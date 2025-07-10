GTP Tunnel Encapsulation Example
The following example demonstrates GTPv1 encapsulation which must be declared as a custom header:
GTPv1 definition
header gtp_v1_h {
bit<3> version;
/** For GTPv1, this has a value of 1. */
bit protocol_type;
/** GTP (value 1) from GTP' (value 0) */
bit reserved;
bit extension_header_flag;
/** extension header optional field. */
bit seq_number_flag;
/** Sequence Number optional field */
bit n_pdu_number_flag;
/** N-PDU number optional field */
bit<8> message_type;
/** types of messages are defined in 3GPP TS 29.060 section 7.1 */
bit<16> message_length;
/** length of the payload in bytes */
bit<32> teid;
/** Tunnel endpoint identifier */
bit<16> sequence_number;
/** optional */
bit<8> n_pdu_number;
/** optional */
bit<8> next_extension_hdr_type;
/** optional if any of the E, S, or PN bits are on. The field must be interpreted only if the E bit is on */
}
The custom GTPv1 header can optionally be added to the parse graph (see Custom Parser States) is optional, and is only required if any of the custom header fields need to be read from or modified after encapsulation.
GTPv1 Parsing
struct headers_t {
NV_FIXED_HEADERS
gtp_v1_h gtpv1;
}
parser packet_parser(packet_in packet, out headers_t headers) {
NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers)
@nv_transition_from(
"nv_parse_udp", GTP_U_PORT)
state parse_gtp
{
packet.extract(headers.gtpv1);
transition nv_parse_inner_ipv4;
}
}
The extern object NvTunnelTemplate<HEADER_TYPE> requires a struct type, for which the entire underlay header is defined as a struct:
Underlay headers
struct tunnel_headers_t {
nv_ethernet_h ethernet;
nv_ipv4_h ipv4;
nv_udp_h udp;
gtp_v1_h gtpv1;
}
Finally, when declaring a NvTunnelTemplate object, the annotation
@nv_tunnel_fields must be present. This annotation contains a key-value entry for each header in the specified struct type. Under each header, each header field must be specified in the order that the field appears in the header. For the GTPv1 example, a NvTunnelTemplate would be declared in the main control:
NvTunnelTemplate declaration
@nv_tunnel_fields(
ethernet = {
dst_addr =
"variable",
src_addr =
"variable",
ether_type = 0x0800
},
ipv4 = {
version = 0x4,
ihl = 0x5,
diffserv = 0,
ecn =
"ignore",
// Cannot set
total_len =
"ignore",
// reparse will calculate, cannot set
identification =
"ignore",
// Cannot set
flags = 0,
frag_offset = 0,
ttl = 64,
protocol = 17,
hdr_checksum =
"ignore",
// reparse will calculate, cannot set
src_addr =
"variable",
dst_addr =
"variable"
},
udp = {
src_port =
"ignore",
// reparse will set, cannot be set manually
dst_port =
"variable",
length =
"ignore",
// reparse will calculate, cannot set
checksum =
"ignore"
// Cannot set
},
gtpv1 = {
version = 1,
protocol_type = 1,
reserved = 0,
extension_header_flag = 1,
seq_number_flag = 1,
n_pdu_number_flag = 1,
message_type = 0xFF,
// T-PDU
message_length =
"variable",
teid =
"variable",
sequence_number = 0,
n_pdu_number = 0,
next_extension_hdr_type = 0
}
)
NvTunnelTemplate<tunnel_headers_t>() gtpv1Tunnel;
The type
tunnel_headers_t determines the required structure of the annotation. Fields marked "variable" will be determined according to the arguments passed to
nv_set_l2tunnel_underlay or
nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay. Some fields will always be overwritten by reparse, such as IPv4 length, IPv4 checksum, UDP length, etc which must be calculated and cannot be set by the user. Such fields can be marked "ignore". Marking other fields "ignore", would set them to zero.
Finally, the instantiated NvTunnelTemplate object can be used in one of the custom tunnel externs. For example:
NvTunnelTemplate usage
action tunnel(nv_ipv4_addr_t src_addr) {
nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay(headers, gtpv1Tunnel, {
48w0x001A2B3C4D5E,
// ethernet.dst_addr
48w0x00F1E2D3C4B5,
// ethernet.src_addr
src_addr,
// ipv4.src_addr
32w0xC07B7B01,
// ipv4.dst_addr
16w0x868,
// udp.dst_port for GTP-U
16w0x4,
// gtpv1.message_length
32w0x1234567
// gtpv1.teid
});
nv_send_to_port(1);
}
The third argument to
nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay is required to be a list expression where each element corresponds to a header field marked "variable" in the NvTunnelTemplate annotation. The order of the values in the list is the order in which the header fields appear in the packet.
The main table logic first checks the IP source, and then creates the GTP tunnel. Since header modifications are performed immediately, the reparsed packet can now be matched for TEID in the next table apply.
table ip_as_key {
key = {
headers.ipv4.src_addr : exact;
}
actions = {
NoAction;
drop;
forward;
tunnel;
}
size =
128;
default_action = NoAction;
}
table teid_as_key {
key = {
headers.gtpv1.teid : exact;
}
actions = {
NoAction;
drop;
forward;
}
size =
128;
default_action = forward(
3);
}
apply {
ip_as_key.apply();
if (headers.gtpv1.isValid()) {
teid_as_key.apply();
}
forward(
3);
}
See below for the complete DPL example.
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: LicenseRef-NvidiaProprietary
*
* NVIDIA CORPORATION, its affiliates and licensors retain all intellectual
* property and proprietary rights in and to this material, related
* documentation and any modifications thereto. Any use, reproduction,
* disclosure or distribution of this material and related documentation
* without an express license agreement from NVIDIA CORPORATION or
* its affiliates is strictly prohibited.
*/
#include <doca_model.p4>
#include <doca_headers.p4>
#include <doca_externs.p4>
#include <doca_parser.p4>
#define GTP_U_PORT 2152
control c(
inout headers_t headers,
in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta,
inout nv_empty_metadata_t user_meta,
inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta
) {
@nv_header_data_fields(
ethernet = {
dst_addr =
"variable",
src_addr =
"variable",
ether_type = 0x0800
},
ipv4 = {
version = 0x4,
ihl = 0x5,
diffserv = 0,
ecn =
"ignore",
// cannot set
total_len =
"ignore",
// HW will calculate, cannot set
identification =
"ignore",
// cannot set
flags = 0,
frag_offset = 0,
ttl = 64,
protocol = 17,
hdr_checksum =
"ignore",
// HW will calculate, cannot set
src_addr =
"variable",
dst_addr =
"variable"
},
udp = {
src_port =
"ignore",
// HW will calculate entropy, cannot set
dst_port = GTP_U_PORT,
length =
"ignore",
// HW will calculate, cannot set
checksum =
"ignore"
// cannot set
},
gtpv1 = {
version = 1,
protocol_type = 1,
reserved = 0,
extension_header_flag = 1,
seq_number_flag = 1,
n_pdu_number_flag = 1,
message_type = 0xFF,
message_length =
"variable",
teid =
"variable",
sequence_number = 123,
n_pdu_number = 255,
next_extension_hdr_type = 0
}
)
NvHeaderDataTemplate<tunnel_headers_t>() gtpv1Tunnel;
action drop() {
nv_drop();
}
action forward(nv_logical_port_t port) {
nv_send_to_port(port);
}
action tunnel(nv_ipv4_addr_t dst_addr, bit<32> teid) {
nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay(headers, gtpv1Tunnel, {
48w0x01005e000001, 48w0x001122334455, 32w0x04040404, dst_addr,
16w4,
/* 4 bytes of optional GTP-U payload */
teid
});
}
}
NvDocaPipeline(
packet_parser(),
c()
) main;