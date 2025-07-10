DOCA Documentation v3.0.0
Single Point of Resource Distribution

This document describes the Single Point of Resource Distribution (SPRD) system, including the dpa-resource-mgmt tool, new Flex IO SDK APIs for consuming SPRD outputs, and the DPA Execution Unit (EU) management tool, dpaeumgmt.

Execution Unit partitioning is planned for support in a future release.

Introduction

DPA Flex IO applications may run simultaneously across multiple VHCAs, with multiple applications per VHCA. This can lead to contention for shared resources—such as Execution Units (EUs). Historically, applications independently allocated EUs based on general recommendations, which could result in performance degradation or even application crashes due to over-commitment.

To address this, the SPRD system provides a centralized infrastructure to orchestrate DPA resource allocation across applications. It is designed primarily for administrators managing DPUs in scalable environments and is managed using the dpa-resource-mgmt tool.

SPRD enables consistent resource planning at scale, for example, deploying the same configuration across a cluster of DPUs.

Key Characteristics

  • Centralized EU resource management via dpa-resource-mgmt.

  • Supports BlueField-3 and newer platforms.

  • Operates over the dpaeumgmt EU management infrastructure.

  • Host applications can reside on:

    • The BlueField Arm core (BF-ARM)

    • One or more external hosts (e.g., multi-host server configurations)

  • Supports multiple instances of the same application running across different hosts.

  • Non-SPRD-aware applications continue to run unaffected.

Integration Requirements

To fully adopt SPRD, the following updates are required:

  • New APIs must be added to the FlexIO SDK.

  • Existing tests and applications that use EU resources must be updated to consume allocations provided via the SPRD tool and APIs.

Glossary

This table introduces important terms necessary to understand this document:

Term

Definition

DPA

Data-path accelerator; an auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations.

DPA partition manager

PCIe device function capable of controlling the system’s EUs. On NVIDIA® BlueField®-3, this is the ECPF. It is associated with the default partition. The application is named dpaeumgmt.

DOCA

SDK for DPU.

EU (Execution Unit)

Hardware execution unit; a logical DPA processing unit.

EU group

A collection/subset of EUs created using dpaeumgmt. EU groups belong to an EU partition and can only consist of EUs from that partition.

EU object

Refers to either an EU partition or an EU group.

EU partition

An isolated pool of EUs created using dpaeumgmt. A vHCA must be associated with a partition to use DPA resources and execute software threads.

EU affinity

Method for pairing a DPA thread with a DPA EU. Supported types:

• none – use any available EU

• strict – use a specific EU by ID

• group – use an EU from a specified group

MFT

NVIDIA Firmware Tools.

SPRD

Single Point of Resource Distribution (dpa-resource-mgmt).

vHCA

Virtual Host Channel Adapter; a virtualized representation of a physical network interface.


Preparation and Description

To work with SPRD, ensure the following prerequisites are met:

System Requirements

To work with SPRD, the following requirements must be met:

  • A functioning system with DOCA installed

  • Python 3.6 or higher

  • An NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 or newer device

  • MFT package installed and running, version 4.32.0-94 or higher

  • Firmware (FW) version XX.45.0322 or higher

  • dpa-resource-mgmt package installed and running, version 25.04.160 or higher

EUs and Cores

The hardware consists of several cores, each containing a set number of EUs. Some EUs or entire cores may be reserved by the firmware and are therefore unavailable to both dpa-resource-mgmt and user applications.

Partition Concept

A partition is a logical, continuous array of EUs starting at index zero, with a fixed size. Partitions are assigned to one or more vHCAs, and only applications on those vHCAs can use the EUs in the assigned partition.

Partition types:

  • Default partition (ROOT):

    • Created at boot on root devices (ECPF in DPU mode, PF in NIC mode)

    • Operates over all free EUs initially

    • Uses absolute EU indices

  • Sub-partitions:

    • Created and deleted at runtime

    • Pull EUs from the default partition (which then loses access to them)

    • EUs in a sub-partition do not need to be contiguous, but must not overlap with other sub-partitions

    • Use relative EU indices starting from 0

When a sub-partition is deleted, its EUs are returned to the default partition.

Group Concept

A group is a firmware-managed list of EUs. When EU affinity is set to "group", the firmware selects an EU from the assigned group.

  • The maximum number of groups per sub-partition is defined when the partition is created

  • The default partition (ROOT) has its limit defined by the max_num_dpa_groups capability (currently 15)

  • Every partition also has an implicit hidden group, used when EU affinity is set to none

The total number of groups allowed on a device must be ≤ max_num_dpa_groups (15), and is calculated as:

(1)

a5470a9b6f55acc6ad1e7c34eb205ccc8ec78e89d34ad047bb387b14d0ac0ebc.svg

Where:

  • P – number of sub-partitions (excluding the default)

  • RG – number of groups in the default (ROOT) partition

  • Gi – number of groups in each sub-partition i

Example limitation: Even if no groups are defined in any partition, the number of sub-partitions cannot exceed 15, due to the group tracking mechanism.


SPRD

dpa-resource-mgmt Utility

The primary tool provided by SPRD is dpa-resource-mgmt, a Python 3-based CLI utility used by system administrators to configure and manage DPA resource allocations. It interfaces with the lower-level dpaeumgmt utility to perform hardware-level execution unit (EU) operations.

This utility takes as input:

  • The InfiniBand (ibv) device name

  • A YAML configuration file describing partition and application layout

  • An optional output path where generated application configuration files will be saved (defaults to current working directory)

Each output file corresponds to a defined partition and contains the required configuration for applications that will run within that partition.

Operating Modes

config – Configure Partitions and Generate Application Files

Creates partitions and EU groups as defined in the YAML file, and generates corresponding application configuration files.

Options:

-d, --device DEVICE        ibv device name (required)
-f, --filename FILENAME    YAML configuration file (required)
-o, --output OUTPUT        Output directory for generated files (optional; default: current path)
-v, --verbose              Print underlying dpaeumgmt commands (optional)


query – Query Resource Status

Displays resource-related information such as chip-level capabilities, vHCA data, or DPA resource allocation. Output can be directed to a file and formatted in YAML or human-readable format.

Options:

-d, --device DEVICE        ibv device name (required)
-t, --type {chip,vhca,resources}
                           Type of information to display (required)
-f, --filename FILENAME    Output file (optional; default: stdout)
-y, --yaml-format          Output in YAML format (optional; default: human-readable)
-v, --verbose              Show executed commands (optional)


clear – Clean Up Existing Configuration

Destroys all partitions and groups associated with the given device.

Options:

-d, --device DEVICE        ibv device name (required)
-v, --verbose              Show executed commands (optional)


version – Print Tool Version

Displays the currently installed version of dpa-resource-mgmt.

Back-end

The dpa-resource-mgmt utility operates by interfacing with the dpaeumgmt tool to interact directly with the hardware. It performs the following key functions:

  • System discovery – Retrieves detailed hardware and topology information from the chip, including:

    • Number of cores

    • Number of available EUs

    • vHCA identifiers and their parent-child relationships

  • Configuration parsing and validation:

    • Reads the YAML configuration file provided via the --filename option

    • Validates the structure and content of the file

    • If any issue is detected (e.g., syntax error, invalid partition configuration), the utility exits with a descriptive error message

  • Pre-configuration checks:

    • Checks for existing active partitions, running processes, and configured EU groups

    • If such elements are found, the utility prompts the administrator to remove them manually, then exits without making changes

  • Partition setup – If no conflicts are found, the utility proceeds to:

    • Create EU partitions

    • Configure EU groups

    • Generate partition-specific application configuration files, which are saved in the output directory (one file per partition)

This structured backend workflow ensures consistent and safe allocation of DPA resources across different applications and hosts.

Examples of Running dpa-resource-mgmt

Query VHCA Information

$ dpa-resource-mgmt query -t vhca -d mlx5_0
└── VHCA_ID = 0x1
    FUNCTION_TYPE = ECPF
    PCI_BDF = 80:00.0
    VPORT_ID = 0x0
        │
        ├── VHCA_ID = 0x2
        │   FUNCTION_TYPE = PF
        │   PCI_BDF = 80:00.1
        │   VPORT_ID = 0x0
        │
        ├── VHCA_ID = 0x3
        │   FUNCTION_TYPE = PF
        │   PCI_BDF = 80:00.2
        │   VPORT_ID = 0x0
        │
        ├── VHCA_ID = 0x4
        │   FUNCTION_TYPE = PF
        │   PCI_BDF = 80:00.3
        │   VPORT_ID = 0x0
        │
...


Query DPA Chip Information

$ dpa-resource-mgmt query -t chip -d mlx5_0
Maximal number of DPA EU per group (max_num_dpa_eu_per_group): 190
Maximal number of active DPA EU (max_num_dpa_eu): 190
Maximal number of DPA EU partitions (max_num_dpa_eu_partitions): 15
Maximal number of VHCAs associated with a single partition (max_num_partition_vhca_id): 16
Maximal number of EU groups could be created (max_num_dpa_groups): 15
Heap maximal size (heap_max_size): 1073741824
Maximal number of EU groups by FirmWare (max_eu_groups): 16
Maximal number of processes per VHCA (max_process_per_vhca): 64
Maximal number of DPA processes (max_processes): 64
Maximal number of DPA threads (max_threads): 40000
Maximal number of DPA threads per process (max_threads_per_process): 20000
Number of cores (num_cores): 12
DPA thread stack size (thread_stack_size): 16384
Cores:
    ├── Core ID 0
    │   EUs number 16
    │   EUs IDs 0-15
    │   EUs indexes 0-15
    │   
    ├── Core ID 1
    │   EUs number 16
    │   EUs IDs 16-31
    │   EUs indexes 0-15
    │   
    ├── Core ID 2
    │   EUs number 16
    │   EUs IDs 32-47
    │   EUs indexes 0-15
    │   
...


Query DPA Resource Information

$ dpa-resource-mgmt query -t resources -d mlx5_0
Free EUs in ROOT partition 0-3,9-15,30,31,40-47,67-79,112-159,169
Cores available for use in ROOT partition 0-2,4,7-9,14
Free EUs in ROOT partition with groups 0-3,9-15,30,31,40-47,67-79,112-159,162-189
Cores available for use ROOT partition with groups 0-2,4,7-9,14,15
│
├── PARTITIONS:
│   │
│   ├── PARTITION_1:
│   │   partition_id: 1
│   │   vhca_id: 5
│   │   Range of EUs: 4-8,16-29,32-39
│   │   Cores in use: 0-2
│   │   GROUPS:
│   │   │
│   │   ├── name: EU1
│   │   │   group_id: 1
│   │   │   abs_EUs: 16,17,20-22,32
│   │   │   Relative EUs: 5,6,9-11,19
│   │   │   Cores in use: 1,2
│   │   │
│   │   └── name: EU1_1
│   │       group_id: 2
│   │       abs_EUs: 26-28
│   │       Relative EUs: 26-28
│   │       Cores in use: 1
│   │
│   ├── PARTITION_2:
│   │   partition_id: 2
│   │   vhca_id: 2
│   │   Range of EUs: 48-66
│   │   Cores in use: 3,4
│   │   GROUPS:
│   │   │
│   │   └── name: EU2
│   │       group_id: 1
│   │       abs_EUs: 48-51,64
│   │       Relative EUs: 0-3,16
│   │       Cores in use: 3,4
│   │
│   └── PARTITION_3:
│       partition_id: 3
│       vhca_id: 3,4,9-13
│       Range of EUs: 80-111,160,161
│       Cores in use: 5,6,14
│       GROUPS:
│       │
│       └── name: EU3
│           group_id: 1
│           abs_EUs: 80-96
│           Relative EUs: 0-16
│           Cores in use: 5,6
│
└── ROOT_PARTITION_GROUPS:
    │
    ├── name: RG0
    │   group_id: 1
    │   abs_EUs: 170-189
    │   Cores in use: 14,15
    │
    └── name: RG1
        group_id: 2
        abs_EUs: 162-168
        Cores in use: 14
 
Core's information:
├── Core #0, with 16 EUs, has 11 EUs available: 0-3,9-15.
├── Core #1, with 16 EUs, has 2 EUs available: 30,31.
├── Core #2, with 16 EUs, has 8 EUs available: 40-47.
├── Core #3, with 16 EUs, is fully utilized.
├── Core #4, with 16 EUs, has 13 EUs available: 67-79.
├── Core #5, with 16 EUs, is fully utilized.
├── Core #6, with 16 EUs, is fully utilized.
├── Core #7, with 16 EUs, is fully available.
├── Core #8, with 16 EUs, is fully available.
├── Core #9, with 16 EUs, is fully available.
├── Core #14, with 16 EUs, has one EU available: 169.
└── Core #15, with 14 EUs, is fully utilized.
 
VHCA information:
    10 unutilized VHCAs: 6-8,14-20


Clear Previously Allocated Configuration

$ dpa-resource-mgmt clear -d mlx5_0
Successfully destroyed all partitions and groups.


Config

$ dpa-resource-mgmt config -f config.yaml -d mlx5_0 -v
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt version
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt info status --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt info vhca --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt info chip --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition info --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group info --dpa_device mlx5_0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --vhca_list 5 --range_eus 4-8,16-29,32-39 --max_num_eu_group 2
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --vhca_list 2 --range_eus 48-66 --max_num_eu_group 1
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --vhca_list 3,4,9-13 --range_eus 80-111,160,161 --max_num_eu_group 1
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 5,6,9-11,19 --id_partition 1 --name_group EU1
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 15-17 --id_partition 1 --name_group EU1_1
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 0-3,16 --id_partition 2 --name_group EU2
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 0-16 --id_partition 3 --name_group EU3
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 170-188 --name_group RG0
sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device mlx5_0 --range 162-168 --name_group RG1

Format of Input YAML File

The input YAML file is divided into two main parts:

  1. Partition definitions

  2. Application definitions (not covered in this document)

These parts are separated by the standard YAML --- divider.

Partition Definitions

This section defines how execution units (EUs) are assigned to partitions and groups.

Example:

version: 25.04
 
partitions:
  PARTITION_1:
    vhca_id: 1
    EU_allocation:
      - abs_EUs: 4-8
      - core: 1
        num_EUs: 14
      - core: 2
        num_EUs: 8
    groups:
      - name: EU1
        EUs:
          - abs_EUs: 16,17,20-22
          - core: 2
            num_EUs: 1
      - name: EU1_1
        EUs:
          - abs_EUs: 26-28
 
  PARTITION_2:
    vhca_id: 2
    EU_allocation:
      - core: 3
        num_EUs: 16
      - core: 4
        num_EUs: 3
    groups:
      - name: EU2
        EUs:
          - core: 3
            num_EUs: 4
          - core: 4
            num_EUs: 1
 
  PARTITION_3:
    vhca_id: [3, 4, 9, 10-13]
    EU_allocation:
      - core: 5
        num_EUs: 16
      - core: 6
        num_EUs: 16
    groups:
      - name: EU3
        EUs:
          - core: 5
            num_EUs: 16
          - core: 6
            num_EUs: 1
 
root_partition_groups:
  - name: RG0
    EUs:
      - abs_EUs: 170-188
  - name: RG1
    EUs:
      - core: 10
        num_EUs: 7


Partition Configuration Schema (Input YAML Format)

version: "string"  # Version identifier (e.g., "25.04")
# REQUIRED: version must be defined
 
partitions:  # Defines different partitions such as ARM, HOSTx86, etc.
  # Can be an empty dictionary: {}
  "<partition_name>":  # Dynamic key, replace with actual partition names
    vhca_id:  # Virtual Host Channel Adapter (VHCA) ID
      one_of:
        - type: "integer"  # Single VHCA ID (e.g., 1, 2)
        - type: "array"    # Multiple VHCA IDs (e.g., [3, 4, 9, 10-13])
          items: "integer"
 
    EU_allocation:  # List of Execution Unit (EU) allocations
      # REQUIRED: EU_allocation must be defined
      - abs_EUs: "string"  # Absolute EU range, e.g., "4-8" or "16,17,20-22"
      - core: "integer"    # Core ID to which EUs are allocated
        num_EUs: "integer"  # Number of EUs allocated
 
    groups:  # Defines groups of EUs within each partition
      - name: "string"  # Name of the EU group (e.g., "EU1", "EU2")
        EUs:  # List of Execution Units assigned to the group. Should be either abs_EUs or core with num_EUs.
          # REQUIRED: EUs must be defined
          - abs_EUs: "string"  # Absolute EU assignments (e.g., "26-28")
          - core: "integer"    # Core ID for EU allocation
            num_EUs: "integer"  # Number of EUs assigned to the core
 
root_partition_groups:  # Defines global root partition groups
  - name: "string"  # Name of the root partition group (e.g., "RG0")
    # REQUIRED: name must be defined
    EUs:  # List of Execution Units assigned to the group. Should be either abs_EUs or core with num_EUs.
      # REQUIRED: EUs must be defined
      - abs_EUs: "string"  # Absolute EU assignments (e.g., "170-188")
      - core: "integer"    # Core ID for EU allocation
        num_EUs: "integer"  # Number of EUs assigned to the core


Schema Description

Field

Description

version

Required. Specifies the configuration version (e.g., "25.04").

partitions

Defines custom partitions and their associated resources. Can be empty ({}).

partitions.<name>.vhca_id

Required. Specifies the VHCA ID(s) to associate with the partition. Accepts a single number, list, or range. Example: 2, [3, 4], or 10-13.

partitions.<name>.EU_allocation

Required. Defines EUs to assign to the partition. Supports:

  • abs_EUs – Comma-separated numbers or ranges (e.g., 7-9,11)

  • core/num_EUs – Allocates a number of EUs from a specified core

partitions.<name>.groups

Defines named EU groups within a partition. Each group must include:

  • name – Group name (e.g., EU1)

  • EUs – Similar format to EU_allocation

root_partition_groups

(Optional) Defines EU groups within the ROOT partition. Uses the same format as groups. Each must have a unique name and valid EUs.


Notes on Field Behavior

abs_EUs vs. core/num_EUs

  • Use abs_EUs for precise EU selection.

  • Use core + num_EUs for abstracted allocation based on availability.

  • Cannot combine both methods within a single mapping item.

Default Partition Behavior

  • EUs not explicitly assigned to custom partitions remain in the default ROOT partition.

  • The default partition is auto-created on boot and operates over unallocated EUs.

Partition Constraints

  • Sub-partitions may not overlap in EU assignment.

  • On sub-partition deletion, its EUs are returned to the ROOT partition.

  • Each partition has its own relative EU indexing starting at 0.

Group Constraints

  • The number of allowed groups is limited by the max_num_dpa_groups capability (currently 15).

  • Hidden default groups are internally used for affinity mode none.

Application Definitions (YAML: DPA_APPS)

This section describes how applications are mapped to partitions and which execution units (EUs) or groups they use. EU values are defined in absolute terms for clarity but are converted to relative indices in output files.

Example:

DPA_APPS:
  APP1:
    - partition: PARTITION_1
      affinity_EUs: [35, 37-39]
      groups: [EU1, EU1_1]
      affinity_core:
        - core: 1
          num_EUs: 4
    - partition: PARTITION_2
      affinity_EUs: [61, 62]
      groups: EU2
    - partition: ROOT
      groups: RG0
      affinity_EUs: [190, 191]
      affinity_core:
        - core: 0
          num_EUs: 2
  APP2:
    - partition: PARTITION_1
      affinity_EUs: [63]
      groups: EU2
  APP3:
    partition: PARTITION_3
    affinity_EUs: [97, 99]
  APP4:
    partition: PARTITION_3
    affinity_EUs: 98
    groups: EU3


Application-to-Partition Mapping Schema (Input YAML Format)

DPA_APPS:  # List of applications with their partition mappings
  "<app_name>":  # Dynamic key, replace with actual application names (e.g., APP1, APP2)
    one_of:
      - type: array  # If an application has multiple partitions
        items:
          partition: "string"  # Name of the partition (e.g., "PARTITION_1", "PARTITION_2", "ROOT")
          # REQUIRED: partition must be defined
 
          affinity_cores:  # List of core/num_EUs pairs assigned to this app
            - core: "integer"
              num_EUs: "integer"
 
          affinity_EUs:  # List of Execution Units (EUs) assigned to this app
            one_of:
              - type: "array"  # List of EUs (e.g., [35, 37-39])
                items: integer
              - type: "integer"  # Single EU value (e.g., 98)
              - type: "string"  # Absolute EU range, e.g., "4-8" or "16,17,20-22"
 
          groups:  # Groups assigned to this app
            one_of:
              - type: array  # Multiple groups (e.g., ["EU1", "EU1_1"])
                items: string
              - type: string  # Single group (e.g., "EU2")
 
      - type: object  # If an application has only one partition
        properties:
          partition: "string"
          affinity_cores:
            - core: "integer"
              num_EUs: "integer"
          affinity_EUs:
            one_of:
              - type: array
                items: integer
              - type: integer
          groups:
            one_of:
              - type: array
                items: string
              - type: string


Schema Overview

Field

Description

DPA_APPS

Root node for defining applications

<app_name>

Application name (e.g., APP1, APP2)

partition

Partition assigned to the application (PARTITION_1, PARTITION_2, or ROOT)

affinity_EUs

Absolute EU values assigned to the app. Accepts: single int, list, ranges (e.g., [35, 37-39]), string (e.g. 35, 37-39)

affinity_core

Alternative to affinity_EUs; assign EUs by number per core (e.g., core: 1, num_EUs: 4)

groups

Named EU groups the app uses. Accepts: single string or list (e.g., ["EU1", "EU2"])


Notes

affinity_EUs vs affinity_cores

Method

Description

affinity_EUs

Offers precise control using explicit EU numbers or ranges.

affinity_cores

Uses a core ID and number of EUs to assign. Abstracts allocation and balances load.

Using affinity_cores is recommended when the partition itself uses core/num_EUs style allocation.

Mixing affinity_EUs with Groups

Although supported, it's not recommended to mix strict affinity_EUs with group-based allocation (groups). Doing so may introduce conflicts during EU assignment but is not prohibited.

Using the ROOT Partition

Apps may be assigned to the ROOT partition. In this case:

  • You must reference one of the root_partition_groups.

  • You may use affinity_EUs or affinity_core — but only with EUs/cores not already allocated by sub-partitions.

Known Limitation

dpa-resource-mgmt does not validate whether a vhca_id belongs to a root PF in NIC mode or a VF. Errors will only occur during backend validation (via dpaeumgmt).

Output YAML files

After a successful run of dpa-resource-mgmt, the tool generates a YAML file for each partition defined in the input file. Each output file is named after its corresponding partition (e.g., PARTITION_1.yaml) and contains the list of applications assigned to that partition, along with their resolved EU and group mappings.

Example Output YAML file

version: 25.04
DPA_APPS:
  - name: APP1
    number_of_groups: 2
    # EU1, EU1_1
    groups: [1, 2]
    # absolute EUs: [16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 32, 33, 35, 37, 38, 39]
    number_of_affinity_EUs: 12
    affinity_EUs: [5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26]
 
  - name: APP2
    # absolute EUs: [16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 34, 36]
    number_of_affinity_EUs: 10
    affinity_EUs: [5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 23]
 
  - name: APP3
    # absolute EUs: [16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28, 29, 32, 33]
    number_of_affinity_EUs: 9
    affinity_EUs: [5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 17, 18, 19, 20]


Format Reference

Field

Description

version

Required. Specifies the YAML schema version (e.g., "25.04").

DPA_APPS

Required. List of applications assigned to the partition.

name

Required. Application name (e.g., APP1).

number_of_affinity_EUs

Optional. Number of affinity EUs assigned to the app.

affinity_EUs

Optional. List of relative EU IDs (converted from absolute).

number_of_groups

Optional. Number of groups assigned to the app.

groups

Optional. List of group indices (integer values); original group names are included as comments.

Note

The affinity_EUs values are relative to the partition in which the app is declared. The tool calculates them based on absolute values provided in the input YAML.


Format of output YAML file

version: "string"  # Version identifier (e.g., "25.04")
        # REQUIRED: version must be defined
 
DPA_APPS:  # List of applications with their attributes
  - name: "string"  # Name of the application (e.g., "APP3", "APP4")
         # REQUIRED: name must be defined
 
    #  (Optional) Number of affinity Execution Units (EUs) assigned to the application
    number_of_affinity_EUs: "integer"
 
    #  (Optional) List of affinity EU identifiers
    affinity_EUs:
      type: array
      items: integer  # Example: [17, 19] or [18]
 
    # (Optional) Number of groups assigned to the application
    number_of_groups: "integer"
 
    # (Optional) List of group identifiers
    groups:
      type: array
      items: integer  # Example: [1] (corresponds to "EU3" in the comment)


Key Behaviors

  • Relative EU IDs – EUs are converted to partition-relative indices; this improves portability and compatibility across deployments

  • Group Mapping – Group names from the input YAML are mapped to numeric indices; the mapping is shown as comments for traceability

  • Partition Isolation – Each output file corresponds to a single partition, containing only the apps assigned to that partition

SPRD Configuration and Management Flow

All operations are performed using dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X, where mlx5_X is the root device name.

Gather Application Requirements

The system administrator receives the following details from users and developers:

  • A list of applications to be used

  • A list of devices on which the applications will run

  • Resource requirements for each application (e.g., number of EUs, group needs)

Map Devices to VHCAs

Run the following command to determine the mapping between devices and VHCAs using the pci_bdf field:

dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X query -t vhca

You can also run sudo mst status -v from the MFT package to obtain device details.

Inspect Core and EU Layout

Run the following command to retrieve chip-level information such as core counts, EU layout, and absolute EU IDs:

dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X query -t chip


Create Partition Configuration

Using the gathered data, create a YAML configuration file with the following:

  • Partition definitions.

  • EU allocation (either by core/num_EUs or absolute EU IDs).

  • EU groups within partitions (optional).

  • Root partition groups (optional).

Define Application Assignments

Add the application mapping section to the YAML configuration file, based on:

  • Application names

  • Resource requirements

  • Target partitions and group assignments

Validate Configuration

Run the following command to validate the YAML configuration:

dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X config -f <config.yaml>


Handle Conflicts (If Any)

If the tool returns an error due to existing partitions, groups, or active processes:

  1. Clear the existing configuration:

    dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X clear

  2. If clearing does not resolve the issue, perform a full chip reset

Review the Resulting Setup

Once configuration is successful, analyze the resulting setup:

dpa-resource-mgmt -d mlx5_X query -t resources

Use this step to verify if EU and group allocations are optimal.

Iterate (If Needed)

If changes are required, modify the YAML file and revalidate configuration.

Distribute Output Files

After finalizing the configuration:

  • Retrieve the output YAML files generated by dpa-resource-mgmt

  • Distribute these files to the respective hosts where applications will run

  • Notify users and developers to begin using their assigned resources

Revise as Needed

If any issues arise or new requirements are introduced, repeat the process from the start.

Flex IO SDK API for SPRD Support

To integrate SPRD with a host application, the typical workflow is:

  1. Read a binary resource file generated by the dpa-resource-mgmt utility.

  2. Pass the contents to flexio_resources_get() to populate a flexio_res structure.

  3. Use the accessor functions to obtain execution unit (EU) or execution group (EUG) information.

  4. Use this data to configure affinity for creating a flexio_event_handler.

  5. After use, release the allocated structure using flexio_resources_destroy().

Core API Functions

Main Functions

  • flexio_resources_get

    /**
 * Read resources for a given key from an SPRD resource buffer.
 *
 * @param[in] key      Application name as defined in the SPRD YAML output.
 * @param[in] buf      Binary buffer from dpa-resource-mgmt output.
 * @param[in] buf_len  Buffer size in bytes.
 * @param[out] res     Output pointer to a populated flexio_res structure.
 *
 * @return flexio_status enum value.
 */
flexio_status flexio_resources_get(const char *key, const void *buf, size_t buf_len,
                                   struct flexio_res **res);

  • flexio_resources_destroy

    /**
 * Free memory allocated for a flexio_res structure.
 *
 * @param[in] res  Pointer to the structure to destroy.
 *
 * @return flexio_status enum value.
 */
flexio_status flexio_resources_destroy(struct flexio_res *res);

Accessor Functions

  • Get application name:

    /**
 * @brief Get application name from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * This function gets the application name from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @return application name.
 */
FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL char *flexio_resources_get_app_name(struct flexio_resource *res);

  • Number of execution groups:

    /**
 * @brief Get number of execution groups from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * This function gets the number of execution groups from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @return number of execution groups.
 */
FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_resources_get_eugs_num(struct flexio_res *res);

  • Execution group list:

    /**
 * @brief Get execution unit groups list from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * This function gets the execution unit groups list from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @return execution unit groups list.
 */
FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t *flexio_resources_get_eugs(struct flexio_res *res);

  • Number of execution units:

    /**
 * @brief Get execution units number from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * This function gets the execution units number from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @return execution units number.
 */
FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL int flexio_resources_get_eus_num(struct flexio_res *res);

  • Execution unit list:

    /**
 * @brief Get execution units list from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * This function gets the execution units list from a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @param[in] res - A pointer to a Flex IO resources struct.
 *
 * @return execution units list.
 */
FLEXIO_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t *flexio_resources_get_eus(struct flexio_res *res);

Example of Using EU Resources

file = fopen(filename, "rb");
if (!file) {
        printf("Cannot open file!n");
        return ERROR;
}
 
fseek(file, 0, SEEK_END);
buf_len = ftell(file);
if (buf_len == 0) {
        printf("Empty file!\n");
        return ERROR;
}
fseek(file, 0, SEEK_SET);
 
buf = calloc(sizeof(char), buf_len);
if (!buf) {
        printf("Cannot allocate\n");
        return ERROR;
}
 
if (buf_len != fread(buf, sizeof(char), buf_len, file)) {
        printf("Incorrect read\n");
        return ERROR;
}
 
fclose(file);
 
/* ...............  */
 
ret = flexio_resources_get(key, buf, buf_len, &resourses);
 
if (ret != FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
        printf("Failed to read resources for key %s\n", key);
        return ERROR;
}
 
free(buf);
 
/* ...............  */
 
attr.affinity.type = FLEXIO_AFFINITY_GROUP;
attr.affinity.id = flexio_resourses_get_eugs(resourses)[0];
ret = flexio_event_handler_create(process, &attr, &eug_handle_id);
if (ret != FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
        printf("Failed to create event_handler");
        return ERROR;
}
 
attr.affinity.type = FLEXIO_AFFINITY_STRICT;
attr.affinity.id = flexio_resourses_get_eus(resourses)[0];
ret = flexio_event_handler_create(process, &attr, &eu_handle_id);
if (ret != FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
        printf("Failed to create event_handler");
        return ERROR;
}
 
/* ...............  */
 
ret = flexio_resources_destroy(resources);
if (ret != FLEXIO_STATUS_SUCCESS) {
        printf("Failed to free resources");
        return ERROR;
}


Back-End Tool - dpaeumgmt

The dpaeumgmt tool enables management of DPA Execution Units (EUs), the fundamental compute resource of the Data Path Accelerator (DPA). It can run either on the host or on a target DPU and provides control over EU allocation, ensuring optimal resource distribution before using the DOCA FlexIO SDK API.

Without explicit EU allocation, a DPA software thread cannot execute, as it would lack access to pipeline or compute time resources.

Key use cases:

  • Strict affinity execution – Run a DPA thread on a specifically assigned EU. dpaeumgmt can query the highest allowed EU ID for this purpose.

  • Group Affinity Execution – Define EU groups. Once a group is created and assigned a unique ID, DPA threads can use group affinity to select an available EU from within the group.

  • EU Partition Management – Manage EU partitions to logically separate compute resources across different virtual host channel adapters (VHCAs).

Note

A DPA thread can only run if a suitable EU (according to its affinity type) is available.

Execution Unit Objects

At system boot, a default EU partition is automatically created. This partition initially owns all system EUs and is managed exclusively by the DPA partition manager function.

  • When a DPA thread runs with none affinity, an EU is selected from the default partition’s pool—excluding any EUs already allocated to groups.

  • If no free EUs remain in the default pool, the thread fails to run.

dpaeumgmt CLI Reference

General Commands

Command

Description

dpaeumgmt -h

Print basic usage information

dpaeumgmt help

Show detailed help for all commands

dpaeumgmt version

Print the version of the tool


EU Group Commands

Command

Description

dpaeumgmt eu_group info -d <device>

Show system limits and max values for EU groups

dpaeumgmt eu_group create -d <device> -n <name> -r <range>

Create an EU group with a name and EU range

dpaeumgmt eu_group destroy -d <device> -g <id>

Destroy an EU group by ID

dpaeumgmt eu_group destroy -d <device> -n <name>

Destroy an EU group by name

dpaeumgmt eu_group query -d <device>

Query all EU groups on the device

dpaeumgmt eu_group query -d <device> -n <name>

Query a specific EU group by name

dpaeumgmt eu_group query -d <device> -g <id>

Query a specific EU group by ID

dpaeumgmt eu_group apply -d <device> --file_groups <file>

Replace EU groups with ones specified in the input JSON file


EU Partition Commands

Command

Description

dpaeumgmt partition info -d <device>

Show partition-related system limits

dpaeumgmt partition create -d <device> -v <vhca_list> -r <range> -m <max_groups>

Create a new partition with specified VHCA IDs and EU range

dpaeumgmt partition destroy -d <device> -p <partition_id>

Destroy a partition by ID

dpaeumgmt partition query -d <device>

Query all partitions

dpaeumgmt partition query -d <device> -p <partition_id>

Query a specific partition


Info Commands

Command

Description

dpaeumgmt info vhca -d <device>

Show vHCA mapping and hierarchy

dpaeumgmt info vhca -d <device> -y <yaml_file>

Save vHCA info to YAML file

dpaeumgmt info chip -d <device>

Show chip-level resource info (cores, EUs, etc.)

dpaeumgmt info chip -d <device> -y <yaml_file>

Save chip info to YAML file

dpaeumgmt info status -d <device>

Show current state: partitions, root groups, processes

dpaeumgmt info status -d <device> -y <yaml_file>

Save status to YAML file


Common Flags and Options

Flag

Description

-d, --dpa_device

The device interface name (e.g., mlx5_0)

-r, --range_eus

EU range for allocation (e.g., "4-8,16,22")

-v, --vhca_list

Comma-separated list or range of VHCA IDs (e.g., "1,2,3", "4-6")

-m, --max_num_eu_group

Max number of groups in a partition

-n, --name_group

Group name (string up to 15 characters)

-g, --id_group

Group ID (integer)

-p, --id_partition

Partition ID (integer)

-f, --file_groups

Path to JSON file describing EU groups

-y, --yaml_file

Path to YAML file to write output

vHCAs and Partitions

The following diagram illustrates the ownership and control of a partition by a vHCA and also which vHCAs have claim to (i.e., can use) a partition.

image-2025-3-25_16-44-58-1-version-1-modificationdate-1742913899027-api-v2.png

Known Limitations of dpaeumgmt

Limitation

Description

Tool must run before DPA process creation

dpaeumgmt must be executed before any DPA process is started. Fails if run over an active process.

EU group names must be unique

Duplicate group names within the same partition are not allowed.

Partition creation consumes group quota

Each new partition reserves one default group and up to 'max_num' groups specified at creation.

Non-ECPF vHCAs require partitions

vHCAs other than ECPF must have a configured partition before using EU resources.

Only default partition sees real EU IDs

Other partitions use virtual EU numbers starting from 0.

Group IDs are virtual and scoped per partition

Same group ID can exist in multiple partitions with different semantics.

vHCA ID overlap not allowed

A vHCA cannot belong to multiple partitions.

vHCA IDs not discoverable via dpaeumgmt

User must know vHCA IDs in advance, e.g., via 'mst status -v'.

Partition deletion blocked by existing EU objects

All EU groups must be removed before destroying a partition.

EU assignment is opaque

No way to query which EU is selected at runtime.

vHCA scope is isolated

Each vHCA only sees its partition's groups, EUs, and limits.

Group ID assignment is not guaranteed

IDs are dynamically assigned and not persistent.

Default groups are not user-managed

System-created default groups cannot be edited or deleted.

EU ID range bounded

Valid IDs are between 0 and (max EU ID - 1), retrievable via 'info chip'.

No VF support

Virtual Functions are not supported by dpaeumgmt.

Partitions created only from DPA partition manager

Partition creation must be initiated from the manager function (e.g., ECPF).

Max 16 hardware EU groups

System limit of 16 concurrent EU group entities.
