SNAP-4 Service Environment Variables

Supported Environment Variables

Name

Description

Default

SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE

Enable/disable RDMA zero-copy transport type.

For more info refer to section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)".

1 (enabled)

NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE

It is recommended that namespaces discovered from the same remote target are not shared by different PCIe emulations. If it is desirable to do that, users should set the variable NVME_BDEV_RESET_ENABLE to 0.

Warning

By doing so, the user must ensure that SPDK bdev always completes IOs (either with success or failure) in a reasonable time. Otherwise, the system may stall until all IOs return.

1 (enabled)

VBLK_RECOVERY_SHM

Enable/disable virtio-blk recovery using shared memory files. This allows recovering without using --force_in_order.

1 (enabled)

SNAP_EMULATION_MANAGER

The name of the RDMA device configured to have emulation management capabilities.

If the variable is not defined (default), SNAP searches through all available devices to find the emulation manager (which may slow down initialization process). Unless configured otherwise, SNAP selects the first ECPF (i.e., "mlx5_0") as the emulation manager.

NULL (not configured)

VIRTIO_EMU_PROVIDER

Configure the Virtio-blk data path Provider - options: "dpu" and "dpa".

"dpu"

IO_CORE_DISTRIBUTION_POLICY

Support for IO/core Multiplexer (MP) capabilities in DPA provider for NVMe. For more info refer to section "NVMe DPA multiplexer (MP) data path Provider" - options "weighted_rr", "none"

"none" (disabled)

SUPERVISOR_STOPWAITSECS

SNAP process termination time when using supervisorctl restart snap

10 (sec)

YAML Configuration

To change the SNAP environment variables add the following to the doca_snap.yaml and continue from section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

env:
      - name: VARIABLE_NAME
        value: "VALUE"

For example:

env:
      - name: SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
        value: "1"

Source Package Configuration

To change the SNAP environment variables:

  1. Add/modify the configuration under scripts/set_environment_variables.sh.

  2. Rerun:

    source scripts/set_environment_variables.sh

  3. Rerun SNAP.
