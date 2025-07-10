DOCA SDK Architecture

The DOCA SDK enables applications to offload resource-intensive tasks (e.g., encryption, compression) and network-related operations (e.g., packet acquisition, RDMA send) to specialized hardware.

The DOCA device subsystem provides an abstraction layer for the hardware processing units within BlueField and ConnectX devices. It allows applications to:

Discover available hardware acceleration units provided by networking platforms

Query capabilities and properties of these acceleration units

Open and configure devices for libraries to allocate and share resources required for hardware acceleration

A system may have multiple available devices. Applications can select a device based on topology (e.g., PCIe address) or capabilities (e.g., encryption support).

DOCA Core defines two types of DOCA Devices:

Local device – A physical or virtual device exposed on the local system (BlueField or host). This includes: Physical function (PF) Virtual function (VF) Scalable function (SF)

Representor device – A proxy device on the BlueField side that represents a host-side device. The host-side function (e.g., PF, VF, or SF) corresponds to a 1:1 mapped representor on BlueField.

The following figure provides an example of host local devices with representors on BlueField:

Note The diagram shows typical topology when using BlueField in DPU mode as described in NVIDIA BlueField DPU Modes of Operation .

The diagram shows BlueField (on the right side of the figure) connected to a host (on the left). The host has physical function PF0 with a child virtual function VF0.

The BlueField side has a representor-device per host function in a 1-to-1 ratio (e.g., hpf0 is the representor device for the host's PF0 device, etc.) as well as a representor for each SF function, such that both the SF and its representor reside in BlueField.

Info For more details on the DOCA Device subsystem, see section "DOCA Device".



