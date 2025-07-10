Bug Fixes in This Version

4385184 Description: Fixed an issue where buffer initialization became a performance bottleneck during the allocation of large buffers, typically when using a high number of QPs with large message sizes. The root cause was the inefficient use of rand() . This has been resolved by replacing it with a faster pseudo-random algorithm.

Keyword: Buffer initialization, performance

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4390560 Description: Fixed a potential deadlock that could occur during the handling of peer memory registration failures.

Keyword: Deadlock, peer memory registration

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4405229 Description: Increased the size of the slow FDB table to prevent hitting the following error when switching to SwitchDev mode. mlx5_core 0000:03:00.0: mlx5_cmd_out_err:835:(pid 24362): CREATE_FLOW_GROUP(0x933) op_mod(0x0) failed, status bad parameter(0x3), syndrome (0x4065f0), err(-22) mlx5_core 0000:03:00.0: E-Switch: Failed to create peer miss flow group err(-22)

Keyword: Slow FDB table

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4296889 Description: Fixed a sysfs issue that occurred when accessing hardware counters from within a namespace.

Keyword: sysfs

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4320810 Description: Fixed an issue where ibstat would fail and crash when encountering a non-RoCE/IB device, preventing it from displaying information for the remaining valid RoCE/IB devices.

Keyword: ibstat

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4358857 Description: Increased the poll batch size as the number of QPs scales up to prevent bandwidth degradation in cases of high number of QPs, where polling only 16 CQEs per iteration may not be sufficient to process all completions in time.

Keyword: ib_write_bw performance

Detected in version: 3.0.0

3868222 Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware syndrome report and driver initialization during boot.

Keyword: Race condition, firmware syndrome report, driver initialization

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4125295 Description: Fixed an issue where the driver failed to load when a firmware syndrome was detected during boot.

Keyword: Driver load

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4369312 Description: Fixed an issue where the mlnx_tune -l command did not list several operating systems that were in fact supported.

Keyword: mlnx_tune, OSes

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4172481 Description: The kernel does not define TCA_TUNNEL_KEY_ENC_SRC_PORT . To align offload behavior with non-offload, the OVS community introduced a commit [1] that causes offload to fail if this tunnel attribute is used. Now, any rule with a tunnel set action that includes a tunnel source port can no longer be offloaded. [1] netdev-offload-tc: Fix offload of tunnel key tp_src.

Keyword: Tunnel source port offload

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4375188 Description: Upstream kernel 6.11 introduced support for encapsulation control flags, which was also added in OVS 3.5.0. However, current hardware does not support matching on these flags, such as "don't fragment" and "checksum." Since these flags can be safely ignored, we reverted upstream commit [1] as a workaround to restore tunnel offload functionality. [1] net/mlx5e: flower: validate encapsulation control flags

Keyword: Encapsulation control flags, tunnel offload

Detected in version: 3.0.0

4340654 Description: Fixed an issue where LLDP traffic from VFs or BF host PFs was not reaching the representor kernel interfaces.

Keyword: LLDP packets

Detected in version: 2.8.0, 2.9.0

4304103 Description: Flows where both the inner and outer destination (dst) and/or source (src) MAC addresses were rewritten to the same value, the outer MAC address rewrite was ignored, leading to an outer MAC address of 00:00:00:00:00:00. This issue has been fixed.

Keyword: MAC addresses

Detected in version: 2.4.0

4264397 Description: OVS does not forward IPv6 Neighbor Advertisements with unicast destination MAC addresses to the CPU. This means the endpoint MAC address may not be learned on the VTEP if the endpoint is silent, causing traffic to be software forwarded. After the endpoint initiates traffic, it will be hardware forwarded. The issue persists only if the endpoint never initiates any traffic, only responding to IPv6 Neighbor Solicitations (rare). This issue has been fixed.

Keyword: Neighbor Advertisements, Neighbor Solicitations, OVS

Detected in version: 2.10.0

4186679 Description: Fixed an issue where enabling sFlow with OVN caused OVS to crash.

Keyword: sFlow

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4150662 Description: Fixed an issue where OVS crashed unexpectedly after DPUs repeatedly broadcast the error message “packet with own source address.”

Keyword: OVS, DPUs

Detected in version: 2.7

4242133 Description: Fixed an issue where c hanging the hw-offload setting from true to false while ports are configured could lead to errors reported in the OVS log.

Keyword: OVS