Debuggability
DOCA SDK provides structured error handling and logging mechanisms to help developers diagnose and resolve issues efficiently.
All DOCA APIs return a status code of type doca_error_t.
It is essential to check the return value of every DOCA API call to ensure successful execution. In the event of an error, refer to the function's documentation for the meaning of the returned status code and appropriate troubleshooting steps.
The DOCA SDK provides error messages and debug prints to aid in debugging and issue resolution.
To enable DOCA SDK log messages, an application must:
Create a logging backend.
Set the verbosity level (if needed).
For more details on configuring and using DOCA logging, refer to "Enabling DOCA SDK Libraries Logging".