is zero. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Gets a FlexIO app from app list.

Parameters fattr - A pointer to the application selection attributes struct. app - Selected app (NULL on failure). Returns flexio status value. Description This function gets a FlexIO app by name and HW model from the app list. The user may use this function in run time for dynamically select the application to run over the current HW model. Specifying FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_DEF as HW model ID will automatically select the best suited HW model. In case user program doesn't reference an entry point from the device program, flexio_app_get() will return NULL. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Retrieve ELF binary associated with application.

Parameters app - App that created before. bin_buff - Pointer to buffer to copy ELF binary. bin_size - Size of buffer pointed by bin_buff. If parameter is smaller than ELF binary size function will fail. Returns flexio status value. Description This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. Compiler calls this from within the constructor. Relevant for hostful applications only. Note: FlexIO user should never call this function.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL size_t flexio_app_get_elf_size ( flexio_app* app )

Gets a FlexIO application size.

Parameters app - A pointer to a FlexIO application. Returns the application's size (bytes) or NULL on error. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

Get a list of FlexIO Apps that are available.

Parameters app_list - A list of apps that are available. num_apps - number of apps to obtain / obtained. Returns flexio status value. Description This function returns a list of FlexIO apps that are loaded. Relevant for hostful applications only.



const FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL char* flexio_app_get_name ( flexio_app* app )

Gets a FlexIO application name.

Parameters app - A pointer to a FlexIO application. Returns the application's name or NULL on error. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

Free the list of flexio apps.

Parameters apps_list - list obtained previously. Returns flexio status value. Description This function frees the list of apps obtained from `flexio_app_get_list`. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Allocates a buffer on FlexIO heap memory.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to allocate. Zero value is valid argument. dest_daddr_p - A pointer to the FlexIO address, where the buffer was allocated. If buff_bsize is 0, then address is either 0, or a correct value that must later be passed to flexio_buf_dev_free(). Returns flexio status value. Description This function allocates a buffer with the requested size on the FlexIO heap memory. On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.

Free FlexIO heap memory buffer.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. daddr - A pointer to an address of allocated memory on the FlexIO heap. Zero value is valid argument. Returns flexio status value. Description This function frees FlexIO heap memory buffer by address.

Allocates a buffer on FlexIO heap memory.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. alignment - The alignment argument. Must be a power of two and a multiple of 64. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to allocate. Zero value is valid argument. dest_daddr_p - A pointer to the FlexIO address, where the buffer was allocated. If buff_bsize is 0, then address is either 0, or a correct value that must later be passed to flexio_buf_dev_free(). Returns flexio status value. Description This function allocates a buffer with the requested size on the FlexIO heap memory. The address of the allocated memory will be a multiple of alignment, which must be a power of two and a multiple of 64. On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.



Sets DPA heap memory buffer to a given value.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. value - A value to set the DPA heap memory buffer to. buff_bsize - The size of the FlexIO heap memory buffer. dest_daddr - FlexIO heap memory buffer address to set. Returns flexio status value. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

Create asynchronous rpc command queue.

Parameters process - A pointer to the process context. fattr - A pointer to the command queue attributes struct. cmdq - A pointer to the created command queue context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates the asynchronous rpc command queue infrastructure allowing background tasks execution. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Destroy the command queue infrastructure.

Parameters cmdq - A pointer to the command queue context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroy the command queue infrastructure and release all its resources. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_cmdq_is_empty ( flexio_cmdq* cmdq )

Check if command queue is empty.

Parameters cmdq - A pointer to the command queue context. Returns boolean. Description This function checks if the command queue is empty and all jobs up to this point where performed. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Move command queue to running state.

Parameters cmdq - A pointer to the command queue context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function moves the command queue to running state in the case the queue was create in pending state. Otherwise has no affect. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Add a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue.

Parameters cmdq - A pointer to the command queue context. host_func - host stub function for DPA function to execute. arg - user argument to function. Returns flexio status value. Description This function adds a task to the asynchronous rpc command queue to be executed by DPA in background. allowing background jobs execution. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Copy from host memory to FlexIO heap memory buffer.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. src_haddr - An address of the buffer on the host memory. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to copy. dest_daddr_p - A pointer to the FlexIO address, where the buffer was copied to. Returns flexio status value. Description This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to the FlexIO memory. The function allocates memory on the device heap which dest_address points to. It is the caller responsibility to deallocate this memory when it is no longer used. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Create a DPA core dump of the process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a flexio_process outfile - pathname to write ELF formatted core dump data too. If NULL - filename will be generated in form flexio_dev.NNN.core, where NNN is the process id. If outfile is not NULL - suffix .NNN.core will be added. If outfile starts from slash (/pathname) - it will be passed with suffix described above to fopen() otherwise outfile will be created in the current directory or (if failed) in /tmp directory Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a core dump image of a process and all it's threads, and is intended to be used after a fatal error or abnormal termination to allow the user to debug DPA application code. There must be sufficient free memory to allocate 2-3 times the maximum core file size for intermediate processing before the elf file is written. Memory windows that may be referenced by DPA code are *not* dumped by this code and must be handled separately if the data is desired. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Creates a FlexIO CQ.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. fattr - A pointer to the CQ attributes struct. cq - A pointer to the created CQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO CQ.

Destroys a FlexIO CQ.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a CQ context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO CQ.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_cq_get_cq_num ( flexio_cq* cq )

Gets the FlexIO CQ number.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a FlexIO CQ. Returns the CQ number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_cq_get_obj ( flexio_cq* cq )

Get the FlexIO CQ object.

Parameters cq - A pointer to the CQ context. Returns the CQ devx object. Description This function returns the FlexIO CQ object. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Modifies a FlexIO CQ moderation configuration.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a CQ context. max_count - CQ moderation max count value. period - CQ moderation period value. mode - CQ moderation mode value. Returns flexio status value. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

Queries a FlexIO CQ moderation configuration.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a CQ context. max_count - A pointer to the CQ moderation max count value. period - A pointer to the CQ moderation period value. mode - A pointer to the CQ moderation mode value. Returns flexio status value. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

Provide crash info in textual form.

Parameters process - A pointer to a flexio_process outfile - pathname to write ELF formatted core dump data too. If NULL - filename will be generated in form flexio_dev.NNN.crash, where NNN is the process id. If outfile is not NULL - suffix .NNN.crash will be added. If outfile starts from slash (/pathname) - it will be passed with suffix described above to fopen() otherwise outfile will be created in the current directory or (if failed) in /tmp directory Returns flexio status value. Description This function displays useful crash info in textual form. Info will be printed on console and duplicated to outfile Relevant for hostful applications only.



Creates an Mkey to the process device UMEM.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. fattr - A pointer to a FlexIO MKey attribute struct. mkey - A pointer to a pointer to the created MKey struct. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates an MKey over the provided PD for the provided process device UMEM. The mkey_id will point to the field in the containing flexio_mkey object.

destroys an MKey object containing the given ID

Parameters mkey - A pointer to the FlexIO MKey to destroy. NULL is a valid value. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys an Mkey object containing the given ID.

Create a DPA tracer for FlexIO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. Returns flexio status value. Description Finishes process of creating a tracer with currently set parameters. No modifications of parameters are allowed after calling this function. Use flexio_dtrace_destroy() to destroy. Use flexio_dtrace_start()/flexio_dtrace_ll_start()/flexio_dtrace_stop() or CLI commands (see flexio_dtrace_set_cli_mgmt()) to actually start tracing.



Destroys existing DPA tracer.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys the existing FlexIO process tracer and free its resources. Should be called prior to calling the FlexIO process destroy API. Once called, if needed, a new tracer instance can be initialized for further tracing.

Initiates process of creating a DPA tracer for FlexIO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. Returns flexio status value. Description Initiates a tracer for FlexIO process with default parameters. Tracer parameters can be modified later using flexio_dtrace_set_XXX functions.

Start DPA tracer in lossless mode.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. Returns flexio status value. Description Set tracing to start in lossless mode. Similar to flexio_dtrace_start(). In lossless mode tracing works only until DEV side memory (see flexio_dtrace_set_dev_mem_limit()) fully filled. NOTE: Despite its apparent attractiveness, lossless mode is not native for tracers. If you think about usage this mode - possible you have to use regular print (_msg_stream_) mechanism instead.



Set a DPA tracer batch depth.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. po2sz - set value (in TP reports). Must be a power of two. default - 64. max - flexio_dtrace_set_dev_mem_limit/4/sizeof(struct dtrace_tp_report) Returns flexio status value. Description DPA tracer sends TP reports by batches. Size of batch may influence throughput, latency and other usability parameters.

Enable a DPA tracer management from console.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. mgmt_fname - pathname to the FIFO pipe, used for the management. NULL means usage of default name /tmp/flexio_dtrace_cli.fifo Returns flexio status value. Description When enabled, tracer can only be activated by a CLI command given from Shell console. Usage: $> echo time_in_sec > cli_mgmt_file_name For example: $> echo 10 > /tmp/flexio_dtrace_cli.fifo for activating the tracer for 10 seconds See DTrace documentation for list of all supported commands. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Set a DPA tracer DEV memory limit (in bytes).

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. po2sz - set value in bytes. Must be a power of two. default - 512K, (16K for FLEXIO_DTRACE_TRANSPORT_TYPE_DBUF)) minimum 1K Can't exceed host memory usage limit Returns flexio status value. Description This function set the device memory size to be used by the tracer for collect TP reports. Given value must be a power of two. Can't exceed host memory usage limit, set by function flexio_dtrace_set_host_mem_limit()

Set a DPA tracer disk space limit (in bytes).

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. size - set value (in bytes) default - 1GB minimum - 1MB Returns flexio status value. Description The tracer can run continuously for life time period. Disk space limitation prevents disk abuse. Output files totally can't exceed given limit. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Set a DPA tracer host memory limit (in bytes).

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. po2sz - set value in bytes. Must be a power of two. default - 512K minimum 1K Returns flexio status value. Description This function set the host memory size to be used by the tracer for receiving traced data. Given value must be a power of two. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Set a DPA tracer output file name.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. out_filename - string that contains the name of file (without suffix). Defaults: /tmp/flexio_dtrace.bin for FLEXIO_DTRACE_OUTPUT_MODE_BIN mode /tmp/flexio_dtrace.csv for FLEXIO_DTRACE_OUTPUT_MODE_CSV mode Returns flexio status value. Description Suffix will be added to the given name. Not relevant for FLEXIO_DTRACE_OUTPUT_MODE_CB mode. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Set a DPA tracer output mode.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. mode - set mode. default FLEXIO_DTRACE_OUTPUT_MODE_CSV. (FLEXIO_DTRACE_OUTPUT_MODE_CB if flexio_dtrace_set_user_cb() has been called) Returns flexio status value. Description Default output mode is FLEXIO_DTRACE_OUTPUT_MODE_CSV.Output mode will be changed to FLEXIO_DTRACE_OUTPUT_MODE_CB automatically if user callback is provided. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Set a DPA tracer transport type.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. type - transportation type default TYPE_QP_UC for hostful, TYPE_DBUF0 for hostless Returns flexio status value. Description

Provides user memory to use by DPA tracer for report saving.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. daddr - A pointer to an address of given memory to save TP reports. Given value must be aligned to size of struct dtrace_tp_report po2sz - set size of given memory in bytes. Must be a power of two. Returns flexio status value. Description Calling of this function should be accompanied with flexio_dtrace_set_user_cb().

Set user callback for a DPA tracer.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. user_cb - pointer to user's callback function ctx - a value - will be sent to the callback as a first argument Returns flexio status value. Description This callback will be called for every batch of TP reports. Calling of this function set output mode to FLEXIO_DTRACE_OUTPUT_MODE_CB. Must be provided, if transport mode is FLEXIO_DTRACE_TRANSPORT_TYPE_UMEM.



Start previously created DPA tracer.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. Returns flexio status value. Description Set tracing to start. Tracing from DPA side will go through. All output files (if needed) will be reset.

Stop the running DPA tracer.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. Returns flexio status value. Description Stops a previously started tracer. All incomplete collected data will be flushed. Output file (if exists) will be closed

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_err_handler_fd ( flexio_process* process )

Get file descriptor for error handler.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. Returns - file descriptor. Description User should get fd in order to monitor for nonrecoverable errors User can poll all created processes, using select/poll/epoll functions family. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_err_status_get ( flexio_process* process )

Check if unrecoverable error occurred.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. NULL is a valid value. Returns - nonzero value if error happen. See explanation of function flexio_dev_error() for agreement regarding error codes ranges (FW errors, FlexIO errors, User errors) Description It is suggested to check error status if file from flexio_err_handler_fd() reports about existence data to read. Check error status before finishing process as well. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Creates a FlexIO event handler.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. fattr - A pointer to the event handler attributes struct. event_handler_ptr - A pointer to the created event handler context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO event handler for an existing FlexIO process.

Destroys a FlexIO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to an event handler context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO event handler.

Query the FlexIO event handler activation id.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to an event handler context. Returns the activation id or UINT32_MAX in case of error. Description This function returns the needed activation id in order to activate this event handler by another thread of the same process.

Gets the ID from a FlexIO event handler's thread metadata.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to a FlexIO event handler. Returns the event handler's thread ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Gets the object ID of a FlexIO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to a FlexIO event handler. Returns the event handler's thread object ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Gets a FlexIO thread object from a FlexIO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to a FlexIO event handler. Returns the event handler's thread or NULL on error. Description

Gets the thread object of a FlexIO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to a FlexIO event handler. Returns the event handler's thread object or null on error. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

Run a FlexIO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to an event handler context. user_arg - A 64 bit argument for the event handler's thread. Returns flexio status value. Description This function makes a FlexIO event handler start running.

Obtain info for previously registered function.

Parameters app - FlexIO app. dev_func_host_key - Unique key for device function identification on host side. pup - Whether function has been registered with pack/unpack support (0: No, 1:Yes). dev_func_name - Name of device function. dev_unpack_func_name - Name of unpack routine on device, NA if pup == 0. func_name_size - Size of function name len allocated. argbuf_size - Size of argument buffer, NA if pup == 0. host_pack_func - Function pointer to host packing routine, NA if pup == 0. dev_func_addr - address of device function. dev_unpack_func_addr - address of device unpack function. Returns flexio status value. Description This function is used to obtain info about a previously registered function. It is used to compose higher-level libraries on top of DPACC / FlexIO interface. It is not intended to be used directly by the user. The caller must ensure that the string pointers have been allocated and are at least `FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN + 1` long to ensure that the call doesn’t fail to copy full function name. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Copy from host memory to a pre-allocated FlexIO heap memory buffer.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. src_haddr - An address of the buffer on the host memory. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to copy. dest_daddr - FlexIO heap memory buffer address to copy to. Returns flexio status value. Description This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to a buffer on the FlexIO heap memory. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Get FlexIO HW model ID.

Returns flexio HW model ID value. Description This function gets the FlexIO HW model ID for the given IBV device. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_destroy() instead.

Description

Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_flush() instead.

Description

Deprecated function. Use flexio_msg_stream_create() instead.

Description

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL enum flexio_log_lvl flexio_log_lvl_set ( enum flexio_log_lvl lvl )

Sets host SDK logging level.

Parameters lvl - logging level to set. All entries with this or higher priority level will be printed. Returns the previous host logging level. Description This function sets the host logging level. Changing the logging level may change the visibility of some logging entries in the SDK code. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Memory copy.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. src - A pointer to source memory structure. dst - A pointer to destination memory structure. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to copy. Returns flexio status value. Description This function copies data from source buffer to destination buffer. Source and destination addresses are allowed to be host or device buffers. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_mkey_get_id ( flexio_mkey* mkey )

Gets the FlexIO MKey ID.

Parameters mkey - A pointer to a FlexIO MKey. Returns the FlexIO mkey ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Create a FlexIO msg stream that can contain output messages sent from the DPA.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. stream_fattr - A pointer to the flexio_msg_stream attributes struct. out - file to save data from FlexIO. Use stdout if you want receive data on HOST's console ppthread - A pointer to receive pthread ID of created thread. May be NULL if user doesn't need it. stream - A pointer to the created stream context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function can create a flexio_msg_stream that could have device messages directed to it. Directing messages from the device to the host, could be done to any and all open streams, including the default stream. The function creates the same resources for any new stream. It can also create the default stream. It creates it with the FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_INFO stream level, and that could be modified using flexio_msg_stream_level_set. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Destroys a FlexIO msg stream.

Parameters stream - A pointer to the stream context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys any FlexIO msg stream. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Flush a msg stream's buffer in case of asynchronous messaging mode.

Parameters stream - A pointer to the FlexIO msg stream. Returns flexio status value. Description All data from the msg stream buffer will be flushed to the file defined in flexio_msg_stream_create(). In case of synchronous device messaging this functions does nothing. This function allocates resources to support messaging from FlexIO to HOST. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_msg_stream_get_id ( flexio_msg_stream* stream )

Gets the FlexIO device message stream's ID (aka file descriptor).

Parameters stream - A pointer to a FlexIO message stream. Returns the stream_id or -1 in case of error. Description Using this function on a destroyed stream will result in unpredictable behavior. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Change the provided device message stream's level.

Parameters stream - A pointer to a FlexIO message stream. level - The new desired level, ranges between FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_NO_PRINT FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_DEBUG. FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_ALWAYS_PRINT cannot be used here. Returns flexio status value. Description The default stream's level cannot be altered. Note that modifying the stream's level while messages are being sent may result in missing or unwanted messages. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Gets the FlexIO device message stream's QPs numbers.

Parameters stream - A pointer to a FlexIO message stream. host_qp_number - A pointer to the returned value. NULL is permitted. dev_qp_number - A pointer to the returned value. NULL is permitted. Returns flexio status value. Description Messaging system uses QPs for internal needs (data transportation). Knowing what QPs are used is important in some cases. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Creates a FlexIO outbox.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. fattr - A pointer to the outbox attributes struct. outbox - A pointer to the created outbox context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function Creates a FlexIO outbox for the given process.

Destroys a FlexIO outbox.

Parameters outbox - A pointer to a outbox context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO outbox.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_outbox_get_id ( flexio_outbox* outbox )

Gets the FlexIO outbox ID.

Parameters outbox - A pointer to a FlexIO outbox. Returns the FlexIO outbox ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_uar* flexio_outbox_get_uar ( flexio_outbox* outbox )

Gets a FlexIO UAR object from a FlexIO outbox.

Parameters outbox - A pointer to a FlexIO outbox. Returns the FlexIO outbox UAR object or NULL on error. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

Calls a FlexIO process device function.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process to run. dev_func - A pointer (direct in hostless and aliased in hostful) to the called device function. func_ret - A pointer to the called function return value. Returns flexio status value. Description Currently for hostless application one and only one argument in Arguments list must be provided.

Calls a FlexIO process device function with RPC attributes.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process to run. fattr - A pointer to the RPC attribute struct. func_ret - A pointer to the called function return value. Returns flexio status value. Description Calling RPC with attributes may be used for setting the RPC internal thread local storage. Currently for hostless application one and only one argument in Arguments list must be provided.



Create a new FlexIO process.

Parameters ibv_ctx - A pointer to a device context. app - Device side application handle. process_attr - Optional, process attributes for create. Can be NULL. process_ptr - A pointer to the created process pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a new FlexIO process with requested image. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Destroys a FlexIO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a process. NULL is a valid value. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO process. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Set the Flexio process error handler.

Parameters process - A pointer to a process error_handler - The host stub function that is used as a reference to the error handler function. Returns flexio status value. Description This function sets the FlexIO process error handler. The error handler must be set after the process is created, and before the first thread is created. The function registered for error handler should be annotated with __dpa_global__.

Extract symbol data from ELF binary associated with DPA process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. symbol_name - Symbol name for which data should be retrieved for. symbol_data - Buffer to copy symbol data into. sym_data_size - Size of the symbol data. Given as an input for the maximum data size to be copied. Returns the actual data that was copied. Returns flexio status value. Description See description of flexio_app_extract_symbol. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_process_get_dumem_id ( flexio_process* process )

Gets the FlexIO process DUMEM ID.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. Returns the FlexIO process DUMEM ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL ibv_pd* flexio_process_get_pd ( flexio_process* process )

Gets a FlexIO IBV PD object from a FlexIO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. Returns the process's PD object or NULL on error. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL flexio_uar* flexio_process_get_uar ( flexio_process* process )

Gets a FlexIO UAR object from a FlexIO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a FlexIO process. Returns the FlexIO process UAR object or NULL on error. Description

Get process memory info.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. info - A pointer to flexio_heap_mem_info struct to fill info. Returns flexio status value. Description This function returns the process heap memory base address and its available size.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint64_t flexio_process_udbg_token_get ( flexio_process* process )

Get token for FlexIO process debug access.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. Returns the requested token. Zero value means - User Debug access for the process is not allowed. Description This function returns the token, needed for user debug syscalls access. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Creates a FlexIO QP.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. qp_fattr - A pointer to the QP attributes struct. qp_ptr - A pointer to the created QP context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO QP.

Destroys a FlexIO QP.

Parameters qp - A pointer to the QP context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO QP.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_qp_get_qp_num ( flexio_qp* qp )

Gets the FlexIO QP number.

Parameters qp - A pointer to a FlexIO QP. Returns the QP number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Modify FlexIO QP.

Parameters qp - A pointer to the QP context. fattr - A pointer to the QP attributes struct that will also define the QP connection. mask - A pointer to the optional QP attributes mask. Returns flexio status value. Description This function modifies FlexIO QP and transition it between states. At the end of the procedure FlexIO QP would have moved from it's current state to to next state, given in the fattr, if the move is a legal transition in the QP's state machine.

retrieve the device QP state.

Parameters qp - A pointer to a FlexIO QP. Returns enum flexio_qp_state. Description This function return the device QP state it is currently in.

Allocates a recoverable buffer on FlexIO heap memory.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to allocate. (see Note 1 above) mkey - An MKey ID to the user buffer for memory dump on object destroy. dest_daddr_p - A pointer to the FlexIO address, where the buffer was allocated. Returns flexio status value. Description This function allocates a recoverable buffer with the requested size on the FlexIO heap memory. This buffer will force a memory object to be created and on object destroy will dump its content to the user supplied buffer (i.e. address, used for memory key registration). Use flexio_buf_dev_free() for release the allocated memory. Relevant for hostful applications only. Notes: (1) The requested memory size must contain power of two DPA memory blocks. If no - error returned. (2) MKey size must match the buffer size. On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.



flexio_status flexio_resources_create ( const char* key, const void* buf, size_t buf_bsize, flexio_resource** res )

Create a FlexIO resources struct.

Parameters key - Key value to generate resources struct for. buf - A buffer of resources information. buf_bsize - Size of buf in bytes. res - A pointer to the created FlexIO resources struct pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO resources struct for a given key from the information given in buf. Buf is assumed to be created from a YAML file generated by SPRD tool. For hostless applications, params buf and buf_bsize are ignored.



Destroy a FlexIO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to the FlexIO resources struct to destroy. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO resources struct.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL char* flexio_resources_get_app_name ( flexio_resource* res )

Get application name from a FlexIO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a FlexIO resources struct. Returns application name. Description This function gets the application name from a FlexIO resources struct. For hostless applications, this function returns key parameter used to create the resources.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t* flexio_resources_get_eugs ( flexio_resource* res )

Get execution unit groups list from a FlexIO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a FlexIO resources struct. Returns execution unit groups list. Description This function gets the execution unit groups list from a FlexIO resources struct. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_resources_get_eugs_num ( flexio_resource* res )

Get number of execution groups from a FlexIO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a FlexIO resources struct. Returns number of execution groups. Description This function gets the number of execution groups from a FlexIO resources struct. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t* flexio_resources_get_eus ( flexio_resource* res )

Get execution units list from a FlexIO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a FlexIO resources struct. Returns execution units list. Description This function gets the execution units list from a FlexIO resources struct.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_resources_get_eus_num ( flexio_resource* res )

Get execution units number from a FlexIO resources struct.

Parameters res - A pointer to a FlexIO resources struct. Returns execution units number. Description This function gets the execution units number from a FlexIO resources struct.

Creates a FlexIO RMP.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. fattr - A pointer to the WQ attributes struct. flexio_rmp_ptr - A pointer to the created RMP context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO RMP. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Destroys a FlexIO RMP.

Parameters flexio_rmp - A pointer to an RMP context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO RMP. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_rmp_get_wq_num ( flexio_rmp* rmp )

Gets the FlexIO RMP number.

Parameters rmp - A pointer to a FlexIO RMP. Returns the RQ number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

Creates a FlexIO RQ.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. cq_num - A CQ number. fattr - A pointer to the RQ WQ attributes struct. flexio_rq_ptr - A pointer to the created RQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO RQ.

Creates a FlexIO RQ assuming cross device.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (should be different than process'). If NULL or same as process - will result in an error. cq_num - A CQ number. fattr - A pointer to the RQ WQ attributes struct. flexio_rq_ptr - A pointer to the created RQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO RQ assuming cross VHCA_ID without checking. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Destroys a FlexIO RQ.

Parameters flexio_rq - A pointer to an RQ context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO RQ.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_object ( flexio_rq* rq )

Get the FlexIO RQ object.

Parameters rq - A pointer to the RQ context. Returns the RQ devx object. Description This function returns the FlexIO RQ object. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL mlx5dv_devx_obj* flexio_rq_get_tir ( flexio_rq* rq )

Gets the FlexIO RQ TIR object.

Parameters rq - A pointer to a FlexIO RQ. Returns the RQ TIR object or NULL on error. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_rq_get_wq_num ( flexio_rq* rq )

Gets the FlexIO RQ number.

Parameters rq - A pointer to a FlexIO RQ. Returns the RQ number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Sets a FlexIO RQ to error state.

Parameters rq - A pointer to the RQ context to move to error state. Returns flexio status value. Description This function sets a FlexIO RQ to error state.

Creates a FlexIO SQ.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. cq_num - A CQ number (can be FlexIO or host CQ). fattr - A pointer to the SQ attributes struct. flexio_sq_ptr - A pointer to the created SQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO SQ.

Creates a FlexIO SQ assuming cross device.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (should be different than process'). If NULL or same as process - will result in an error. cq_num - A CQ number (can be FlexIO or host CQ). fattr - A pointer to the SQ attributes struct. flexio_sq_ptr - A pointer to the created SQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO SQ assuming cross VHCA_ID without checking. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Destroys a FlexIO SQ.

Parameters flexio_sq - A pointer to an SQ context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO SQ.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_sq_get_wq_num ( flexio_sq* sq )

Gets the FlexIO SQ number.

Parameters sq - A pointer to a FlexIO SQ. Returns the SQ number or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Creates a FlexIO SQ transport interface send (TIS) object.

Parameters ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context. must be the same as the SQ's that will use this TIS. td - A pointer to a FlexIO transport domain struct. TD must be created for the same IBV device context provided for TIS creation. tis - A pointer to the created SQ TIS context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO SQ TIS for allowing steering from an SQ. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Destroys a FlexIO SQ TIS.

Parameters tis - A pointer to an SQ TIS context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO TIS. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Create a FlexIO transport domain (TD).

Parameters ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context. td - A pointer to the created TD context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a TD for the given IBV device context. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Destroy a FlexIO transport domain (TD).

Parameters td - A pointer to a TD context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO TD. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Creates a FlexIO UAR object.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process context. flexio_uar - A pointer to a pointer to the created FlexIO UAR struct. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a FlexIO UAR object. Relevant for hostful applications only.



destroys a FlexIO UAR object

Parameters uar - A pointer to the FlexIO UAR to destroy. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO UAR object. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Extend UAR to an ibv context.

Parameters in_uar - A pointer to the FlexIO uar. to_extend - A pointer to an IBV device context to be extended to. extended - A pointer to the UAR context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description Relevant for hostful applications only. This function extend the UAR to an ibv context to allow handling its queues.



Gets the FlexIO extended UAR ID.

Parameters uar - A pointer to a FlexIO extended UAR. Returns the FlexIO UAR extended ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description Relevant for hostful applications only.

FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_uar_get_id ( flexio_uar* uar )

Gets the FlexIO UAR ID.

Parameters uar - A pointer to a FlexIO UAR. Returns the FlexIO UAR ID or UINT32_MAX on error. Description

Set version for flexio.

Parameters version - version to set in format FLEXIO_VER(major, minor, 0). Returns flexio status value. Description This function allows the library to determine which version it should work with. The function is called without error only once; if called again with a different version, it returns an error. The function also returns an error if it is called with a version greater than the FLEXIO_CURRENT_VERSION. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Creates a FlexIO window.

Parameters process - A pointer to the FlexIO process. pd - A pointer to a protection domain struct to the memory the window should access. window - A pointer to the created window context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function Creates a FlexIO window for the given process. Relevant for hostful applications only.



Destroys a FlexIO window.

Parameters window - A pointer to a window context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a FlexIO window. Relevant for hostful applications only.



FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t flexio_window_get_id ( flexio_window* window )