Hello Packet Example

The following #includes are required for every DPL program. They define the DOCA target architecture. In particular, they contain things like the default DOCA parser, default headers struct, etc. Note that the symbol names are prefixed with "nv_" and are reserved for NVIDIA DOCA TA usage.

Copy Copied! #include <doca_model.p4> #include <doca_headers.p4> #include <doca_externs.p4> #include <doca_parser.p4>

The DOCA TA features a single control, which requires a headers struct and standard metadata. User metadata and packet out metadata, defined by the user, are optional.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! control hello_packet( inout nv_headers_t headers, in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t user_meta, inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta ) { action drop() { nv_drop(); } action forward(bit< 32 > port) { nv_send_to_port(port); } table forward_table { key = { headers.ethernet.dst_addr : exact; } actions = { drop; forward; NoAction; } default_action = forward( 3 ); const entries = { (48w0x001111111111) : forward( 1 ); (48w0x002222222222) : forward( 2 ); (48w0x00dddddddddd) : drop(); (48w0x00aaaaaaaaaa) : NoAction(); (48w0x00bbbbbbbbbb) : NoAction(); } } apply { forward_table.apply(); } }

Finally, the main package must be instantiated:

Copy Copied! NvDocaPipeline( nv_fixed_parser(), hello_packet() ) main;

See below for the complete DPL example.