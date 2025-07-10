On This Page
NVIDIA DOCA doca-hugepages Tool
The doca-hugepages tool is used to manage hugepages configurations for various applications. It allows users to configure, reload, remove, and display hugepages settings efficiently. This tool is located at
/usr/sbin/doca-hugepages.
All doca-hugepages commands begin with
doca-hugepages. The commands are conceptually group into the following categories:
config:Adds or updates an application's configuration in the database. This command does not apply changes immediately; use the reload command to allocate hugepages based on the updated configuration.
reload:Reloads the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings.
remove:Removes an application's configuration from the database.
show:Displays the current hugepages configuration for all applications.
config
Adds or updates an application's configuration in the database.
doca-hugepages config [-h] --app APP --size SIZE --num NUM [--force]
doca-hugepages config Flags:
--force (optional) Forces updating the configuration without prompting.
--app Name of the application.
--size Hugepage size in kB.
--num Number of hugepages to allocate.
For example:
doca-hugepages config --app myApp --size
2048 --num
10
reload
Reloads the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings.
doca-hugepages reload
remove
Removes an application's configuration from the database.
doca-hugepages remove <app>
doca-hugepages remove Flags:
--all: Removes all configurations
for the app without prompting.
show
Displays the current hugepages configuration for all applications.
doca-hugepages show
original-config
Manage and display the original system configuration saved by the tool. Upon its initial run, the tool captures a snapshot of the current hugepages configuration and saves it. This snapshot serves as a reference for configuring hugepages. If all configurations set by the tool are deleted, hugepages will revert to this original configuration.
doca-hugepages original-config {update,show}
doca-hugepages original-config Flags:
show: Display the original system configuration.
update: Override the original system configuration.
Always use the
reloadcommand after updating configurations to ensure changes are applied.
Use the
--forceoption with caution when updating configurations to avoid unintended changes.
Regularly check the current configuration using the
showcommand to ensure settings are as expected.
The
doca-hugepages tool is not supported on systems where hugepages are managed via a GRUB configuration. The
doca-hugepages tool and GRUB-based hugepages management are mutually exclusive. You must choose either to manage hugepages using the
doca-hugepages tool or to configure hugepages via GRUB (e.g., by setting hugepages parameters in
/etc/default/grub). Using both methods concurrently is not supported and may result in unpredictable behavior or configuration conflicts.
To use the
doca-hugepages tool, ensure that all hugepages-related settings are removed from your GRUB configuration. To manage hugepages via GRUB, do not use the
doca-hugepages tool.
To integrate your custom configuration into an application package, you can define a per-application configuration by adding a configuration file under the directory
/etc/mellanox/hugepages.d/.
For example, you can create a configuration file named
/etc/mellanox/hugepages.d/APP.json with the following structure:
APP.json
{
"2048": {
"num":
1024,
"is_active":
"inactive"
}
}
In this example:
"2048"specifies the hugepage size in kilobytes.
"num"defines the number of hugepages to allocate.
"is_active"indicates whether the configuration is active (
"active") or inactive (
"inactive").Tip
NVIDIA recommends setting the configuration as
"inactive"and relying on the doca-hugepages tool to activate it during driver load or system boot. This workflow is only supported on Ubuntu 22.04 running on BlueField systems.