Kubernetes Using SR-IOV

To enable RDMA in a Kubernetes environment with SR-IOV networking, two key components are required:

RDMA Device Plugin

This plugin is responsible for exposing RDMA-capable devices to Kubernetes Pods. It ensures that RDMA resources (e.g., InfiniBand or RoCE VFs) are made available and consumable through Kubernetes scheduling.

SR-IOV CNI Plugin

The SR-IOV Container Network Interface (CNI) plugin provisions Virtual Function (VF) network devices into the Pods. When used in SR-IOV mode, the plugin handles:

  • SR-IOV enablement

  • GUID and MAC address configuration

  • Privilege mode setup

  • Trust mode setup

The plugin also manages VF allocation during Pod scheduling based on requests made via Kubernetes resource definitions.
