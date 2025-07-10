GTP Parsing Example

This example starts with some basic definitions.

Copy Copied! #include <doca_model.p4> #include <doca_headers.p4> #include <doca_externs.p4> #include <doca_parser.p4> const bit< 32 > WIRE_PORT = 32w00; const bit< 32 > GTP_VPORT = 32w01; const bit< 32 > DEFAULT_VPORT = 32w04; struct metadata_t { } #define GTP_U_PORT 2152

Then we define the GTP-U version 1 header.

Copy Copied! header Gtp_v1_h { bit< 3 > version; /** For GTPv1, this has a value of 1. */ bit protocol_type; /** GTP (value 1) from GTP' (value 0) */ bit reserved; bit extension_header_flag; /** extension header optional field. */ bit seq_number_flag; /** Sequence Number optional field */ bit n_pdu_number_flag; /** N-PDU number optional field */ bit< 8 > message_type; /** types of messages are defined in 3GPP TS 29.060 section 7.1 */ bit< 16 > message_length; /** length of the payload in bytes */ bit< 32 > teid; /** Tunnel endpoint identifier */ bit< 16 > sequence_number; /** optional */ bit< 8 > n_pdu_number; /** optional */ bit< 8 > next_extension_hdr_type; /** optional if any of the E, S, or PN bits are on. The field must be interpreted only if the E bit is on */ }

Then we add NV_FIXED_HEADERS to the headers struct, along with the new GTP header.

Copy Copied! struct headers_t { NV_FIXED_HEADERS Gtp_v1_h gtpv1; }

Using the nv_transition_from annotation, the GTP parser state is connected as a select transition from the UDP state.

Copy Copied! parser packet_parser(packet_in packet, out headers_t headers) { NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers) @nv_transition_from ( "nv_parse_udp" , GTP_U_PORT) state parse_gtp { packet.extract(headers.gtpv1); transition accept; } }

The control example uses a single flow table that matches on input port and GTP tunnel endpoint ID. The policy is then to forward the GTP packet to a port or drop the packet.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! /** * This control admits GTP packets only if the tunnel ID matches * */ control gtp_tunnel( inout headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) gtp_counter; action send_to_port_gtp_table(nv_logical_port_t port) { gtp_counter.count(); nv_set_l4_src_port(headers, 1234 ); nv_send_to_port(port); } action drop_gtp_table() { gtp_counter.count(); nv_drop(); } table gtp_table { key = { std_meta.ingress_port: exact; headers.gtpv1.teid: exact; } actions = { send_to_port_gtp_table; drop_gtp_table; NoAction; } default_action = NoAction; direct_counter = gtp_counter; } apply { if (headers.gtpv1.isValid()) { if (gtp_table.apply().miss) { nv_send_to_port(DEFAULT_VPORT); } } drop(); } } NvDocaPipeline( packet_parser(), gtp_tunnel() ) main;

Example P4Runtime shell entries:

Copy Copied! te_tunnel_1 = table_entry[ "gtp_tunnel.gtp_table" ](action= "gtp_tunnel.send_to_port_gtp_table" ) te_tunnel_1.match[ "std_meta.ingress_port" ] = "0" te_tunnel_1.match[ "headers.gtpv1.teid" ] = "0x000000001" te_tunnel_1.action[ "port" ] = "1" te_tunnel_1.insert() te_tunnel_2 = table_entry[ "gtp_tunnel.gtp_table" ](action= "gtp_tunnel.send_to_port_gtp_table" ) te_tunnel_2.match[ "std_meta.ingress_port" ] = "1" te_tunnel_2.match[ "headers.gtpv1.teid" ] = "0x000000001" te_tunnel_2.action[ "port" ] = "0" te_tunnel_2.insert() te_tunnel_3 = table_entry[ "gtp_tunnel.gtp_table" ](action= "gtp_tunnel.drop_gtp_table" ) te_tunnel_3.match[ "std_meta.ingress_port" ] = "4" te_tunnel_3.match[ "headers.gtpv1.teid" ] = "0x000000001" te_tunnel_3.insert() te_tunnel_1.read(lambda te_tunnel_1: print(te_tunnel_1)) te_tunnel_2.read(lambda te_tunnel_2: print(te_tunnel_2)) te_tunnel_3.read(lambda te_tunnel_3: print(te_tunnel_3))

Example Scapy packets:

Copy Copied! from scapy.contrib.gtp import GTP_U_Header tunnel = Ether(src= "" 3C:6D: 66 : 11 : 11 : 11 ",dst=" ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff ")/IP(src=" 100.100 . 100.1 ", dst=" 100.100 . 100.81 ")/UDP(sport= 2152 , dport= 2152 ) p_l3 = IP(dst= '1.2.3.4' , src= '4.4.4.4' ) / TCP(sport= 100 ,dport= 100 ,seq= 1001 ,flags= 'S' ) gtp = tunnel / GTP_U_Header(teid= 1 )/ p_l3 gtp2 = tunnel / GTP_U_Header(teid= 2 )/ p_l3 sendp(gtp, iface= "p1" ) sendp(gtp, iface= "enp3s0f0s0" ) sendp(gtp, iface= "enp3s0f0s3" ) sendp(gtp2, iface= "p1" )

Expected results:

Packet gtp is sent on port 0 and is received on port 1 with UDP src port of 1234

Packet gtp is sent on port 1 and is received on port 0 with UDP src port of 1234

Packet gtp is sent on port 4 and is dropped

Packet gtp2 is sent on port 0 and is received on port 4 unmodified

See below for the complete DPL example.