DOCA Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, software interoperability, and known issues.
BlueField-3 devices are not supported with MLNX_OFED as the host driver. They must use DOCA-Host.
BlueField DPUs with the following SKUs require an 8-pin ATX power supply cable connection when powering up. Without this connection to the power supply cable, the device will not complete the power-on procedure and will not function properly.
B3220 DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
B3240 DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 and 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0
B3210 DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
B3210E DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
Refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for information on:
Setting up the DOCA SDK on your BlueField networking platform or SmartNIC
Supported BlueField platforms
By default, installing DOCA profiles with standard Linux tools (yum, apt) installs both
doca-runtime and
doca-devel (previously
doca-sdk).
doca-runtimeincludes all components, libraries, drivers, and tools used in a production environment by a DOCA admin
doca-develincludes all components, libraries, drivers, and tools used for development, including reference applications, compilers, etc.
Uplink/Adapter Card
Driver Name
Uplink Speed
BlueField-2
mlx5
BlueField
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-4
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA can contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support Services: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
If you purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, refer to your contract for technical support details.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.